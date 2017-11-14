Discount Retailer TJX Companies Faces Chart Challenges Pre-Earnings

Shares of TJX has been below a ‘death cross’ on its daily chart since June 20 and has the challenge of a negative weekly chart.

TJX Companies (TJX) sells off-priced apparel and goods for the home under several store brands including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods. They operate approximately 3,800 stories in nine countries, so earnings could be positively impacted by the weak dollar experienced for the first three quarters of 2017. Offsetting this positive is the likely-hood that hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the wildfires of California could have been a drag on U.S. sales.

Analysts expect TJX to report earnings of $1.00 to $1.02 a share when they report results before the opening bell on Nov. 14. Revenues are expected to climb 7.2% year over year, making holiday guidance a key to a positive or negative reaction post-release. TJX is in expansion mode with 260 new stores planned plus combining on-line shopping with its network of brick-and-mortar stores. Odds favor better-than-expected earnings, but this may be priced into the chart patterns.

TJX Companies closed Friday at $70.22 down 6.5% year to date and in correction territory 13.2% below its post-election high of $80.92 set on May 10. The stock set its post-election low of $66.66 on July 24.

The Weekly Chart for TJX Companies

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for TJX is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average (in red) at $71.14. The stock has been tracking its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" (in green) at $69.44 since the week of June 23 when this average was $68.27.

The "reversion to the mean" is an investment theory that the price of a stock will eventually return to a longer-term simple moving average, and the 200-week is simple to track. A ticker trading above its "reversion to the mean" will eventually decline back to it on weakness. Similarly, a ticker trading below its "reversion to the mean" will eventually rebound to it on strength.

The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading for TJX fell to 45.43 last week down from 56.28 on Nov. 3.

Given this chart and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my monthly value level of $68.45, and to reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level of $78.60.

Note the importance of the 200-week simple moving average. A negative gap below this key level indicates that TJX will not have a successful holiday season. Holding the 200-week indicates holiday cheer targeting $78.60.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.