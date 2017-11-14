Union Pacific Is A Better Rail Stock Than CSX - Cramer's Lightning Round (11/13/17)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

The marijuana retailers need Brink's.

Enbridge is a bargain.

LogMeIn is overvalued.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, November 13.

Bullish Calls

Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO): The stock is down and marijuana retailers need Brink's. It's a buy.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO): Cramer expects a decent quarter from them but not a blowout quarter.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB): "I've liked Enbridge because it's a growth pipe and I think that those are fine. It's got a decent yield. It's got a 5% yield and it's at a 52-week low. That seems like a bargain to me."

Bearish Calls

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO): Cramer said he'd rather own Freeport-McMoran (NYSE:FCX).

CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX): Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is a better rail company.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM): Cramer thinks it's overvalued.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF): They had a decent quarter and no one cared. Buy Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) instead.

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW): The oil stocks are rough.

