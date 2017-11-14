McDonald's: A Bear In A Bull Costume

The popularity of passive investing is boosting the price of many less deserving companies well beyond any semblance of a fair valuation.

With Halloween behind us, we thought it might be appropriate to look back at the most popular costume on Wall Street, one which many companies have been donning and fooling investors with terrific success.

Having gained over 65% in the last two years, the stock of McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) recently caught our attention. Given the sharp price increase for what is thought of as a low growth company, we assumed their new line of healthier menu items, mobile app ordering, and restaurant modernization must be having a positive effect on sales. Upon a deeper analysis of MCD’s financial data, we learned that has not been the case. Utility-like in its economic growth, MCD is relying on stock buybacks and the popularity of passive investment styles to provide a temporary costume as a high-flying growth company.

Upon a thorough review of MCD to help present our concerns over their valuation, we extend the analysis to the S&P 500 to see how many other MCDs there are.

Stock Buybacks

Since 2012, MCD’s revenue has declined by nearly 12% while its earnings per share (EPS) rose 17%. This wide discrepancy might lead one to conclude that MCD’s management has greatly improved operating efficiency and introduced massive cost-cutting measures. Not so. Similar to revenue, GAAP net income has declined almost 8% over the same period, which rules out the possibilities mentioned above.

To understand how earnings-per-share ((NYSEARCA:EPS)) can increase at a double-digit rate, while revenue and net income similarly decline and profit margins remain relatively flat, one must consider the effect of share buybacks. Currently, MCD has about 20% fewer shares outstanding than they did five years ago. The reduction in shares accounts for the warped EPS. As noted earlier, EPS is up 17% since 2012. When adjusted for the decline in shares, EPS declined 7%. Given the 12% decline in revenue and 8% drop in net income, this adjusted 7% decline in EPS makes more sense. MCD currently trades at a trailing twelve-month price to earnings ratio (P/E) of 25. If we use the adjusted EPS figure instead of the stated EPS, the P/E rises to 30, which is simply breathtaking for a company that is shrinking. It must also be noted that, since 2012, shareholder equity, or the difference between assets and liabilities, has gone from positive $15.2 billion to negative $2 billion. A summary of key financial data is shown later in this article.

In addition to adjusting MCD’s earnings for buybacks, investors should also consider that to accomplish this financial wizardry, MCD relied on a 112% increase in their debt. Since 2012, MCD spent an estimated $23 billion on share buybacks. During the same period, debt increased by approximately $16 billion. Instead of repurchasing shares, MCD could have used debt and cash flow to expand into new markets, increase productivity and efficiency of its restaurants or purchase higher growth competitors.



The following table compares MCD’s fundamental data and buyback adjusted data from 2012 to their last reported earnings statement.

Data Source: Bloomberg and MCD Investor Relations

The following graph below compares the sharp increase in the price of MCD to the decline in revenue over the last five years.



Data Courtesy: Bloomberg

Passive Influence

The share price of MCD has also benefited from the substantial increase in the use of passive investment strategies. As we discussed in Passive Negligence this has recently become an important driver of prices over the last few years.

Active managers carefully evaluate fundamental trends and growth prospects of potential investments. They typically sell those investments which appear rich and overvalued while buying assets which they deem cheap or undervalued. When there is a proper balance among investing styles in a market, active investors act as a policeman of sorts, providing checks and balances on valuations and price discovery. Would an active investor buy into a fast food company with minimal growth prospects and rapidly rising debt, at a valuation well above that of the general market and long-term averages? Likely no, unless they knew of a greater fool willing to buy it at a higher price.

On the other hand, passive managers focus almost entirely on indexes and are typically less informed about the underlying stocks they are indirectly buying. They are indiscriminate in the deployment of capital allocating to match their index usually on the basis of market capitalization. Such a myopic style rewards those indexes exhibiting strong momentum. When investors buy indexes, the stocks comprising the index, good and bad, rise in unison. Would a passive investor buy into a fast food company with minimal growth prospects and rapidly rising debt at a valuation well above that of the general market and long-term averages? Yes, they have no choice because they manage to an index that includes that company.

When the marginal investors in a market are largely passive in nature, active managers are not able to effectively police valuations, and their influence is diminished. During such periods, indexes and their underlying stocks rise, regardless of the economic and earnings environment. As the saying goes, “a rising tide lifts all boats,” even those that are less seaworthy, such as MCD.

Who else?

Thus far we have shown how buybacks warped MCD earnings per share data making the company look more profitable than it truly is. When considered alongside increased popularity in passive investing strategies and overall market euphoria, we have a better appreciation for why MCD is trading well beyond what fundamentals historically suggest would be appropriate.

To extend this analysis, it’s applicable to see how many stocks with MCD-like fundamental and valuation trends are in the S&P 500.

Similar to the MCD analysis, we evaluated changes in fundamentals, equity price and valuation data over the last five years for most companies that comprise the S&P 500. The data below, summarizing our broad findings, is based on 475 of the 505 S&P 500 companies. 30 companies were omitted from the analysis due to insufficient data.

141 companies, or about 30% of the S&P 500, had annualized five-year sales growth rates of 1% or less.

Of these 141 companies:

Average stock price gain over the five year period was +68%.

106 of the companies had a stock price increase of 25% or more that was concurrent with falling revenue.

Average number of shares outstanding declined by 2%. This data point is misleading as many energy companies within this group issued shares to bolster capital when the price of oil declined sharply in 2014/2015.

Average amount of debt outstanding increased 70%

The valuation ratio of market capitalization to sales increased 73%.

The table below isolates companies which had five year revenue declines of greater than 10%, price increases greater than 20%, declines in shares outstanding and increased debt outstanding.



Data Courtesy: Bloomberg

The company-specific data and the averages for this group highlight the extreme divergences that exist between poor fundamental data and current price and valuation. The list of companies showing these characteristics extend well beyond what we show here, these are just the most egregious examples.



In the table below, we highlight a few other larger, well-known companies. While these companies did not match all of the criteria for the table above, they do have price and valuation changes that are inconsistent with their revenue growth.

Data Courtesy: Bloomberg

A few comments about the tables above:

Note that all of the companies are large firms from a wide range of industries and thus well represented in many passive indexes. Despite flat to negative revenue growth for at least five years, they have all experienced respectable price and valuation increases. In most cases, the companies have increased their debt outstanding while decreasing shares outstanding. It is likely the debt in many of these companies is being used to some degree to repurchase stock. For the most part, the companies are mature and therefore likely have low to mid single-digit revenue and earnings growth prospects.

Disclaimer: The analysis performed on the companies listed was not as extensive as that from the prior article on MCD. Some of these companies may have new products or promising innovation that justifies their price and valuation increases despite the poor fundamentals. However, we believe the MCD problem is at play in most of these companies.

Summary

There are good companies with bad stocks and bad companies with good stocks. What we lay out is not an indictment of specific companies but a reality check on stock valuations. This analysis highlighted MCD and a host of companies that appear to have prices that are well above a fair fundamental value. This does not mean prices of these companies cannot continue to rise and further defy financial gravity. It does mean that over time these companies must either grow revenue and earnings at significantly faster rates than they have or it is likely their prices will revert to historical norms.

There are many stocks that offer value. However, the popularity of passive investing is boosting the price of many less deserving companies well beyond any semblance of a fair valuation. We suspect passive strategies will continue to garner a larger than normal percentage of investment dollars as long as these blind momentum strategies work. That said, valuations will reach a tipping point and the masking of fundamental weakness will be exposed. When this occurs, those managers employing active approaches will greatly outperform passive managers.

There are periods, such as today, when passive strategies impressively outperform active strategies and other periods where the opposite holds true. Inevitably the tide turns as asset prices of certain assets stray far from fair value. Accordingly, we shift our allocations to lessen our exposure to those strategies that appear too expensive and similarly increase exposure to those that offer value. These dynamics are very much a part of the cyclical nature of investment management. Being cognizant of them and adjusting appropriately is prudent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.