Athletic Footwear Market Intelligence - Pricing Developments In The U.S., Week 45

As part of our daily research activity, at Kenra Investors we track a wide range of datasets that give us insights and a privileged view into the conditions and developments of the industries we focus on, such as athletic footwear, which is the topic of this article.

I am going to share with Seeking Alpha’s readers some insights that will surely help their understanding of the recent developments in the industry. In particular, I am going to discuss some developments on pricing at selected third-party retailers in the United States, although I will not share the precise numbers from our proprietary datasets (at least at this stage). I will discuss each brand separately and, unless it’s reported, the variation is referred to week 45 compared to week 44. Please note that the information on prices comes from our proprietary datasets and is not available anywhere else.

Nike (NKE)

With Nike, we are seeing very positive signs on the pricing front and also in terms of offerings. Basically every major third-party retailer in the United States is increasing the number of Nike-branded styles, often by significant amounts. This is mainly a result of retailers preparing for the new season and for holiday sales and almost all the main brands are seeing their offerings increase. Nike is showing strength on the pricing front and in the men’s category, in particular, where the percentage of shoes priced above $100 has increased up to 1300 basis points to peak levels of 58%, and up to a 400 bps increase in the percentage of styles priced above $150 to peak levels of 13%. Pricing hasn’t been much volatile in the women and kids categories but remained pretty constant.

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF)

Adidas is giving mixed signals and is not showing the same strength that the Nike brand is showing. The number of styles is increasing as well but not at every major retailer. Nonetheless, there has been a strong divergence with Nike in terms of pricing and there was a much higher volatility. In the men’s category, the percentage of shoes priced above $100 has declined up to 400 bps at some retailers while it has increased up to 300 bps at other retailers. Something negative occurred in the above $150 category, which saw a 200 – 300 bps decrease almost everywhere. The women’s category is where adidas pricing continues to be strong. We estimated a 400 bps increase in the percentage of shoes priced above $100 and an almost equal increase in the above $150 category. Prices in the kids segment have been flat or down a bit at every major retailer.

Jordan

Jordan has shown signs of strength in every category. Together with an excellent increase in the number of styles offered at every major retailer, average prices have grown in every category showing a low promotional environment. In the men’s category, the percentage of shoes priced above $100 has increased everywhere with low variance - we estimated a 500 bps increase. The percentage of shoes priced above $150 has increased 200 bps almost everywhere. Prices in the women and kids categories remained constant or increased slightly.

Under Armour (UA) (UAA)

The women’s category continues to be Under Armour’s weakness. Prices in that category have been flat or down at every retailer. While shoes priced above $150 remain a rarity, we continued to see pressure in the below $150 categories as well. We estimated a 100 bps decrease in the number of shoes priced above $100. The men’s category, on the other side, is showing some initial strength on the front of pricing. The percentage of shoes priced above $100 increase at almost every major retailer – we estimated a 500 bps average increase over the prior week. The above $150 category continues to be relatively small and showed mixed signs. Prices in the boys and girls categories were slightly down to slightly up and showed no clear trend.

Puma (OTCPK:PMMAF)

There are no particular developments worth mentioning for Puma. Puma is showing mixed results with flattish prices in almost every category with the exception of the girls category, which has shown some strength compared to the previous week. We estimate that the percentage of shoes priced above $100 in the girls category has increased around 400 bps. For the rest, most of the strength occurred in the previous weeks, while this week didn’t show any particular variation.

Asics (OTCPK:ASCCF) (OTCPK:ASCCY)

Asics is showing strength in both the men and women categories. In the men’s category, the percentage of shoes priced above $100 has rebounded after a few weeks of weakness, increasing between 400 bps and 600 bps at every major retailer we track. The above $150 segment showed strength as well, with the percentage of offerings increasing by 300 bps. The women’s category showed almost identical results, while the kids categories showed flat prices compared to the previous week.

Vans (VFC)

It’s not a secret that Vans has been showing an excellent momentum for a while. Pricing has reflected the positive momentum with a good uptrend in the past months. Anyway, most of the price strength has occurred in the past and not much worth mentioning occurred last week. The only development worth mentioning is a small increase in the percentage of shoes priced above $75 in the men’s category, while the other categories were flat compared to week 44.

Some Comments

As we get closer to the holiday season, athletic footwear retailers are increasing their offerings for every major brand. Anyway, pricing developments show that not all the brands are having the same momentum.

Nike showed excellent strength more or less in every category with both its two main brands priced above the prior week, but the Jordan brand, in particular, is showing signs of renewed momentum and a confirmation of its pricing power. Last week confirms a positive trend in pricing for Nike and Jordan that has lasted for a few weeks now.

Adidas hasn’t shown Nike’s same consistency. It’s necessary to track pricing developments for adidas because if last week’s variation is not consistent with a high growth/margin expansion story. The company needs to increase its margins in the U.S. as they are still well below Nike’s levels, and it can’t do that without a strong pricing momentum. The women category alone can’t support a solid margin expansion.

Under Armour’s mixed signals are still difficult to interpret. It’s sure that the women’s category is still the company’s weakness while the boys category, which has significantly contributed to the company’s growth in the past few years, is stagnating, which is further confirmed by the flattish prices of the last few weeks. On the other side, the men category is showing some moderate signs of relief and showed a few consecutive weeks of slight price increases after a period of intense promotional activity. Anyway, the good signs are not enough nor strong enough to make me bullish on the stock.

Puma’s price momentum stopped last week. I continue to believe that the stock is not worth the current lofty valuation but I understand that the recent momentum has created some excitement around the company. Prices have been on an uptrend for a while and increased slightly in the past few weeks as well, although last week showed some strength only in the girls category. The market expects a solid margin expansion for Puma as well, which is difficult to generate without the contribution of the core men and women categories. To monitor.

Asics is showing some signs of relief after a period of moderate promotions. Prices have been in a moderate uptrend for a few weeks now but the performance remains mixed across categories. Men and kids have been pretty volatile, while the women category seems to be on a steady uptrend from a pricing perspective as prices have grown for several weeks in a row. These are good signs for the moment but we need stronger confirmations before concluding that the environment for the brand has become less promotional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short adidas AG shares

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.