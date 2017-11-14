SHU Portfolio: 22nd Century Group Could Join The Ranks Of Big Tobacco

Shares are likely to remain volatile, but we're now more than 20% below the levels of the big ($50M+) financing deal this year.

The company has several other opportunities to pursue as well.

This is not going to happen overnight, and it's not a done deal.

The big change is the FDA's intent to regulate nicotine levels, which put the company at a potentially enviable market position.

A long and interesting third quarter conference call has left us with considerable optimism about one of our small and risky stocks.

22nd Century Group (XXII) would be the big beneficiary of the FDA regulating nicotine to non-addictive levels in cigarettes as it has by far the best solution for that today. It also has several other market opportunities, which we will set out.

We warn in advance though that this is part of the speculative corner with small companies in the SHU portfolio. As such, it only constitutes a small part of the SHU portfolio. The stock also remains very volatile, and timing of purchases isn't straightforward.

We originally liked the company years ago because it offered the combination of long-term lottery-type wins with nearer time expansion and break-even. The latter was supposed to be the product of increasing sales of its own cigarettes (Red Sun and Magic).

Magic near zero nicotine cigarettes were launched in various European countries and seemed off to a promising start (launching in Australia, Spain, the UK), and others after solving a filter problem:

22nd Century will have the rights to use the Celanese CelFX cigarette filter technology with the Company's MAGIC, RED SUN, and MOONLIGHT brands. The addition of Celanese's CelFX filters to the Company's Very Low Nicotine MAGIC cigarettes fine-tunes MAGIC's taste profile and results in a cigarette that is highly attractive to European smokers. As the Company broadens distribution for MAGIC from Spain to include Holland, Italy, France, and other European countries, both MAGIC 0 and MAGIC 2 cigarettes will exclusively use the Celanese CelFX filter.

But then, the company wasn't allowed to publish its nicotine content on the package anymore, from the year-end report:

For example, since the spring of 2016, European Union law no longer permits us to disclose the nicotine yield on our MAGIC cigarette packaging. And so, rather than continuing to expand MAGIC sales without the ability to disclose the remarkably low nicotine yield of our Very Low Nicotine MAGIC cigarettes, we have opted to first secure European regulatory approvals for our Very Low Nicotine cigarettes.

That really was a pity. In the US, it has Red Sun, which is actually an unapologetic high nicotine cigarette marketed as a premium brand, not unlike Red Bull (there are already 200 people having tattooed the brand on their body).

We have reported earlier on this, but it is decreasing its marketing, from Q4 10-Q (last year):

During the three months ended March 31, 2017, we incurred sales and marketing expenses of $295,713, a decrease of $406,901, or 57.9%, from $702,614 in the three months ended March 31, 2016. The decrease in sales and marketing expenses are primarily the result of a reduction in advertising and promotion costs, primarily related to our proprietary cigarette brand, RED SUN

We hear less and less about these Red Sun cigarettes, so apparently, it gets most of its income from contract manufacturing.

Contract manufacturing

The good news is that it has a new and extended contract manufacturing contract, for which it had to gear up and hire a lot of additional people. So, the company incurred a substantial amount of additional cost.

However, when asked during the Q3CC, management argued that it projects the plant to be cash flow positive by Q1 next year. If it manages to pull this off, it would still help to provide funds for the regulatory work that it is engaged in, so lessening the cash drain despite its own brands of cigarettes not taking off as planned.

CEO Sicignano did mention that the factory's purpose is for its own branded cigarettes, and when it gets MRPTA status, it has plenty of capacity to do that; it's still not running at full capacity.

New finance

In any case, even to be sure it does have sufficient cash, the company issued a large $50.7M financing (net proceeds), without the usual warrants attached and at a considerable price ($2.625 a share). The company has $64M in cash at the end of Q3.

The huge financing deal was actually smart: from the Q3CC:

In addition, the sizable cash balance also serves as a bulwark in negotiations with larger tobacco companies and international pharmaceutical companies.

For instance, it had less than $1M (and at some point, less than $100K) when it negotiated the research licensing deal with British American Tobacco (BAT) (NYSEMKT:BTI), and the result was clear for all to see as the deal was very restrictive.

What's next

With the huge financing deal this year, the company could run multiple years without tapping the markets again, five years according to management. Investors who are buying in at today's levels basically bet on one or all of the following:

The company's contract manufacturing keeps on growing, and the plant becomes cash flow positive.

US regulators allow the company to market its low nicotine cigarettes (Brand A) as Modified Risk Tobacco Product application ("MRTPA") cigarette, which would allow it to be marketed as a low nicotine cigarette.

The same regulatory change is asked in the European Union.

Regulatory approval of X-22, its smoking cessation aid.

License deal for its tech.

The jackpot, of course, is mandatory FDA regulation lowering the amount of nicotine in cigarettes.

Commercialize its own (below THC limit) hemp in the US.

Commercialize its own super high THC and other (100+) cannabinoids hemp for medical purposes.

Multi-year Phase III clinical study

Directed under Dr. Dorothy Hatsukami, examining the behaviors of 1,250 patients over a 20-week period, exclusively using the company's Spectrum research cigarettes.

While the results are still under peer review, preliminary results are very encouraging (per Q3CC, our emphasis):

During her presentation about a month ago at the Vermont Center on Behavior, and Health's Tobacco Regulatory Science Conference Dr. Hatsukami revealed that an immediate approach to nicotine reduction in cigarettes is most beneficial to public health.

Most beneficial in relation to an alternative strategy, which involves gradually reducing nicotine levels. Management argues that this has paved the way for the FDA mandate.

An earlier study, also under Hatsukami, showed that 47% of smokers, given the very low nicotine cigarettes, were able to quit. And, consider this (from management, per Q3CC):

So if someone achieves cessation after smoking a cigarette for a month or two months and they quit for a while and then I don't know something happens next year, and they pick up a cigarette in a moment of weakness, and they smoke cigarette or a pack of cigarettes, the great news is they won't be re-addicted to the products.

Wouldn't it be great if all cigarettes had to have non-addictive levels of nicotine? Well, that world might arrive, if it's up to the FDA.

The FDA mandate

The jackpot for 22nd Century Group would be the FDA mandating every cigarette to have low, that is non-addictive levels of nicotine. The FDA has clearly expressed its intention to do just that earlier this year, and this is a game changer for the company.

22nd Century Group is the only company that can produce tobacco with non-addictive levels of nicotine without chemically altering or otherwise invasively changing the taste profile.

The company is also free from its agreement with British American Tobacco to enter into licensing deals with any company, and it is in talks with many. The FDA will start the regulatory rule-making process by the end of the year, and it's a top priority for the agency, according to the FDA president Scott Gottlieb.

But when asked during the CC, management indicated it doesn't know the timeline of this rule-making process resulting in implementation, and there is likely to be a concerted effort to slow this down (at the minimum) from Big Tobacco.

But this is not going to happen overnight, and it's not a done deal (see below under 'Risk'). The company is preparing, though, from the Q3CC:

22nd Century is proud to be the only company in the world to be growing whole crops of minimally or non-addictive tobacco that could meet the FDA's new cigarette standard. Accordingly in anticipation of very substantial increases and demand for Very Low Nicotine tobacco as a result of becoming FDA mandate, 22nd Century will plant multiple Very Low Nicotine seed plots next spring and will subsequently expect to have enough seed by the fall to grow enough tobacco to supply nearly the entire U.S. cigarette industry.

MRPT status

MRPT, or modified risk tobacco product application, will allow the company to market its Brand A cigarettes as low nicotine cigarettes. With respect to the MRTPA (from the Q4 2016 10-Q):

the Company intends to bifurcate its combined Modified Risk Tobacco Product application ("MRTPA") into a separate Premarket Tobacco Product application ("PMTA") and a separate MRTPA for BRAND A to enjoy the benefit of the FDA's shorter review timing for PMTAs as compared to MRTPAs

And the FDA mandate helps quite a bit, according to management (Q3CC our emphasis):

Precisely because the FDA is so enthusiastic and committed to the implementation of its reduced nicotine plan, we believe our prospects to achieve a modified risk tobacco products or MRTP marketing order for our BRAND A Very Low Nicotine content cigarettes are extremely strong... Thus with our MRTP application we are in essence asking FDA to authorize a Very Low Nicotine cigarette that is designed to exactly answer the FDA's call for minimally or non-addictive cigarettes.

The FDA has told the company earlier this year that there are no further requirements in terms of clinical trials.

The company has hired a specialist, Dr. Jean Swauger, one of the country's foremost tobacco regulatory experts, to lead the efforts to resubmit the MRTP application for Brand A. It will be resubmitted in 2018, and the expectations are that it will take "all of a year."

Should the company be successful in obtaining MRTP status, the rule book for marketing its Brand A cigarettes is ready, much of it a copy from the way American Spirit was marketed when Henry Sicignano worked at Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company.

Brand A would be a premium brand at a premium price, offering specialty tobacco shops additional margin and exclusivity (as it would not be available in most convenience stores, at least initially), which incentivizes these shops.

Marketing such low (non-addictive) level of cigarettes also comes naturally:

70% of U.S. smokers smoke a like ultra light or low tar cigarette. And 68% of American smokers stated they like to quit smoking.

Basically, these cigarettes will market themselves once MRPT status has been achieved, and the company is likely to have a pretty important first-mover advantage.

Competition

Management is confident that no other company is able to match the trifecta of its tobacco:

Nicotine below addiction levels

No additional cost

No compromises to taste

The reason the company can achieve all three is because it has gone the genetic route and now has several hundred patents protecting its IP. It's also easy to detect possible infringements.

There are some companies that have achieved some success on some aspects of these, even if the incentives to produce non-addictive cigarettes are, well, rather low. Not anymore.

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) produced the Next cigarettes in the late 1980s, but the reduced nicotine cigarettes did not satisfy the taste test (and was considerably more expensive).

Nicotine can be chemically stripped. The process of stripping nicotine from tobacco is actually pretty expensive, management during the Q3CC:

a Phillips Morris' representative was quoted in last year or so, as saying that that process is very-very expensive. I think the quote was something like. If the nicotine reduction mandate were to find its way to Europe, it would cost Phillip Morris $10 billion to $12 billion a year to chemically strip the nicotine out of tobacco in the European Union alone.

There are other companies that claim that they are able to substantially reduce nicotine levels (supposedly through plant variation breeding), but they won't say to what extent, and management doesn't believe any of the competition can achieve non-addictive levels, management on the Q3CC:

so I believe that we're the only company in the world that has grown crops of Very Low Nicotine tobacco at non-addictive levels.

Many of them seem to have shifted attention towards non-combustible products where nicotine levels can stay high, and some companies are even been recommended for that from well-known tobacco shares analysts like Bonnie Herzog from Wells Fargo:

Shares of cigarette producers plunged after the FDA announcement, with Altria plummeting 9.6%, Philip Morris declining 0.4% and British American Tobacco BTI, +0.09% plunging 7.2% in extremely heavy midday trade. Altria and Philip Morris, however, have a "unique competitive advantage" with smokeless iQOS devices. Philip Morris said "iQOS heats the tobacco just enough to release the flavorful nicotine-containing vapor but without burning the tobacco." Even so, one medical journal study found that smoke from heat-not-burn cigarettes have 85% of the nicotine in conventional cigarettes. "We see this as an opportune entry point for long-term investors and would recommend building positions on today's broad weakness," Herzog said.

This is also the reason management believes why British American Tobacco hasn't converted its research license with 22nd Century Group into a commercial license (and that is to the benefit of shareholders as that license was pretty restrictive).

X-22 smoking cessation

The X-22 smoking cessation product isn't going to be pursued aggressively anymore as there is little point. The reason is simple. The X-22 are just very low nicotine cigarettes. why spend $30-40M on more clinical trials while the company might very well achieve MRTPA status for its very low nicotine cigarettes, let alone when the FDA mandates all cigarettes to be low nicotine cigarettes.

As a quitting tool, there is considerable evidence that these very low nicotine cigarettes are by far the most effective.

Brand B

Just like the urgency has been cut for X-22 by the FDA's stance on mandating low nicotine cigarettes, the urgency has also been cut for Brand B, its high nicotine to tar ratio cigarettes. But that only holds in the US. Internationally, there is still a role for Brand B.

International

While the Q3CC was very long, relatively little time was spent on the opportunities overseas. As we argued above, the EU doesn't allow nicotine levels on cigarette packages anymore, which has put the Magic brand on the back burner there.

Management argued that it was talking to people all over the world, including Asia, but there isn't anything concrete at this point.

Institutional investors

Most of the shares are still in the hands of private investors (of which, there were a good many participating in the Q3CC), which also explains a good part of the volatility of the shares.

This is likely to change when the company manages to approach $5 per share and stay in that region a little longer, leading to institutional investors to start buying (many of them can't buy the low levels of market cap). The same argument can be made for analyst following.

The $50M+ financing deal has removed another worry that some institutional investors have expressed (per management on the Q3CC), the low liquidity of the company.

One might also notice that the price today is substantially below that offer price.

Hemp

The company also has multiple paths to monetizing its hemp IP (exclusively for the US, and jointly with Anandia Laboratories for the rest of the world). Two main lines are industrial hemp and producing cannabinoids for medical purposes.

For the industrial hemp, it has signed with New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets; for the cannabinoids, the University of Virginia (after a year of vetting) is its partner. Management is reminding us of (per Q3CC):

Each of these projects has the potential to result in immediately marketable hemp plant lines and unique cannabinoid extracts.

With 22nd Century's hemp, farmers do not run the risk of producing hemp with above the legal limit of THC (per Q3CC):

And what we do is de-risk it for the farmers, exactly the risk if you identified we eliminate. How do we do that? We have farmers grow our specialized plants by contract for us, we eliminate the risk. They give us the harvest, we pay them a guarantee profit, rains too much, rains not at all, grows too hot, too much TNC et cetera, our risk not theirs. They are flocking to us, can I please grow your non-risk crop? We then take our unique crops and extract from them unique cannabinoid profiles and then fractionate them down into single cannabinoids to be able to then make mixtures with our medical partners.

This might revive the hemp industry in the US and cut into the $500M hemp imports from Canada, for instance. It is also working on super high other cannabinoids like CBDV and THCV with a host of interesting pharmaceutical and medical properties.

Risks

In its present constellation, the company is making substantial losses and cash outflows. While the new financing has given the company a considerable window of some five years, if nothing substantially changes in that period, it's back to the markets for more or improves the contract manufacturing business to such an extent it can finance the rest of the company's efforts.

The FDA mandate might not lead to a meaningful regulatory change, from Bloomberg:

According to tobacco lobbyists, the industry could argue that the policy amounts to a de facto ban on cigarettes. While the 2009 law gives the FDA the power to regulate cigarettes, it explicitly states the agency may not ban them. Even some antismoking advocates think the FDA is on shaky ground. "The legal mandate that they have to do this is extremely weak," says Clive Bates, a public-health activist. "They say they're not banning cigarettes, but they are banning cigarettes with any meaningful level of nicotine in them." Bates says the rule will probably be stopped by Congress or in the courts.

Equally, its Brand A cigarettes might not receive the desired MRPT status, even when there are solid reasons for optimism here.

Competitors might yet surprise and/or new competitors emerge with competing approaches that are low cost, don't affect the taste, and can meet non-addicting levels of nicotine.

Conclusion

There seems to be enough reason for optimism. The company is well financed, so it has years of working out one or more of its routes to monetization. Most of these depend on some regulatory change, but the outlook for that has been given a really substantial boost this year.

Given the philosophical change within the FDA, it seems difficult to imagine that 22nd Century Group will not, at some state, receive that MRPT status. In that case, the company can produce and market its own brand of cigarettes as having non-addictive levels of nicotine, market interest is likely to be considerable.

The jackpot will of course be if the FDA mandates this as compulsory. While the FDA has expressed this intention, it isn't likely to happen anytime soon and might not happen at all. Still, the chances here have dramatically improved.

At present, there doesn't seem to be any competition that can meet all three of 22nd Century's very low level of nicotine cigarettes, low cost, non-addictive levels of nicotine, and no compromise to taste.

The company also has a couple of hundred patents on the genetic technology to achieve these, and patent infringement is not difficult to detect.

The shares now sell at a substantial discount to where the $50M financing deal was done. For the risk tolerant and patient investor, the returns could be substantial here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XXII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.