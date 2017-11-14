Farmland Partners: Is The Optimism Warranted?

There are reasons to believe that Q4 will be very strong for FPI, however investors should remain cautious. The fundamentals remain troubled.

In the conference call, Mr. Pittman was very confident and it sounds like FPI is expecting a very strong Q4.

Farmland Partners (FPI) third quarter earnings was well received, despite not covering the dividend. In the conference call, management struck an upbeat, confident and dare I say, arrogant tone. Paul Pittman is not a man who lacks in confidence.

Walking away from the conference call, it is obvious that FPI is expecting to have a very strong Q4. After a year of bad news, upon bad news, this conference call held a lot of promise for good news in Q4.

Mr. Pittman struck an upbeat tone about leasing renewals, promising increases in rental rates for the remaining 2017 renewals. FPI also reaffirmed their annual AFFO guidance of $0.33-$0.37.

With Illinois producing a bumper crop, management believes they will exceed their initial revenue guidance enough to make up for the drag caused by their new preferred shares.

Is the news really that great? Will FPI get back on track and become a good investment again?

Leasing Renewals

In the conference call, Mr. Pittman suggested they have done "substantial releasing" and that they are seeing a "substantial increase in rental rates" in the corn belt. And that portfolio-wide, they expect a "modest increase" in average rent.

This is conflicting with the information provided in the 10-Q

Given Mr. Pittman's history of exaggerating in regard to lease renewals, I am not inclined to believe anything he says that is not supported by documentation. That rents might be "flat" as the 10-Q says is believable. A "substantial increase", when corn remains below $3.50/bushel and downward pressure remains is not believable.

After some questioning, Mr. Pittman threw out the number $10-$11/acre, though he was quick to state that the number should not be extrapolated to the entire portfolio. I will leave it to the reader to determine if a 5-6% increase in rents is "substantial" after rents experienced a 20-25% drop the previous year.

Looking at guidance from a third party, I have routinely referred back to the work of Gary Schnitkey. He is one of the foremost experts on farm economics in Illinois and does a lot of research regarding rental trends, production trends and value trends. His most recent article suggests that downward pressures on rent will continue into 2018, although not as significantly as we saw in 2016 and 2017. The impact should only be around $5/acre on average for good to excellent farmland.

Is FPI actually experiencing renewals that are against the overall trend? Possibly. However, there is one caveat which might be allowing Pittman to walk the tightrope. In the 10-Q,

If the leases which have been renegotiated included several leases which provided that the tenant pays property taxes, then it makes sense those leases would increase quite a bit. So the rent per acre increases, but so does the expense to FPI, resulting in a much smaller net increase, or potentially a net decrease. Unfortunately, FPI provides little detail to help us determine what is actually happening.

This scenario makes sense, especially in the scenario mentioned in the conference call where rent is increasing $50 per acre. What makes more sense, that a farmer willingly is paying an additional $50/acre with no other changes in an environment where most rents are declining, or that the farmer is paying an additional $50/acre and is no longer responsible for paying the taxes?

Taking Pittman at face value, $10-$11/acre over the 31 thousand acres being renewed would be an increase of roughly $310,000 to revenue. I strongly suspect that the net increase is somewhat smaller when you account for additional expenses FPI agreed to take on or the cost of improvements FPI agreed to build in conjunction with the lease.

AFFO Guidance

Another theme brought up in the conference call a few times was that the participating preferred dividends had a -$0.03 impact, and without that, they would have been at $0.12 AFFO.

Yes, and? Next quarter, the impact is going to be there, and in future quarters, that impact is going to continue indefinitely until the preferred shares are redeemed. That is not a cost that can be ignored and it will have a material impact on whether or not FPI can pay the common dividend.

FPI is reaffirming AFFO guidance but has not updated any of the revenue numbers, expense numbers or any of the other details. The previous guidance was for $0.33-$0.37 for the year. They are currently at $0.20. That means they are guiding for a Q4 at $0.13-$0.17.

Mr. Pittman said they didn't release detailed numbers in terms of revenue and expenses because they did not want to create "noise" when the actual numbers will be known in January and that they did not have a staff member available to do the work.

The Dividend

FPI is clearly banking on a strong Q4 with crop sharing. There has been a bumper crop of corn and soybeans, which suggests that we can expect participation revenues to be at the high end of guidance, or even higher.

This is very good news for FPI shareholders in the short-term, especially if the revenues are enough to push AFFO high enough to cover the dividend for the quarter.

However, the fundamental problem with relying on variable rents is that they are variable. This year has turned out to be a good year for US production, what will next year look like?

FPI will likely cover their dividend in Q4, however, they always have much higher revenues in Q4 than the other quarters. Therefore, their AFFO for Q4 cannot be considered recurring. For the year as a whole, FPI will not be covering the dividend. Their annual shortfall will still be -$0.14/share or more.

From an investor's standpoint, the dividend still needs to be viewed as high risk since it is not covered by minimum rents. FPI, and it's investors, cannot count on record yields every year. They need to find a way to provide more stable revenue, or they need to cut the dividend.

Future Growth

Long-term, FPI needs to find a way to grow minimum rents. The additional $80 million or so from the preferred shares will help. I previously discussed how the Olam purchase was a positive step forward. Further diversification away from grains will help smooth things out.

It is very difficult to predict if a strong Q4 will provide the boost needed for FPI's share price to return to levels where issuing common shares is a viable source of capital.

If it does not, then FPI has roughly $70-$80 million to invest (from the preferred issuance) and no obvious alternatives beyond that.

Conclusion

After a very tough year, FPI appears to finally have some good news. A bumper crop will provide bonus revenue, which might be enough to cover the dividend. Meanwhile, rent declines in the corn belt appear to have leveled off or at least have become less severe. A good year this year should keep any further declines in 2018 minimal.

Unfortunately, FPI has failed to provide sufficient information for investors to have a clear picture. To what extent is the restructuring of the leases having an impact on the headline amount? Is FPI taking on more expenses? Are they more heavily exposed to revenue sharing?

A strong Q4 is great, but with most crop-sharing revenue being recognized once a year, it is not recurring. Even hitting the high-end of guidance, their AFFO will fail to cover the dividend by over $4 million this year.

Rising rents might make up for roughly half a million of that. Yet any gains there could easily be washed away with a little bad weather, and/or continued downward pressure on grain prices.

With few options available for growth in 2018, FPI might be able to close the gap, but I have a hard time seeing them actually cover the dividend. I would not be surprised if FPI announces a dividend cut if their share price fails to recover after a positive Q4 report. Invest at your own risk.

