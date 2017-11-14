10% Yield Trading At A Premium When It Shouldn't

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) recently reported their earnings and is enjoying a high share price. The price to BV ratio is coming in around 99% to 100% (slightly lower now with the recent price drop, around 96% ) and I would expect them to look for more opportunities to issue new equity. In Q3 2017, MITT issued 361 thousand shares of common stock. The net proceeds from their “at the market” program were $6.9 million. The portfolio has changed materially since Q2 2017. Here’s what we’re looking at in Q3 2017:

The fair value of Agency RMBS is up from $1.9139 billion in Q 2017 to $2.181 billion in Q3 2017. Allocated capital went from $221.6 million to $279.2 million over the same period.

The fair value of residential investments has gone down from $1.1397 billion in Q2 2017 to $963.3 million in Q3 2017. Allocated capital went from $272 million to $242.9 million over the same period.

Commercial investments were up slightly and ABS was up a little from $332 million in Q2 2017 to $336.5 million in Q3 2017. However, the allocated equity was down from $161 million in Q2 2017 to $157.6 million in Q3 2017. Here’s the trading activity for Q3:

There is a material difference between MITT’s proceeds and their trading activity. However, the company did give out a special dividend this quarter:

Core earnings



The really disturbing part for me was MITT declared core earnings per share (including drop income) of $.51 per common share.

That seems too high to me, though MITT’s core earnings figures the last few quarters have been more volatile than some of the other mortgage REITs.

I did some math to break down the income statement:

The 3 values in blue are higher than I would expect them to be. I spent a good chunk of time searching for the reason why. MITT says it is because they moved more of their portfolio in agency fixed-rated RMBS. I disagree. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) runs a portfolio of fixed-rate RMBS. They don’t come close to these numbers.

I believe the strong spreads are a temporary accounting impact. I do not believe they will be sustained.

Now for the values in red. Do not bother saying MITT gets there by running more leverage. MITT’s leverage on the balance sheet was running 7.1x within their Agency RMBS portfolio. Yes, there was some drop income from TBA positions, that only adds .86% in the annualized value on total “equity” or 1.12% to 1.13% on common equity. Even if we excluded that, these values would be pretty high.

The root cause of stronger income is that MITT is declaring materially higher net interest spread on their agency RMBS portfolio. Part of that can be attributed to running lighter on hedges, but only part. MITT is also declaring a much higher weighted average yield. The stronger yield can be partially attributed to MITT running very heavy on 30-year fixed-rate securities while AGNC includes a chunk of 15-year securities. However, it doesn’t cover that large of a difference.

I haven’t figured out how MITT reached their elevated earnings numbers for the quarter, but I don’t see any of the mortgage REITs hitting 13.14% on long-term investable capital (that includes preferred shares). The higher operating expense burden should weigh on results. MITT is now right around 52 week highs. I’m bearish.

For comparison, here are the numbers for AGNC:

Since AGNC had to move to using futures hedging techniques just to get to this level, I don’t accept MITT’s explanation that their income was higher because they moved more of their capital into agency RMBS. The model for fixed-rate agency RMBS generally doesn’t provide strong enough net interest spreads to reach that value.

Outlook

I believe MITT is a Sell. The company trades at premium to the vast majority of peers. They have higher operating expenses and an external management contract. MITT has a dividend which is “more sustainable” than average, but not on a level that’s “actually sustainable”.

I do not believe the dividend can be sustained because I do not believe the earnings can be sustained. While MITT’s earnings have been volatile, I simply do not believe they can sustain such large spreads. The most recent quarter appears to be an exception to the rule rather than a new normal. Very similar mortgage REITs holding similar assets are recording weaker spreads. Similar bonds do not create materially different results over the long-term. Therefore, we should see a regression towards results that are more comparable with peers.

Solidly bearish outlook.

Click The REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 294/295 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts

Sign up before December 1st, 2017 to lock in at $380/year

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.