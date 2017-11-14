ROTY Edition 1 Volume 51: New Trades And Revamped Contenders List

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

One issue readers have brought up over the past month or two has been a desire to have more trade ideas to choose from. I adamantly stated that I would not be increasing the amount of stocks in the ROTY model account, as part of the reason that I/we profit is by remaining laser focused on just a few promising plays that are setting up.

That said, I thought of a compromise that I hope readers will appreciate. I plan on significantly increasing the number of stocks on the ROTY Contenders List. There are several great ideas popping up each month that may be setting up or just haven´t got quite there yet. Keep in mind that stocks on the Contenders List are NOT official recommendations, but instead stocks that I want to keep on my radar because they are setting up or I expect they could run up in the future.

As always, stocks will be taken off the list if red flags pop up, material events take place, weak price action or simply they don´t appear as appealing as before.

I plan to keep a variety of ideas on the Contenders List. For example, right now Ascendis Pharma (ASND) is more of a revaluation play (data is 1 year out but their rare disease pipeline is progressing). BioLife Solutions (BLFS) could be a great ¨buy the dips idea¨, as future upside should be driven by acceleration in revenues in this ¨picks and shovels¨ play. Some ideas are struggling right now but seem significantly derisked at their current valuations, such as Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) and Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON). I hope later on to have more non-biotech ideas as well.

I also want to thank readers for participating in the comments section. Whether pointing out red flags with my ideas (most appreciated), discussing your specific plan of attack for a particular stock, or answering other reader questions, it´s all serving to help us progress as traders/investors.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)- See my July update on the investing thesis for this NASH play. I plan to revisit this again sometime soon. As seen in the third quarter results, they have data readouts coming in the near future (Q1/Q2 2018). While their cash position is low, I note that their burn rate is reasonable and a ¨tell¨ for me was a small $2.7 million secondary offering to existing investors and a concurrent private placement to Galmed's Chairman of the Board and an additional board member. This has the looks of a sweetheart deal (allowing them to load up prior to data). As usual, don´t take my word for it and do your due diligence prior to making any decisions.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)- RA Capital filed a 13G disclosing 10.4% ownership of shares. Key institutional players continue to position themselves here for what could be a transformational 2018. I also note that a director and other key insiders are acquiring significant stakes. See my updated thesis here if you haven´t already.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. New position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals- The ROTY model account will acquire a quarter-sized pilot position as of the day´s closing price per our transparency rules. As long as the stock shows stability or a trend upward, we will look to add.

2. Adding to our position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals- With this purchase the ROTY model account will own a full stake in the stock. Institutional participation in the secondary and scarcity of value add to my conviction here.

Final Thoughts

I have several other possible ideas to fill out the two remaining slots in the ROTY model account, but I am trying to exercise patience and avoid jumping the gun. When I am in periods of outperformance I tend to make quicker decisions as I trust my gut instincts more and they usually work out. On the other hand, when I have several losers I´ve found it´s best to take a step back and carefully evaluate each idea on its own merits.

