Office Depot: Surprisingly Good Results

Results from Office Depot (ODP) were surprisingly better than the cynic in me had been expecting. Namely, Office Depot generated significantly more free cash flow than I originally projected. Office Depot highlighted at the beginning of October 2017 that it estimated that it would generate approximately $200 million in free cash flow for its peak quarter of Q3 2017. But it actually generated $256 million, thus, the business' over performance caused its year to date results show that Office Depot's free cash flow from continuing operations have actually been $316 million. Consequently, allowing its management to confidently forecast that it will finish fiscal 2017 with more than $300 million in free cash flow - a truly conservative estimate. Therefore, the company currently trades for easily less than 6 times free cash flow. Which is an absolute bargain.

Office Depot wishes to pivot way from selling commoditized office products to selling tech services. I can certainly see a market for that. Absolutely. Do not get me wrong, frequent readers of mine (I humble myself) will know that I am no-nonsense numbers driven value investors, something which I take huge pride in, and I do not get carried away with an investment's story. Having said that, I have followed enough large tech CPU, GPU, chip manufactures, as well as, cloud service providers, to see that there is a need to offer clarity to SMBs as to which products best suit their needs. So far, I have no problem with Office Depot's new strategy. The problem I struggle with is the following, which was discussed in its recent earnings call,

... our new business services platform that provides new small- and medium-sized businesses access to the core services needed to start and grow their organizations in one convenient website with one password and one monthly fee

How can Office Depot honestly expect SMBs to log into a website to get advice particular to their own specific needs and above all, pay monthly for that level of service? We are told, in the Q&A section of the call, that Office Depot will have an entry-level package that starts at $99 per month. I really honestly struggle with this part of the equation, an ad-hoc service; sure, no problem. But a recurring revenue that SMBs will pay for? That part I struggle to believe in. Of course, having recurring revenue is what every single business aspires to have. But SMBs passionately work towards being run as lean as possible. Very few SMBs are willing to pay a recurring revenue to Office Depot for help understanding which IT services they require. SMBs need help setting up and modernizing, no doubt, but to pay for a recurring monthly fee? I strongly doubt they will.

Cash Generation

However, as a friend of mine recently reminded me, if the company generates cash, you do not need to worry if you find its products useful; someone does and they pay up for them those products in cash - evidenced by Office Depot's strong track record of generating cash.

It is true, that Office Depot had to squeeze and pull on every lever it had at its disposal to generate the strong free cash flow it did end up generating in Q3 2017: $256 million rather than the earmarked $200 million it originally forecast early in October 2017, nevertheless it did generate that cash. It is reasonable to believe that some of this working capital will have to be reinvested back into the business, but as an investor, I'm partially unconcerned that Office Depot may well have to reinvest some of that money back into the business. The simple fact that it was able to generate such strong free cash flow is proof that business is still in strong demand by customers.

Moreover, as the company has on a year to date generated $316 million in free cash flow, has given Office Depot's management the confidence to reiterate its original year-end guidance of $300 million in free cash flow - which should be easily attainable assuming that Q4 2017 does not burn up too much cash, as it looks to reinvest in working capital. In any case, all paths lead the same way; the company currently trades for significantly less than 6 times free cash flow. Said another way, it is trading with a free cash flow yield greater than 15%.

Competition

Next, let us consider the almighty question of competition. Rather than spending any more time in this article repeating myself about Staples' (Exchange:Private) acquisition, I will just remind readers that Staples was acquired by Sycamore for $6.9 billion which implies that the Private Equity group was willing to pay 13.8 times Staples' 2017 free cash flow (Staples had a net cash position which was very small compared with that of Office Depot) .

However, let me focus on the main issue at hand. Too many investors are concerned that Amazon (AMZN) or other online competitors will come in and bring about the demise of every retailer. But I suspect that this fear is very much overblown. Sure, no doubt that the industry is being disrupted and will not be as profitable as it once was. Moreover, since Office Depot has a large number of fixed costs, such as leases and staff, many are seeing that as too big a problem to overcome in the face of declining revenues. But two key drivers should stand out for unlocking a reasonable return for investors at $1.6 billion market cap for Office Depot:

Firstly, that Office Depot and OfficeMax integration is now nearly complete. The company combined company generated $438 million in adjusted operating income in 2015 and $471 million in adjusted operating income in 2016, with another $400 million in adjusted operating income earmarked for fiscal 2017. These numbers normalize at just over $435 million of adjusted operating income. Obviously, the market is displeased by the below average adjusted operating income expected to be generated for fiscal 2017 - a trend which many investors are fearfully extrapolating into the future. But I suspect that this thesis is faulty.

Secondly, because of BizBox. Office Depot is adamant that it can grow its revenue through its CompuCom acquisition, by creating a tech services platform via a service it calls, BizBox. CompuCom had seen its revenues decline in the past 3 years, with which year generating less revenue than the previous year. Office Depot claims the fact that there is very little overlap between the two businesses is a plus - claiming that only 25% of customers overlap is a positive for the business. But my point here is that it does not matter whether or not CompuCom is a declining business. Office Depot paid very little for it and it shows that Gerry Smith and the team are trying to deliver on their number one priority, to grow the business. Which if nothing else works, they can growth - inorganically. That's the beauty of having a core business which generates so much cash, but has minimal reinvestment options, while its stock truly languishes.

Takeaway

As I have mentioned time and time again throughout the article, Office Depot's problem is not a lack of free cash flow. Its base business generates consistent free cash flow. However, without revenue growth, investors do not want to touch this business, at any cost. But investors getting in now, when the outlook is particularly grim are not paying anything for the optionality that Office Depot is able to grow its tech services.

While time is the best catalyst towards getting a suitable return for shareholders, a near-term catalyst might present itself from the evidence that its tech service offering is actually adding incremental revenue to Office Depot.

