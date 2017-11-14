4.6% Dividend Yielding REIT Worth Holding But Not Buying

Macerich (MAC) is a solid mall REIT. They have high quality properties and excellent growth in NOI. Previously, I placed a buy rating on MAC because they were so undervalued. While they still trade a material discount to a fair value of their assets, the discount does not appear to be as large as it is for some peers. MAC saw a significant rally recently:

I have downgraded MAC from a buy to a hold. I’m comfortable giving MAC a buy rating around $57. At $64 I believe MAC is still a good hold candidate, but would not advocate adding or creating a new position.

Recent developments in mall REITs

A development last Thursday concerns MAC. A hedge fund from New York, Third Point, ran by Daniel Loeb, has an activist position in MAC and is pushing for MAC to close the discount between private and public valuation. Acceptable techniques could include selling off the assets. This news also sent the sector materially higher. MAC enjoyed the largest gains while GGP, inc. (GGP) had a very modest gain on the day. GGP rallied dramatically over the last week and again Monday, however their gains were very subdued on the day the story broke for MAC. The gains for Taubman Centers ( TCO) were almost as large as those for MAC. By my estimates the discount on Taubman Centers (TCO) is materially larger. TCO’s smaller size would appear to make a deal much easier, but the original family (the Taubmans) still control a huge voting block and would be able to block such a deal or suggest that the REIT be taken private (by them, rather than another group). One of my larger positions is in TCO and I’d rather not see such a deal unless it was at a much higher price.

I’ve mentioned at least a few times lately that the gap between public and private valuation on these assets was getting much too large. It was a significant part of the bull thesis for my positions in TCO and Tanger Factory Outlets ( SKT).

As a shareholder I would have no problem accepting a deal where the shares are sold off at a material discount to the net value of the assets. However, I would see 10% or perhaps even 20% as a material discount. A discount of 35%, 40%, or 50% is not a price I would want to accept for selling my position. I may lighten my position occasionally when the discounts are smaller, but that is primarily so that I can scale back up the next time the panic strikes.

SPG offered to buy MAC

Simon Property Group (SPG) offered to buy MAC twice in the past. The higher of the two offers valued MAC at $95.50 per share. Mac’s management claimed this valuation was materially below the value of their real estate assets. Since then, MAC’s operating performance has improved. I believe this may have been stimulated by the strong offer from SPG.

What makes MAC strong?

Sales per square foot is strong:

Macerich has led the sector in same center NOI growth. NOI growth was 6.5% in 2015 and 5% in 2016. A large boost to these growth rates was MAC getting rid of some lower quality malls. The growth rate shouldn’t continue this way in other periods. However, there should be a clear positive trend. MAC saw occupancy drop to 94.3% due to tenant bankruptcies. However, the solid rental rates indicate that demand is still present.

Sales per square foot were $646 in Q2 2017. While sales PSF grew from Q2 to Q3, I wouldn’t be surprised if rental growth rates weaken over the next year or two to maintain a high occupancy.

MAC strengths

The cost occupancy has dropped:

A lower occupancy cost is a good sign for tenants. It helps them make a profit. If the cost of occupancy is high, it’s harder on tenants which would be bad for future rental growth rates. This strength shows when compared to peers:

Macerich has high-quality malls and it shows in their performance. MAC is doing quite well relative to either the high productivity U.S. mall REITS or the average U.S. mall REITs. Same center NOI growth looks amazing.

31.5% of MAC’s NOI is coming from the “Pacific Rim” which is a significant amount. Another 37.5% is coming from the North East. Investors should keep this in mind when investing in mall REITs. Due to this concentration, investors in MAC may want to consider owning a couple other mall REITs to help diversify.

Alternative

Based on recent prices, I believe SPG is more attractive. SPG also has solid growth in same center NOI, FFO, and dividends. SPG also gets a huge portion of their NOI from international properties. That helps to insulate SPG from the challenge of excess retail space in the United States. I rate SPG as a very attractive buy. Any investors considering buying MAC for long term income should consider buying SPG instead.

Conclusion

Macerich has high-quality properties that will help them in a sector facing negative headwinds. The company was trading at a dramatic discount to the fair market value of their assets. The recent rally has taken away from the discount. At current prices I believe MAC is a hold. I still believe the dividend is solid and I expect future growth rates over the next 5 to 10 years to run at least 3% to 4%.

