Trupanion: Great Market, Insane Price

In my view, the current market price is completely insane. But I may be old-fashioned, by not seeing the hidden assets of the company.

Executive Summary

Trupanion is an insurance company providing insurance coverage for pets. In Q3, the company reported a quarterly net income of $0.4 million. For the first time in three years, the company made a profit, thanks to an improved underwriting performance. The investors became actually crazy and the stock price skyrocketed by 14% after the results release. As always, the question remains the same: Was it justified?

A Real Love for the P&C Niche Insurers

I have a real love for the insurance companies, which are not the sexiest firms. They are selling products which covered the people or the companies against a specific risk. They use actuaries to price their products and estimate the amount they will pay at the end to their policyholders. The beauty of the insurance industry is that you know how much you receive, but you don’t know how much you will pay.

Sometimes it is challenging for an insurance company to make a profit if you are in a mass market. When you are in a mass market, you cannot be lucky. Every penny counts. You should be precise, accurate and ingenious. When you are focused on a niche market, its size is smaller, and your portfolio could not grow indefinitely unless you decide to launch new products. The largest insurers are often in both mass and niche markets. Specialized markets are usually more profitable than mass ones. That’s why insurers try to penetrate them. With difficulties, due to the high barriers to entry.

I rather love P&C insurance companies than life insurers. It is easier to understand their businesses, to understand how they make a profit and to assess their intrinsic value. No need to use sophisticated ratio-based approaches or to do complicated calculations. In most of the cases, the business model is simple: they receive premiums, they invest the premiums to pay claims, and they pay claims. Period.

Unless you want to invest in Berkshire (BRK.B) (BRK.A) or Markel (MKL), which use the premiums they receive to make fancy investments, you can even neglect the investment parts. In the end, the profit of a non-life insurer is determined as follows: Earned Premiums – Expenses – Claims Costs – Taxes

I told you it was easy.

To assess the profitability of an insurance company, someone has invented the concept of combined ratio. It is a metric to determine if your portfolio is profitable or not. It is calculated as follows: the sum of incurred losses and expenses divided by the earned premiums. With it, it is difficult to compare perfectly different non-life insurers which do not have the same business, but at least you can say easily and quickly “this insurer is making (or not) money.” In other words “the management of this company is efficient because the underwriters and the actuaries know how to price the portfolio.”

I told you it was easy.

The best of the best for me are the niche insurers. High barriers to entry, real pricing power, few competitors, it is truly a dream. For example, we can mention the credit insurance companies, the crop insurers or the pet insurers.

The pet insurers? Like Trupanion?

I had a look at Trupanion more than one year ago. I discovered the company by chance, looking for new investment opportunities. Trupanion was a perfect match: small-cap and niche growing market. A niche growing market: a dream for all the specialized insurance companies.

According to the last investor presentation, the total U.S. pet industry spending was estimated at $69 billion in 2017, with a 5% CAGR since 2001.

Source: November 2017 Investor Presentation

The pet insurance market was massively underpenetrated in North America with only 1% of the pets insured in the U.S. and 2% in Canada.

Source: November 2017 Investor Presentation

The market size was only $1.3 billion while it could reach $31.8 billion with the same penetration level than in U.K.

Source: November 2017 Investor Presentation

I told you it was a dream for all niche insurers.

But unfortunately, I was disappointed. Yes, the revenues were increasing every year; but the company was losing money every year. Even every quarter!

Trupanion’s management was talking about some concepts like “free cash flow" and "adjusted EBITDA” while it forgot something: even by using predictable models, data mining, machine learning methods and any other fancy pricing approaches, the heart of the non-life insurers’ strategy is to have a combined ratio below 100%. And unfortunately, it was not the case in the past. Only in Q3, the company started to deliver an underwriting profit.

However, it would be dishonest not to mention the efforts done by the management to lower as much as possible the expense ratio. From 2014 to 2017, the cost ratio reduced by around 15 percentage points. The technology seems to be now implemented, and the efforts and the investments done in the past should be lower in the future than during the last years.

Source: Trupanion’s Financial Reports

However, the loss ratio is still very high, while the pricing model seems to be at the heart of the company’s strategy.

Source: Trupanion’s Financial Reports

With extensive data amassed over 17 years, the company should have significant competitive advantages. I would expect the loss ratio to decrease year after year. Unfortunately, it is not the case, and loss ratio level is stable at 70% over the years.

In The End, It Is Just A Matter Of Price

Another point on which I was disappointed is the valuation of the company. Trupanion’s management talks about “free cash flow,” “adjusted EBITDA” as Trupanion is a technology firm or a non-financial company. I am sorry, but it is not. It remains an insurance company, using new methods to conquer new markets.

I may be simple-minded (and that’s why I decided to analyze insurance companies; no need to use sophisticated approaches to assess their intrinsic values), but in my view, the core concept for an insurance company is the book value. Sometimes I use also P/E ratio to assess the fair price of an insurer. For Trupanion, it is impossible, as the company is losing money. From 2014 to the third quarter of 2017, the book value per share dropped by $2.99 to $1.60. Meanwhile, the P/B skyrocketed by 1158% to 19.02. I am sorry, but in my view, it is insane, especially for an insurance company which did not make any underwriting profit, one quarter ago.

Conclusion

I may be too old-fashioned and focused on outdated metrics to assess insurance companies. Perhaps, I do not see that Trupanion is a hidden gem. Sincerely, I hope it is the case for the financial safety of Trupanion’s current shareholders. The company is expanding into a great market. But I am sorry; it is too expensive for me. I'll pass and leave it for bolder and wiser investors more prescient than I am.

