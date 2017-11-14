Altria Performs Like Clockwork

The company is poised to grow its bottom lines over the next years thanks to price increases and margin expansion.

During Q3 Altria (MO) did what it does best: Deliver solid growth despite being active in a declining market. With catalysts such as possible tax reform and the rollout of iQOS Altria has some growth drivers in place, which makes its shares look attractive, especially for income focused investors.

Altria produced revenues of $5.1 billion and earned $0.90 per share, slightly more than what analysts had expected and 10% more than what the company earned in the prior year's third quarter.

Declining market is not a problem

Smoking rates in the US (the only market Altria is active in) have dropped for decades:

The CDC shows that smoking rates among adults have been going down since the 1960, whilst student smoking rates peaked about twenty years ago -- nevertheless Altria was not a bad investment at all over that time frame:

Over the last twenty years Altria has delivered a total return of 7,800%, or 24% annually -- vastly more than the broad market and most other equities returned over the same time frame. For a company that is active in a declining industry that is quite a feat, but not too surprising when we take a closer look at the company's business model:

Since demand for cigarettes (and other tobacco products) is not price sensitive, Altria can easily increase the price per package of cigarettes it sells at a steady pace each year: In the company's Q3 numbers that is visible when we look at the fact that smokeable products volumes dropped by a little bit more than six percent, whereas smokeable products revenues were down by just 1.5% -- that means that the average price of Altria's smokeable products did increase by almost five percent year over year.

Higher average prices lead to higher gross margins, and at the same time Altria's operating expenses are coming down -- due to less cigarettes being produced the company can close down facilities and reduce its headcount, which, coupled with higher gross margins, allows for significant margin expansion.

It is thus not surprising that Altria was able to generate operating income growth totaling 7.4% in its smokeable products segment during the third quarter, which is relatively in line with what the company delivered in the last few years. In theory Altria should be able to keep that growth rate stable going forward, as price increases (which lead to higher revenues per cigarette and to higher margins overall) should be able to offset further declines in total US wide cigarette consumption.

Catalysts for growth

Altria's former associate company Philip Morris (PM), which is only active outside of the US, has had great success with the introduction of its heat-not-burn product iQOS, which has captured significant market shares in countries such as Japan and which comes with health benefits and is thus a preferred form of tobacco consumption for many health agencies around the globe.

Since the FDA has announced that it wants to reduce nicotine levels in traditional tobacco products (i.e. cigarettes), healthier products such as iQOS have the potential to get preferred treatment in the US -- since Altria and Philip Morris are sharing the technology and since Altria is currently awaiting the approval of iQOS in the US, that could be a major growth driver for the company.

Without any hurtful new cigarette legislation iQOS would likely allow Altria to gain some market share and to switch some smokers to iQOS if they are seeking a healthier alternative, but especially if the FDA moves through on its statement that it seeks to proceed against cigarettes iQOS would be a game changer for the company -- since Altria's competition does not offer heat-not-burn products that are as successful as iQOS, the technology could lead to a giant increase in Altria's market share.

Another catalyst is the potential for lower corporate tax rates:

With a tax rate of about 35% Altria would be one of the biggest beneficiaries of a tax rate cut -- with a tax rate of 25% Altria's net income would rise by fifteen percent (0.75/0.65), all else equal.

Whether tax reform gets passed anytime soon is not a sure thing, but that is a catalyst that could meaningfully expand Altria's bottom line immediately, which would allow for even higher dividends as well: Since Altria pays out about 80% of its net earnings in the form of dividends, a fifteen percent earnings increase would allow the company to raise its dividend by vastly more than it usually does (in the last couple of years the dividend was grown by about 8% each year).

Right now Altria trades for 18.6 times next year's earnings, which is substantially less than what the company's shares have been changing hands for over most of the last year, as Altria was valued by as much as 22 times next year's profit.

The company's shares do not trade at an extremely low valuation at all, but they are cheaper than they used to be over the last years and at the same time the outlook has improved (due to the upcoming approval of iQOS and the potential for lower tax rates).

For income investors who get a 4.0% yield right here Altria looks attractive, I believe, and due to the company's ability to consistently grow its earnings, despite being active in a market where smoking rates are declining, there is ample potential for long term share price gains as well.

Although Altria will certainly not deliver the 25% annual returns it has delivered over the last two decades, a double digit annual total return seems quite achievable (four percent dividend yield coupled with share price gains of mid to high single digits annually) -- with the broad market at all time highs and interest rates still being very low that looks quite attractive.

