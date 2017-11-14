Newly Listed Dutch Company Offers Strong Investment Opportunity

Summary: Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is an early to mid-stage biotech from the Netherlands which recently debutted on NASDAQ. Its performance in the US market has been decent, while it has shown strong and steady movement in Belgium, where it initially traded.

Discussion: Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) stock has shown strong movements within six months of its debut on NASDAQ. After oscillating between $17.33 and $27.25, the stock is currently trading midway between both the extremes. The stock movements are solidly backed up by the company’s strong performance with regard to its drug candidates.

The company recently announced the launch of Phase I trial for its subcutaneously administered formulation of ARGX-113. The trial will evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and tolerability of the drug candidate. The company plans to enroll up to 32 volunteers for the trial. The lead drug candidate ARGX-113 is currently undergoing three Phase II clinical trials as well. These trials are testing the intravenous version of the drug for treating myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia and pemphigus vulgaris. The company’s latest trial initiation will not only add to the breadth of its pipeline but also to its depth. The subcutaneous version of the drug is expected to be more user friendly. The company expects to report topline data for myasthenia gravis in the first quarter of next year and from immune thrombocytopenia trial during the second half. Interim results from pemphigus vulgaris are also likely to be out during the second half to the next year. Argenx already has orphan drug designation for ARGX-113 for the treatment of myasthenia gravis. Overall, the company has a number of strong catalysts coming up its way in the near future.

Argenx not only has promising position with regard to its pipeline but its financial position is equally attractive as well. Argenx earned €10.5 million in revenue for the period of nine months ending on September 30, 2017. The company reported its operating income at €30.5 million, 144 percent up on year over year basis from €12.5 million. However, its comprehensive loss stood at €16.5 million, in comparison to the loss of €12.6 million it had reported for the corresponding period of the previous year. While the company showed comprehensive loss, it is mainly on account of higher expenses such as R&D expenses which jumped from €20.2 million to €36.7 million. However, such increase in expenses is for a productive purpose and is likely to result in higher profitability in the future. The company reported its cash, cash-equivalents and current financial assets at €161.7 million. This shows that Argenx has sufficient liquidity to keep its trials going on. Overall, Argenx presents a robust financial picture with an accelerating rate of growth.

The company has made progress on its other drug candidates as well. Argenx reported that its Phase 1 clinical trial testing ARGX-111 on treatment-refractory patients with advanced cancers whose tumors overexpress the MET protein met its safety endpoints. It also reported positive preclinical data for ARGX-116 for treating dyslipidemia. The company has a solid pipeline of seven drug candidates, out of which three candidates ARGX-110, ARGX-111 and ARGX-113 are wholly owned while ARGX-109, ARGX-112, ARGX-115 and ARGX-116 are partnered products. ARGX-113 for myasthenia gravis is the most advanced drug candidate for the company with its Phase 2 almost reaching conclusion while all its partnered products save ARGX-109 are in preclinical stage.

Argenx made its US debut earlier this year while it had been listed on the Belgian stock exchange EBR since 2014. The company stock’s performance on EBR has been highly impressive so far, especially in the past two years, Argenx has shown steady increase in its stock price, gaining over 56 percent in the past 12 months. The US performance has been equally impressive, barring the steep decline seen in the month of October. However, the slump actually provides an excellent opportunity to initiate a position in the stock. While the company is still a long way from having a commercial product in the market, it has a number of catalysts coming up in the near future, thanks to its robust pipeline. Argenx is scheduled to announce the interim data from Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ARGX-110 in December. The drug candidate is being tested for T-Cell Lymphoma and Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Apart from the strong potential of this early stage pharma company, the stock is also good for bringing some geographic diversification to the portfolio. Argenx is a Dutch company and is based out of Breda in the Netherlands, giving it an edge in European markets. The company’s expertise is expected to help market its products in a better way in EU. Its relatively longer history in Europe also offers more credibility to its chances of succeeding in the US. Overall, the company stock seems to be a good bet for investors with comparatively strong risk appetite while investors with more conservative investors may wait for the company to announce a few of its trial results before starting a position.

