Tax-Loss Harvesting: One Investor's Trash Could Potentially Be Another Investor's Treasure

As investors pause for a breath here at year-end, a savvy review of their portfolios may be in order, as “tax loss” season is approaching. Let’s discuss…

To recap 2017, yes, we’ve experienced quite a year. The financial media headlines have been focused on the stream of daily all-time highs in the equity markets and the 2nd longest bull market in history. However, despite the impressive equity performance, losses are inherent to any portfolio. By realizing or “harvesting” a loss, investors may be able to offset tax liabilities - presenting opportunities for shrewd value seekers who might be shopping around for bargains. This prompts the timely discussion of basic tax loss theory, pitfalls to avoid, and how to buy despite the selling pressure.

What is tax loss harvesting?

Tax loss harvesting is a strategy that provides investors the means to reduce the tax liability associated with capital assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate. Conceptually, an underperforming security is sold and is replaced by a similar one. The sale of the laggard asset is offset by the purchase of a performing security.

As you know, tax rates on realized gains are based on whether they are short or long term in nature. In the current form, short term gains which are investments held for a year or less are taxed at ordinary income rates and could be subject to an additional surtax depending on the investor’s tax bracket. Long term gains are taxed at the lowest tax rate – and depending on the investor’s tax bracket (0-15% for instance) the investor may not owe any taxes. To qualify for “long term” the investment must have been held for more than a year.

Understanding one’s tax liability is the key to determining the appropriate course of action. Understand that short and long-term gains are usually paired with losses of the same nature. According to the IRS, if your capital losses exceed your capital gains, you can deduct the difference as a loss on your tax return. This loss is limited to $3,000 per year and the investor may continue to carry forward their losses not used into the following year.

The pitfalls to avoid…

When executed correctly, tax loss harvesting can be a tremendous help. However, it is important to follow the guidelines. One of the most frustratingly common rules broken by the novice investor is the “wash sale” rule which states that a tax loss cannot be taken if an investment is sold at a loss and the same or “substantially identical” investment is purchased either 30 calendar days before or after the sale. Let’s use a stock that has been one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s (NYSE-DIA) poorest performers in 2017 - General Electric (NYSE-GE) - as an example. If an investor bought 1,000 shares of GE at $33 per share and sold it for a loss at $30 per share and then bought it back within thirty days at $31 per share, the $3,000 write-off (loss) would be dis-allowed due to the short swing between the sale and purchase. That said, even though the transaction negates the tax benefit, the mistake may not be a total loss as the investor is able to add that $3,000 basis back onto the new purchase resulting in a unit cost of $34 per share.

Disciplined portfolio management and educating oneself of the tax loss rules are the factors that will determine the level of success. Otherwise, investors may sell an underperforming asset in an attempt to avoid the tax liability and/or offset a gain, but never replace the asset or find a suitable swap in a timely fashion and they find that their portfolio allocation is out of sync.

Applying a disciplined approach, if an under-performing holding is being sold for a tax loss but still has a place in the investor’s portfolio it should be replaced. With the growing popularity of exchange traded funds this swap is much more easily performed than with individual stocks. An example of this approach would be if a portfolio holds an allocation in a sector ETF such as the Energy Select SPDR’s Fund (NYSE-XLE) and the investor wishes to sell to generate a tax loss but wants to maintain exposure to the asset class, the investor could achieve this goal by swapping into the Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSE-VDE). This keeps the allocation in line and avoids any wash sale issues.

A few tips on determining potential opportunities – seasonal or otherwise …

Executing tax swaps should be an ongoing practice and should be a necessary discussion between an investor, their financial advisor and CPA when major portfolio changes occur - regardless of the time of year. However, since the majority of tax loss harvesting seems to occur seasonally, the next few weeks would be a great time to start building a shopping list of investment ideas.

According to Investopedia, “The January effect is a seasonal increase in stock prices in the month of January. Analysts generally attribute this rally to an increase in buying, which follows the decline in price that typically happens in December when investors, engaging in tax loss harvesting offset realized capital gains, prompt a sell-off”.

The small cap sector could be a great place to start looking for ideas. Near year end, lagging money managers tend to shed their under-performing small cap positions and substitute them with less-risky options. Their intention is to abandon risk in an effort to better align with a broad-based index to ensure they aren’t at the bottom of their peer ranking. Large institutions and fund managers are more likely to get aggressive in the beginning of the year which is historically why small caps are very strong in January. This can create a nice opportunity for investors looking for trading ideas.

When compiling a list, I would recommend starting with oversold assets that have had declining performance/volatility during the year and have a low percentage of institutional ownership. Since these stocks are widely-owned household names, they may have been heavily oversold into the end of the year. For example, at the close of 2016, NIKE (NYSE-NKE) won the razzie award closing deeply in the red by approximately -19%. If an investor looking for a bounce play bought shares on the last trading day of the year they would have had about a +15% gain near the end of the first quarter of this year.

In closing …

Tax loss harvesting tactics definitely warrant the attention of value investors hunting for diamonds in the rough. This practice has served me well throughout my career as a financial advisor. With a new proposed tax plan on the horizon, it is important for investors to consult with a CPA to see how the changes may affect them. As investors, it is important to ensure that we are not providing the IRS with an undue share of our hard-earned profits.

Additional disclosure: Securities and Investment Advisory services offered through NBC Securities, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC. Investment products 1) are not FDIC insured, 2) not guaranteed by any bank and 3) may lose value including a possible loss of principal invested. NBC Securities does not provide legal or tax advice. Recipients should consult with their own legal or tax professional prior to making any decision with a legal or tax consequence. The opinions and ideas expressed in the commentary are those of the individual((s)) making them and not necessarily those of NBC Securities, Inc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLE, DIA, GE, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.