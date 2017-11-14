3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: November 14, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Nektar takes center stage at SITC

Company: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Therapy: NKTR-214, a CD122 agonist, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) nivolumab

Disease: Solid tumors

News: NKTR presented results from a phase 1/2 study investigating the efficacy and safety of NKTR-214 in combination with nivolumab at the annual SITC meeting. Three tumor types were highlighted in the presentation: melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and non-small cell lung cancer. The combo yielded response rates ranging from 46% to 75%. To date, there has been no observed grade 3 or higher toxicity from the combination, nor have any patients discontinued due to toxicity.

Looking forward: These findings paint a highly encouraging early portrait of NKTR's treatment addition to BMY's. The 75% response rate observed in second-line lung cancer would definitely be interesting if it bears out in later-stage clinical studies, since PD-1 inhibitors are quickly becoming the standard of care. However, that 75% response rate came in just 4 patients enrolled, so it is very early days to try and make a definitive conclusion about the efficacy of this combo.

Theravance advances a COPD medication to the home stretch

Company: Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) and Mylan Inc. (MYL)

Therapy: Revefenacin, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist

Disease: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

News: TBPH and MYL announced the submission of a new drug application for revefenacin for treatment of COPD. This submission was based on findings from a pair of phase 3 studies, both demonstrating statistically significant improvement over placebo in terms of patient-reported relief of symptoms.

Looking forward: The two efficacy studies outlined here produced some mixed results, with the first demonstrating a major, significant benefit for a lower dose and a higher dose of revefenacin could not be fully replicated in the second study, where only the higher dose (175 micrograms) showed significant benefit. So it is very much up in the air exactly what doses the FDA will approve, assuming it approves this therapy at all. In that case, it would make for the first nebulized long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist, which would give TBPH and MYL a significant advantage among competitors in the space.

EU to rush a decision for Alnylam

Company: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Therapy: Patisiran, a anti-transthyretin antisense oligonucleotide

Disease: Familial transthyretin amyloidosis

News: ALNY announced that the EMA has granted patisiran an accelerated assessment, which will greatly quicken the time to a decision on approval in the EU. Now, ALNY expects to files the final application by year's end 2017.

Looking forward: The ongoing debate about patisiran and inotersen will only get hotter as both drugs approach marketing approval. For now, we can rest assured that this is indeed very good news for ALNY, who are seeking their first ever drug approval for any disease. Of course, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) also got accelerated assessment, so this news isn't likely to give ALNY a jump as far as timing goes. Rather, I expect the two agents to be approved within a few months of each other, assuming no issues create drag on the applications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.