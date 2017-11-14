New Dividend Guiding For 20% Increase

I believe there is still a substantial possibility that in Q1 2018, or at the latest Q2 2018, GPMT will be declaring a dividend in excess of $0.40.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) is a newer commercial mortgage REIT. The company deserves some attention. Commercial mortgage REIT valuations are all over the place, but there is still some correlation. Two notable commercial REITs trading over book value are Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI). Resource Capital Corporation (RSO) trades at a discount, but that’s to be expected with their capital structure and operating expenses which are vastly too high and are devouring the interest income that otherwise would go to shareholders. GPMT has a similar structure to BXMT.

Here are GPMT’s highlights from Q3 2017:

This is great origination volume.

Activity for Q4 2017 already looks great. They clearly had a strong month of October for originating new loans.

Leverage

GPMT is rapidly moving towards optimal leverage. This should improve GAAP earnings and Core EPS.

Interest rate sensitivity:

Income would scale very nicely with an increase in rates. 97.5% of the portfolio is carrying a floating rate.

GPMT’s portfolio is 52.5% in office. The next highest is multifamily at 17.7%. First mortgages make up 92.6% of the investment types.

Guidance

Notice the guidance on the fourth quarter dividend. When investors see the higher yield it should really help. I believe investors are just looking at the current yield and nothing else. They believe the yield stinks and that’s all that matters. That’s okay. GPMT got the memo about people seeing a lower yield. They are fixing that. With the origination volume already being so high in October, earnings should come through in the fourth quarter.

Debt to equity

The “Debt-to-Equity Ratio” is defined as total borrowings to fund the investment portfolio, divided by total equity (note at the bottom). The higher borrowing capacity is great. We want higher leverage.

An asset base of loans worth about $2.9 billion would give us 2.5x debt per dollar of equity. If we were using assets to equity it would be 3.5x. That means about $2.07 billion in repo financing. They have a deal with Morgan Stanley to add $100 million to their line of credit. GPMT is also working on another deal where they are trying to get $250 million of capacity. Simply having those two deals completed and added on to what they have for financing would be enough for them to reach the optimal leverage. Now if they could get more, that’s still better. The company wants excess capacity because if one of their partners decides to not work with them they don’t want to be put in a bad situation. They really do want access to more repo financing than they will actually use. However, they are at least getting to the point where by the end of Q4 2017 they should have access to all the repo financing that would actually be necessary to reach optimal leverage.

By the end of Q1 2018 they could reach the optimal leverage level. Keep in mind, reaching the optimal leverage requires originating additional loans. The repo financing alone will not create the leverage. The 2.5x debt to equity would indicate (as a commercial mortgage REIT) they were running right around the optimal level. This is similar to what BXMT is running. BXMT is the gold standard for this section.

Final thoughts

If GPMT trades at an 8% yield, a dividend of $0.40 per quarter would require a price of $20.00.

GPMT intends (what they are guiding for) to declare a dividend between $0.38 and $0.40 in the fourth quarter. If they were to go to the high end with $0.40, an 8% yield would mean a $20.00 share price. If they come out with a $0.38 the price would be $19.00 for an 8% yield.

I believe there is still a substantial possibility that in Q1 2018, or at the latest Q2 2018, GPMT will be declaring a dividend in excess of $0.40.

I am very bullish. They are trading at a material discount to book value. Last reported book value was $19.22 per common share. This is quite a material discount. They shouldn’t be at this kind of a discount given where other commercial mortgage REITs are trading at. For comparison, BXMT has a 7.76% dividend yield. Investors in GPMT will probably require a higher dividend yield, because BXMT has an exceptional track record. That’s okay, GPMT could rally materially and they would still carry a higher yield after the Q4 dividend is announced.

