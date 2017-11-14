Hain Celestial: Accounting Woes In Rear View Mirror

I wrote about Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) a few months ago here on Seeking Alpha as I believed that the natural food & beverage maker was potentially ready to move on from the question marks that surrounded it stemming from its questionable accounting standards that led to investigations both internally and externally. Hain's Q1 2018 Earnings Report (HAIN has a fiscal year that is staggered three months from the calendar year), confirms that this nonsense is no longer a concern and that investors should revert their full focus to the company's operations and growth potential. The following image is an excerpt from an earlier presentation by the company:

I'm sure there will still be some skeptics but there is not much more a company can do to allay fear beyond what Hain's management team has done. With that let's focus on how Hain Celestial fared in the first quarter of fiscal 2018:

Q1 2018 Review

The first quarter of Hain's fiscal year started the company on the right path to meet the guidance it set forth back in June. Guidance can be found below:

This increased revenue and improved EBITDA margin will result in EPS of $1.63-$1.80, representing an increase of 34%-48%. Total revenue was up 4% for the company in Q1, adjusted EBITDA was up $13.9 million, or 30.5%, and adjusted EPS was up $0.09, or an impressive 64%. Geographically the company's two largest markets, the United States and the United Kingdom, saw sales jump 4% on a constant currency basis. These two regions generated about 67% of the company's revenue. Elsewhere, revenue jumped 10% in Europe and 13% in Canada, both on a constant currency basis. Collectively, Europe and Canada represent approximately 15% of sales. These two regions have grown large enough to command a material amount of revenue share while also growing fast enough to provide a boost to the company's total revenue and help meet the guided range of 4%-6% for the full year. On the First Quarter Earnings Conference Call, Simon also mentioned how the company sees opportunity in India and the Middle East with the hope of generating $100 million in net sales there by 2020.

Management Strategy

One of the primary reasons I believe in Hain's ability to reach its FY2018 projections is because of the underlying strategic initiatives driving company performance and ensuring efficiency. I discussed these initiatives in my earlier article and would like to revisit them now as an early barometer of their success. Much of the focus of these initiatives was on HAIN's leading brands that drive the lion's share of revenue. On the Conference Call, CFO Gary Tickle spoke to a few of Hain's leading brands/segments and their performance in the first quarter. The company's soups and broths segment grew 19%, Arrowhead Mills was up 21% and was also identified as one of the top food trends in Amazon's global newsletter, the U.K.-based Linda McCartney brand grew 23% and Hain is relocating capacity to support the strong growth being seen there. In terms of consumption dollars, Hain's top 500 SKUs now represent 93% of sales, up from 90%. Investment in leading brands was also coupled with increased consumer engagement, another pillar of Hain's strategy that management has kept its word on as Q1 EBITDA was negatively affected by $4 million due to a planned "increase in consumer engagement investment and other investments and capabilities".

The other two sections of management's strategy are also somewhat intertwined as there was an emphasis both on supply chain optimization and online sales presence. Gross margin in the quarter expanded 100 basis points year-over-year, at least partially due to an increase in e-commerce and Project Terra savings. Project Terra is the name for the cost cutting initiative set forth by management and activist investor Engaged Capital aimed at reducing expenses by $100 million. The first quarter saw $16 million of this target realized with management noting that productivity gains will be more heavily weighted in the second half of the year. Online sales grew over 30% year-over-year giving the company promising early reassurances of its strategy.

Valuation

I still believe that there is some pessimism baked into Hain's stock stemming from the aforementioned accounting fiasco as shares are trading much lower than they were a few years ago before the disclosure.

HAIN data by YCharts

Admittedly, Hain's revenue has slowed as well but I believe the combination of these two factors has led to the market beating down this stock a little more than necessary. The table below shows earnings per share estimates from the Wall Street Journal for the next three years (using current stock price of $35.68 as a basis for p/e calculation).

Year EPS P/E FY18 1.66 21.5 FY19 1.89 18.9 FY20 2.12 16.8

In today's market, the price to earnings ratio over the next few years can be considered quite reasonable for a company growing EBITDA and earnings at the rate Hain is (projecting) to be growing. Additionally, of the 20 analysts covering the stock, only one has a "sell" rating on it, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Conclusion

It was a long battle for Hain Celestial and its investors to get past the accounting issues the company had to acknowledge and rectify but those troubles now seem to be a thing of the past. The market, however, doesn't seem fully convinced. Irwin Simon, his management team, and activist investor Engaged Capital have all put together a cohesive plan for getting HAIN back on the map as an emerging organic food and beverage manufacturer. Solid top line growth combined with aggressive cost cutting, strength in emerging markets and brands as well as the potential for a takeover by one of the larger consumer packaged goods companies makes Hain a buy at these levels.

