Valeant: My Bull Thesis Is Unfolding; Stock Worth $30+/Share

I have written 5 articles on Valeant (VRX) over the course of 2017, and each of them has been tied to a common investment thesis: that VRX stock is materially under-valued and offers investors significant returns if management can stabilize the business and return it to growth. Such results would finally put the bear thesis of a debt-driven death spiral to rest, and allow investors to benefit from the positive aspects of Valeant’s financial leverage that will magnify returns to the upside as it previously did to the downside.

I believe Valeant’s new management team, led by Joe Papa and Paul Herendeen, have done an excellent job to date of stabilizing the core of Valeant’s future business (B&L, Salix & Dermatology), as these divisions have started to grow EBITDA again (in aggregate and pro forma for disposals). Papa & Herendeen have also been very open & honest with the market through this process, and have started to earn back the market’s trust.

There is still more work to be done of course, especially in Dermatology. But we must recognize that corporate turnarounds are extremely hard to do, and especially with a business as complex as Valeant. I believe however that we have seen the first green shoots of Valeant’s recovery over the course of the past six months, and that a sustained period of strong share price performance will follow over time.

Q3 results review

Valeant’s Q3 results were strong overall, with 6% organic growth in B&L and Salix. Within Salix there was strength across the board with Xifaxan continuing to gain market share, Relistor Oral showing strong growth and Apriso returning to growth (see slide 23 of the earnings presentation). I was pleasantly suprised with the performance of Glumetza that almost doubled revenues from Q316 ($46mn vs $24mn), despite facing more generic competition. See slide 38 of the same presentation.

On the other side of the ledger Dermatology remains challenging with revenues falling 33% YoY. This division will likely remain a drag on growth until these issues annualize in Q2 2018. Valeant’s management are focused on the new products, with Joe Papa highlighting the potential for the division to double in size based on the strength of their pipeline. At this stage I would settle for stabilization, and that is what I have used in my forecast below.

Valeant maintained EBITDA guidance at $3.60-$3.75bn for the year, and I expect they will achieve this level comfortably. I assume $3.65bn as the starting point for my 2018 forecasts.

2018 EBITDA is likely to be the trough

2018 is likely to be the trough year in Valeant’s EBITDA before headline growth returns – and this delay is only because of disposals that create a $200mn EBITDA drag in 2018, and because 2018 will be the second year of material headwinds from loss of exclusivity (LOEs) on several products. In the most recent article that I wrote, I explained why I expect Valeant to deliver EBITDA of $3.4-$3.6bn in 2018, and I stand by those forecasts after seeing Valeant’s Q3 results. The differences from 2017 guidance of $3.60-$3.75bn are shown in these charts, that I reproduce from that article.

The only changes I would make following Q3 are that I have become more positive on the potential contribution from Vyzulta after it gained approval earlier than I had expected, but I am more cautious on Dermatology (ex-Siliq), as profits continue to decline. I expect these changes to balance out, so I will stick with the same overall EBITDA forecast as before.

In the same article I wrote of Valeant’s potential to grow EBITDA at c. 5% in 2019 and beyond, driven by growth in the current B&L business, Vyzulta, Xifaxan, Siliq and other psoriasis treatments. This chart provides an example scenario starting from $3.5bn of EBITDA, which is the middle of my two scenarios for 2018.

Valeant’s share price trajectory

Although I have great faith in fundamental analysis as a method to generate strong returns over time, I do not expect to time the market well as I never have strong conviction as to exactly when a share price will react to what I believe are much stronger financial prospects than what the shares currently reflect. I do however find it useful to outline what may happen to cause a material re-rating of Valeant stock from the current (very low) valuation level of 3.8x cash flow.

The first – and most predictable – catalyst is strong EBITDA performance. If Valeant looks likely to meet my forecast of $3.5bn in EBITDA for 2018 and $3.7bn in 2019 then the market will start to extrapolate that growth into future years. Higher EBITDA helps to repay more debt, free cash flows to equity holders grow quickly as interest costs fall, and Valeant’s leverage becomes a reason to own the stock rather than to avoid it. These conditions would cause a material re-rating of Valeant’s stock as memories of Valeant’s legal troubles and the Philidor accounting scandal are consigned to the distant past and new investors focus on the potential returns from owning the new Valeant.

For example, if investors were to seek a cash flow yield of 12.5% on 2019 equity cash flows of $1.6bn then VRX stock would be worth $36/share.

Other catalysts could accelerate this process. They include (1) a change of name to Bausch & Lomb that would encourage investors to focus on the more stable parts of the firm that typically attract higher valuation multiples, and remove the stigma from owning the company; (2) a sale of a division or other restructuring to unlock value, such as selling of part of Bausch & Lomb; or (3) a bid for the entire firm that could create $15bn of value for the buyer.

Such catalysts are unpredictable, so I leave them out of my forecasts. But overall, I draw comfort that under each of these scenarios Valeant is worth at least double the current level of $15/share, and for these reasons I have not sold any of my investment after Q3’s results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.