Aimia: The Road To Redemption - Part 2

We have an overall bullish take as well, but there are spots of bother.

We had previously written the part 1 of this series after Q1-2017, and that can be read over here.

Aimia (OTCPK:GAPFF) reported Q3-2017 results that exceeded the market expectations, and the stock took off adding to significant gains from the bottom seen in late July.

We give our take on the situation and what we will be watching going forward.

1) Gross billings

These were generally good in North America, but international declines were quite serious.

A common bull argument and one that we have made too is that in case of a redemption run, the international businesses could still hold value while Aimia devalued and did a "run-off" on the Aeroplan. Well, these kinds of declines question the validity of that thesis. Part of the blame was the exceptionally strong Canadian dollar which has since reversed, but when you consider a baseline inflation of 2%, the decline, even adjusted for currency, was quite bad in Q3-2017. We will be watching if this develops into a trend. On the positive side, its investment in PLM continues to do well, and conservatively, the value is appreciating at 10% per annum.

2) Burn/Earn Ratio

This is a measure of how much money Aimia is making on every "Air Mile". It came in under 100%, and clearly, based on the market reaction, nobody thought this was bad.

We are not too sure. The number is significantly higher than Q3-2016 and Q3-2015 and higher than all other quarters outside of three Q1s shown. The most likely explanation is that Aimia is promoting heavily, and we hope it is temporary, but that number can ruin the show pretty rapidly.

3) Balance sheet analysis

If it is one area that Aimia delivered in spades, it was in balance sheet improvement.

Cash and cash equivalents jumped by over $100 million over Q2-2017.

Long-term investments decreased by $15 million, thanks to sale of Air Miles trademark to Diversified Royalty Corporation (OTC:BEVFF).

A new line, income taxes payable appeared in this quarter due to above mentioned sale.

Sum of total deferred revenue remained relatively constant, although almost $200 million more moved into current liability from long-term liability.

Pension and other liabilities moved slightly due to accumulation of another quarter of preferred dividends offset by small changes in pension values.

4) Redemption pressure

Management was kind enough to reveal the exact redemption trends again.

We were a bit surprised at the results. Our assumption was that the initial bump in redemptions seen last quarter was the "pulling forward" of demand from panicked members. However, this shows that it is not the case. The amounts are not serious for now, but their consistency shows that the clock is still ticking for Aimia.

5) Incredible delivery on efficiency

Aimia's stunning cash accumulation was facilitated by an EBITDA margin that really took off. This more than made up for revenue weakness and a higher Earn-Burn ratio.

Additionally, CAPEX has been trending down much faster than our high pressure redemption model implied.

This is really good and should keep the pressure off the free cash flow.

6) The new Aimia and future partners

Aimia has been conducting a successful campaign to engage its members. As the commentary on the picture below shows, Aimia is pretty committed to creating flight rewards for its members.

We doubt management would be sending such a strong message if it did not have some advanced negotiations in place. So, what's the delay?

As per our previous commentary, we had said,

However, the very early cancellation of the Air Canada contract is both a blessing and a curse here. It will take a lot of time to get other airlines to make a big commitment for flights post 2020. The fleet logistics, demand and supply, fuel prices are all in a flux that far out.

The commentary in the conference call seemed to imply that the delay was due to the significant time left till 2020, but that discussions were accelerating.

Kenric Tyghe Thank you. Good morning, David. David with respect to question on being realistic on new partners and the like how should we interpret that is that a function not of a decrease to frequency or change in tone of the discussion, but rather these discussions do have long tail on them. And is that the messaging on that? David Johnston Okay, yes thanks, Kenric. Look on the first question, it's the latter part the way you framed it, it is just I think a natural dynamic of the nature of these discussions. We are in discussions, we've had more discussions now than we've had in August, and our sense of urgency remains unchanged. And again, I reemphasize the purchasing power of our members, with $200 billion unredeemed miles and something like $700 million in tickets spend last year. But we're two and half years away from when those agreements will take place. I understand a desire from all of our stakeholders, whether that's members, partners or shareholders to get news on that as soon as possible. But at this point, all I'd say is that we're working with a high degree of urgency in that direction, and look forward to sharing more detail with you as soon as we can.

Conclusion

The bulls have been vindicated for recognizing and capturing the deep value in this play. We personally bought the common at $1.47 but sold out at $2.50, as at that point, it became too large a portion of our portfolio and would no longer be a SWAN.

We still hold the preferreds as they have not yet appreciated to what we think their full value is. However, the risks are not insignificant. It is easy to let price action dictate our emotions, but the view from 25,000 feet is that Aimia still has challenges ahead, including identifying and signing on successful partners and renewing the Sainsbury deal in 2018. Even when these are done, there are no guarantees that members will view them in the same light as the expiring Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) deal.

Additionally, in spite of the big up move in EBITDA margin, free cash flow guidance for 2017 was not increased. Even adjusting for the Air Miles trademark sale and revenue loss, by our calculation, free cash flow guidance should have gone up nicely. There is a combination of redemption pressure and change in earn-burn ratio that is offsetting this. We are not worried at this point but not sanguine about the risks either.

Additional disclosure: We are long Aimia Preferred Shares A, B and C.

