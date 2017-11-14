I Bought This 5% Dividend Yield All The Way Down

The assets in Florida were closed for 4 to 11 days and management says the impact wasn’t material to their statements.

Taubman Centers (TCO) reported AFFO of $.83 missing estimates of $.89. It sounds terrible right? Let’s hope the market is willing to believe that. The price was relatively stable in after-hours trading. AFFO is down year over year, but 2016 included unusual non-recurring gains. These gains were so unusual even the AFFO metric didn’t include adjustments to remove them. Consequently, year over year it looks like AFFO is down materially. Let’s hope for panic, because the fundamentals were just fine. Here is the TCO earnings release for Q3 2017.

Lately, the REITs reporting earnings have significantly underperformed immediately after reporting. I’m hoping that will happen again. I have a nice position in TCO, but I’d love more and decided to wait for the Q3 report.

TCO – What You Need To Know

The AFFO decline year over year doesn’t matter. The miss sounds unfortunate, but isn’t too bad. Management reaffirmed guidance for the year while also stating they would probably end on the lower end of the guidance range. For all intents and purposes, that’s the same as narrowing to the lower end except it doesn’t involve providing new numbers. However, even that isn’t a problem.

The Mall Of San Juan

The assets in Florida were closed for 4 to 11 days and management says the impact wasn’t material to their statements.

The Mall of San Juan in Puerto Rico took significant damage according to the earnings release:

On September 20, Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico. Due to the impact of the hurricane and resulting power outage, The Mall of San Juan was closed for approximately one month. The center has reopened with reduced hours and 55 of approximately 90 tenants are now operating. Restoration efforts for the tenant spaces that were impacted are ongoing, and the company expects more retailers to reopen by the Holiday season. Both Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue sustained significant damage, and the timing of their reopenings is still uncertain. The company maintains substantial insurance to cover hurricane and flood damage, as well as business interruption, with a single deductible of $2 million. As a result of Hurricane Maria and the substantial impact on the center’s performance for the foreseeable future, The Mall of San Juan has been excluded from the company’s comparable center guidance measures and operating statistics.

If $2 million sounds painful, allow me to break it down. That’s around $.022 to $.023 per share. This is not remotely material.

They also stated:

The company’s 2017 Adjusted FFO is more likely to be in the lower end of the range, as the operations of The Mall of San Juan will be impacted by Hurricane Maria. The company previously assumed the NOI contribution from The Mall of San Juan would be about $3.5 million in the fourth quarter.

The way the financial structure is built, the costs won’t go away. Thus, the $3.5 million would’ve flowed right through to AFFO. That’s around $.04 per share. However, they will still expect to earn some of that. Further, “business interruption insurance” will be covering most of the loss, but they don’t expect the proceeds to arrive in this fiscal year (doesn’t bother me).

Comparable Center NOI

Reaffirmed growth of 1% to 3% for the year. Excluding lease cancellation (an adjustment I appreciate) brings it to 0% to 2%. That’s not good, but it doesn’t reflect a fundamental problem with the assets.

Rent per square foot was $60.61 in the quarter. That’s still great. Trailing 12-month sales per square foot were $802. That is a 2.8% increase. It isn’t just good, it is excellent.

For comparison, Wal-Mart's (WMT) sales per square foot for 2017 were expected to come in at $446 in this Forbes article. That is lower than their forecasts of $1,540 per square foot for Costco (COST), but does anyone still believe Wal-Mart is dying?

TCO is doing great at getting in tenants who are capable of driving significant sales. They are still getting a solid rent on those properties. While their growth in rent per square foot was slow, there was a reason for that as well:

Trailing 12-month releasing spreads per square foot for the period ended September 30, 2017 were 6.7 percent. As in the second quarter, a small number of leases with average lease terms of less than two-and-a-half years had a significant impact. Without these leases, spreads were over 15 percent.

This is a clear case of management being selective about which leases they would sign. Longer leases carry a higher rent per square foot because under GAAP, the revenues are “straight-lined.” Since the contracts usually include annual increases, a longer contract will carry a higher “average rent.” In my view, this is excellent. Plenty of computers won’t pick up on this and many investors who are scared of the sector may not be comfortable accepting “excuses.”

Outlook

I want to buy more TCO. I’m hoping we see a weak opening. My biggest concerns for the quarter were the potential for more headwinds to Florida or a worse situation with the insurance in Puerto Rico. Weak occupancy would’ve been disheartening, but that isn’t the case either. While occupancy wasn’t stellar, leased space was running 96.3% in comparable centers. Basically, some of their space is leased but not yet occupied. Instead, I see a miss on AFFO that the market might misunderstand. Meanwhile, all the other fundamental metrics continue to look solid.

Update

Shares opened weak following the earnings release and I bought more. They dipped again shortly thereafter and I added to my position again. I harvested some of my position today, 11-13-2017, when shares spiked above $55. I’m still bullish on TCO, still have a large position, and would love to repurchase those shares on any weakness.

Tipranks: Buy TCO.