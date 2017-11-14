The Myth Of Multinationals Equity Investing

By Adam Hetts

Globalization can be a powerful, transforming force for global economies, but in most portfolios, it's not transforming global equity exposures as much as one might think.

During our analysis of thousands of client portfolios by the Janus Henderson Portfolio Construction Services Team, we've found that the majority of portfolios with robust amounts of U.S. multinational exposure still fall prey to U.S. home bias. In fact, what we call the Myth of Multinationals is one of the most prominent trends we discuss in our home bias research. This myth is based on the fallacy that most large companies today are truly global, so it doesn't matter whether one owns a U.S.-based global company or an overseas-based global company.

Multinational Revenue Not Multifaceted Enough

It's certainly true that U.S. companies are expanding well beyond their borders. According to FactSet, 30% of revenue from companies in the S&P 500 index comes from outside the country. However, when it comes to effective global equity investing, this commonly referenced stat is a red herring: 70% of revenue from companies in the S&P 500 index comes from the U.S., while companies in the MSCI Europe index, for example, only receive 18% of their revenue from the U.S. (FactSet).

Large Biases to a Short List of Sectors

Further, in a world of FAANGs*, it's equally important to consider that no two countries have the same sector exposure footprint. Regardless of where investors are located, familiarity bias drives investment selection and this home bias may concentrate a portfolio into the largest domestic sectors. The U.S., for example, is skewed toward technology and healthcare sectors, while investors in London face similar structural exposure issues, with their domestic market dominated by financials and consumer staples, and asset allocators in Tokyo drift toward sectors like industrials and consumer discretionary that drive the Japanese economy:

Home bias is not solely a U.S.-centric challenge.

Sector Exposure in the 3 Largest Markets in the MSCI World Index

Source: FactSet and MSCI World Index

* FAANG is the acronym for technology stocks Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google (now Alphabet, Inc.) (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

S&P 500® Index reflects U.S. large-cap equity performance and represents broad U.S. equity market performance.

MSCI World IndexSM reflects the equity market performance of global developed markets.

MSCI Europe IndexSM reflects the equity market performance of developed markets in Europe.

