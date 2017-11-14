Apache Corporation: Growing North American Oil

Apache Corporation has strong growth prospects. The company's production will grow by almost 10% by year-end which means growing earnings for shareholders.

Apache Corporation has a strong balance sheet. The company has a debt to market cap ratio of 40% that at current rates will decrease to less than 20% by 2020.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) is moving forward as an oil company, working to both survive the current oil crash and emerge from it stronger than ever. As we will see throughout this article, on the back of the company's strong 3Q 2017 results, I am excited to see the company continue to improve its balance sheet and grow its production, particularly from its recent Alpine High discovery.

Apache Corporation Third Quarter Results

Apache Corporation had incredibly strong third quarter results, results that show the strength of the company’s operations.



Apache Corporation had reported production during the quarter of 448 thousand barrels per day with adjusted production of 354 thousand barrels per day. That comes out to annual production of almost 150 million barrels per day, or annual revenue of more than $5 billion at current oil prices. For a company with a market cap of more than $17 that is a ton of revenue. Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) revenue to production ratio is almost 4.5, or 50% more than that for Apache Corporation.



Overall, the company invested $0.84 billion in its operations and had earnings per share of $0.16 coming to an annual P/E of almost 70 at present share prices.

Apache Corporation’s financials for this quarter were also incredibly strong. The company had an operating cash margin of $10 per barrel in its worst operating region, Other NA, with an operating cash margin of roughly $30 per barrel for its international operations and $18 per barrel for its Permian operations. The company maintained incredibly low cash operating costs meaning that its profits will remain strong going forward.



One of the disappointing things to see here is that the company’s realized costs per barrel in the Permian and Other NA are noticeably lower than they are internationally. Now that oil prices are rising, the company should be focused on efficiency improvements to get these average realized prices up. That would significantly improve the company’s operating margins and profits going forward.



For the third quarter, the Permian Basin averaged 6 rigs operating with roughly 19 new wells drilled that had a significant % oil. The company has begun working at its new Alpine High find that we’ve previously discussed, a find that contains an estimated 15 billion barrels of oil. Production has already grown to 13 thousand barrels a day in the 3Q anticipated to grow to 25 thousand barrels a day by year-end.



As a result, the company’s Permian Basin has made up recent losses and grown back up to early-2016 highs. That production means strong things going forward for Apache Corporation’s earnings, something that I am very excited to see.



Internationally, Apache Corporation’s Egypt and North Sea operations have performed quite well. Apache Corporation received concessions totaling 1.6 million acres in Egypt and anticipates that drilling will commence in the 4Q 2017/1Q 2018. The company brought along 4 new wells with a 30-day peak oil rate of 2600 barrels per day, showing that the company has kept production in its profitable international fields high.



In the North Sea, the company currently has net production averaging 14 thousand barrels per day (60% oil) from two wells. The company has a third well that it has scheduled to bring online in November. And the company brought up a BHP well in the Beryl field with a rate of 2500 barrels per day. That means this third well should bring the company another 7000 barrels per day in production on average.



Putting the company’s regions together, the Permian Basin and North Sea oil should bring the company roughly 20 thousand barrels per day in new production by year-end while Egypt opens up significant room for exploration. That means by year-end, the company’s production should be able to grow by a very impressive 6-7%, something that will be very lucrative to see.



Apache Corporation Strong Balance Sheet



Apache Corporation had incredibly impressive third quarter results. The company had strong production, earnings along with very significant margins. These margins are combined with significant anticipated production growth which is expected to reach 6-7% production growth in the next two months alone.



Apache Corporation had net debt at the end of 2Q 2017 of $6.8 billion or a roughly 40% debt to market cap ratio. Over the quarter, the company’s expenses added about $1.1 billion, however, the company also had $0.65 billion of cash flow along with another $0.60 billion of asset sales. Combined, that means the company’s debt pile dropped to $6.6 billion at the end of 3Q 2017, or 2.5% in the company’s debt dropping over the quarter.



As we discussed above, Apache Corporation’s production is anticipated to continue growing. The company anticipates 6-7% of production growth by year-end alone, production growth that will continue throughout next year. However, let’s ignore this significant production growth that will increase profits for a minute. Apache Corporation is currently paying off its debt at a rate of 10% a year.



Oil majors such as Exxon Mobil, Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) tend to maintain a low leverage of roughly 10-15%. Apache Corporation is currently at 40%, or twice this. However, as the most recent quarter shows, the company is paying back its debt at a rate of 10% annually. That means in roughly 3 years by year-end 2020, Apache Corporation's debt load should be in line with the oil majors. And that doesn't include any accelerated repayment from rising oil prices or decreased capital spending as Alpine High comes online.

Apache Corporation repaying its debt at a time when the rest of the market is struggling not to be overwhelmed by growing debt shows the strength of its balance sheet. And this strength increases the safety of Apache Corporation's stock and is one of the reasons why I think the company is such a good investment at the present time.

Throughout this entire time, as it has reduced its debt, Apache Corporation has also continued to increase its investment in growing production. This includes a doubling in investment in the company’s high margin Egypt region since the start of the year. This also includes growing investment in the company’s Permian Basin assets thanks to the company’s Alpine High find which is already producing.



As we can see here, not only has Apache Corporation been aggressively paying down debt at double digits, but the company remains committed to investing in and growing production. This continued investments and debt repayments shows Apache Corporation’s strong balance sheet.



Apache Corporation Growth Prospects



Apache Corporation had impressive third quarter results and a strong balance sheet. On top of all of this, the company also has very strong growth prospects going forward that should mean amazing things for the company.



Looking at Apache Corporation’s North American adjusted production outlook, production stayed fairly constant from 199-207 thousand barrels per day in early 2017. The company earned $0.6 billion from asset sales in the last quarter, but still anticipates production growing to 224 thousand barrels per day by year-end (an almost 10% increase) thanks to the company’s Alpine High assets.



Internationally, Apache Corporation anticipates production growing to 156 thousand barrels per day, or roughly 6% from production that has been constant for the entire year. The company’s international production has an operating cash margin of roughly $30 per barrel. That means an additional 1 million barrels of production or $30 million in additional operating cash flow.



Putting these numbers together, Apache Corporation’s North American production earns roughly $15 per barrel in operating cash flow. The extra 2 million barrels in quarterly production from growing North American production means another $30 million in operating cash flow for a total of $60 million in operating cash flow. Apache Corporation had 3Q 2017 cash flow of $655 million meaning the company anticipates quarterly cash flow growing by 10% between now and next quarter.



At the same time, looking at Apache Corporation’s costs, we can see that the company has roughly $23 per barrel in costs along with roughly $1.3 billion in fixed costs. That means as the company’s production increases going towards the end of the year, the company’s costs per barrel will go down, increasing Apache Corporation’s earnings ratio going forward.



Throwing some numbers on things, for the 3Q 2017, Apache Corporation had 40.3 million barrels of production (reported production of 448 thousand barrels a day). The company had operating costs and DD&A (depletion depreciation and amortization) costs of $22.75 per barrel and fixed costs of approximately $325 million for the quarter or $8.10 per barrel for total costs of $30.85 per barrel.

If the company manages to increase production by 10% by year-end that changes it to $30.10 per barrel in expenses meaning that the company's new 44.3 million barrels in quarterly production is earning an additional $120 million annually, a significant increase. On top of this, every 2.5% of debt the company repays quarterly earns the company an additional $10 million annually in saved interest expenses.

As a result, we can see here how Apache Corporation's debt repayments and growing production mean growing profits going forward.



Conclusion



Apache Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company has watched its stock price drop from more than $100 per share to less than $45 per share at the present time. At the same time, the company has worked on improving itself and recently made the massive Alpine High discovery that is estimated to hold billions of barrels of oil.



Over the past quarter, the company paid off 2.5% of its debt, meaning a 10% annual debt payoff rate. At the same time, the company anticipates production increasing by almost 10% by year-end. This combined with fixed costs means that Apache Corporation’s profits per barrel should increase. Overall, these increasing profits mean Apache Corporation is a strong investment at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.