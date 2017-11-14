Charles & Colvard Has Numerous Catalysts To Finally Shine

Financial results have improved after years of large losses to close to break-even due to much better gross margins, lower operating expenses and renewed growth.

Background

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (Nasdaq:CTHR) is based in Morrisville, North Carolina, just outside the tech heavy Research Triangle. It is a manufacturer, designer, marketer and distributor of moissanite.

Moissanite is similar to a diamond. It is 92% as hard, and has almost twice the fire, but is made in a lab instead of mined. Its cost is about one tenth that of a diamond. While moissanite is found in the earth, it is generally too small to use as a gemstone. CTHR invented a complex process to manufacture it. Once manufactured it is sent to third parties to polish and facet. The cutting process is actually more complex than cutting a diamond. It is sold in jewelry stores, wholesale and online. Its use as a gemstone is similar to a diamond.

CTHR warranties its moissanite for a lifetime. The raw material silicon carbide is supplied by Cree (Nasdaq:CREE), which is headquartered about three miles north. The two companies have a long relationship.

CTHR’s patents expired in 2015 and 2016. Since then a few competitors, primarily in China, have entered the market, though with inferior stones. In September 2015, CTHR introduced a new moissanite stone called Forever One, which is superior to the company’s legacy products and that of any competitors. Unlike CTHR’s prior moissanite, it is completely colorless. Diamonds come in various hues - but the most valuable ones are colorless.

Financials

A summary of the financial results for the past four years is shown below.

Sales in 2016 were increased by the one-time bulk sale of a portion of the legacy (pre-Forever One) moissanite inventory for $6.8 million.

Sales would have been $22.4 million without this liquidation sale. I estimate 2017 full year sales to be $26.5 million for reasons given later in this article. CTHR has reduced losses since 2014 by significantly improving its gross margin and to a lesser degree reducing its sales and marketing and SG&A percentages. The improvement of the gross margin was primarily due to two items, the introduction of the new upscale higher margin Forever One product in September 2015, and more sales online. The website (charlesandcolvard.com) was relaunched in October 2016 and has really taken off as shown below.



As shown above, page views of the website took off after a relaunch in October 2016 and the use of paid clicks started. Page views have continued to increase in 2017 despite a reduced use of paid clicks.

This indicates the website is gaining traction. Sales of the Forever One stone have increased and is currently 86% of all sales up from 30% one year ago. The older moissanite is no longer manufactured and the supply is being steadily sold, primarily online. In the first quarter of 2016, the company bulk sold a large portion of its legacy moissanite for $6.8 million, at a small profit. The company has not seen a need to write down the remaining legacy inventory due to steady sales and the small profit on the bulk sale.

The just completed third quarter is generally the seasonal low. The fourth quarter we are in now is the seasonally strongest quarter.

Catalysts

After years of struggle, the company now has numerous catalysts to lift revenues and earnings.

1. In 2016, Forever One was introduced to 25 Helzberg Diamond stores. By the end of the year, that was increased to 100 stores. In late October 2017, another rollout was added, representing now almost all 200+ Helzberg Diamond stores. This arrangement is a breakout for moissanite giving it inherent respectability. It is now being offered in a Berkshire Hathaway jewelry store next to the diamonds.

2. The business is very scalable. Management believes they can more than double sales with little addition to management or facilities. This means a lot of revenue growth will fall to the bottom line.

3. The move online has been all-encompassing. In addition to relaunching the website and paid clicks, much more marketing is done online. This includes emails and campaigns on social media like Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube. The company has numerous videos on YouTube with now close to a million views. It recently started selling on Alibaba’s Tmall through a Chinese distributor, though this is considered a test.

CTHR already sells on Amazon, Gemvara, Brilliant Earth, Jet, Walmart, Overstock.com and eBay. Online sales on average have a higher gross margin than wholesale sales. As of Q3 2017, online sales represents 33% of all sales.

4. Advertising is now focused more on Millennials. Advertising has moved more online and little is done in print anymore. Millennials have less suspicion of diamond substitutes and less money so it appears to be the best demographic.

5. Things started to move for CTHR after hiring a new management team. CEO Suzanne Miglucci was hired in December 2015. Ms. Miglucci has the perfect background for this company as they needed help most in marketing, specifically online marketing, her background. She was previously Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Services, Product Management & Business Operations for ChannelAdvisor from June 2012 to November 2015.

ChannelAdvisor is also based in Morrisville, North Carolina. It is a provider of cloud software, which helps retailers and manufacturers improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their online operations. Her background online has already been felt. COO Don O’Connell was hired in March 2016 and later promoted to COO.

He has 25 years of experience of management positions in the diamond industry including seven years with Richline Group, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, as Vice President, Operations & Procurement. CFO Clint Pete was hired June 2016 and later promoted to CFO. He was previously Director of Business Planning for Oracle Corporation.

6. The stock until recently traded under $1. However, the past week it has traded over $1. If this continues, it will remove the risk of a delisting from Nasdaq. That will bring in more investors.

7. The gross margin has increased significantly over the past year. There is still more room for expansion as online sales increase and the lower margin legacy inventory is sold off.

8. Other new additions are jewelry for men and exotic gemstones, those over 6 carats. The men’s line is brand new and still a test, but the exotics have generated enough interest to be made available on a special order basis. Also in the third quarter the company’s first loyalty program (Brilliant Rewards) was launched.

9. The company is starting to attract attention. At the most recent conference call on November 2, 2017, there were six analysts and the call went 1 hour and 9 minutes. That’s a long call even for much larger companies. The prior call on August 3rd had only two analysts and went just over half as long.

Strengths

1. The company is the inventor and largest manufacturer of moissanite. That is a marketing edge.

2. The balance sheet has little leverage and sufficient liquidity. There was no interest-bearing debt and $5.2 million of cash on September 30, 2017. The liabilities to tangible net worth ratio was 0.20 on that date. The current ratio was 3.40. The company has a $10 million line of credit, which has not been used in the past year.

3. The company markets its moissanite as “conflict free.” This means it wasn’t mined under adverse labor conditions. That has appeal to some people.

Insider Buying

The insiders are aggressively buying as shown below. Over the past six months, the insiders have purchased the stock listed below with no insider selling. All stock was acquired on the open market. This buying is widespread and happened throughout the period.

Concerns

1. The size of inventory held jumps off the page at you as it represents about two years of sales at the current sales run rate. It should be noted about half of inventory is WIP or raw materials, mostly WIP. It takes a while to grow the moissanite. Some of the moissanite is held on consignment with Helzberg. The current ratio of inventory to sales has remained consistent over the years. Inventory increased by $1.7 million during the most recent quarter in anticipation of expanding to almost all Helzberg stores.

High inventory is standard in the jewelry business. For example, jewelry retailer Signet (NYSE:SIG) keeps about 1 year of inventory around. CTHR has a similar amount of finished moissanite, with the rest WIP or raw. The company currently has the balance sheet to comfortably hold this large amount of inventory.

2. Inventory is partially inflated by some remaining legacy product. There is a risk of a writedown here at some point. This product is steadily being sold, mostly online at pricing not requiring any writedown. Inventory reserves have not increased materially the past two years.

3. The company’s patents expired in 2015 and 2016. A barrier to entry remains with the complexity of manufacturing, which is a closely-held secret. Some competitors have emerged with lower quality moissanite. These competitors can hurt but also could help CTHR. They spread the word on moissanite and are there to buy moissanite if CTHR wants to bulk sell.

4. CTHR has an exclusive agreement for its primary raw material, silicon carbide, from Cree, which expires in June 2018, though may be renewable under certain conditions.

Conclusion

New management has reversed the decline in sales and brought the company close to profitability. They are also aggressively buying stock and promoting the company. Yet the stock is still trading at $1.05, an average level for the past two years, despite much improved operating results. In fact, this stock consistently traded over $2.00 from 2010 to 2014 with a similar share count. It was trading over $7.00 at one point. This is despite lower revenues or losses or both back then.

The point is, when perceptions change, it can have a powerful effect on the stock price. This was the case for two other small caps I wrote about recently. They were Destination Maternity (Nasdaq:DEST) and ShotSpotter (Nasdaq:SSTI). DEST is up 87% since my article was published on September 20, 2017. ShotSpotter is up 45% since my article on SA published on September 29, 2017. In the case of DEST, it didn’t even need to show a profit, just stabilization. With SSTI more large contracts and mass shootings did the trick.

Perception of this company being a chronic money-loser will change quickly once the company starts reporting profits and continued revenue growth.

Valuation

The stock closed at $1.05 on November 10, 2017 giving it a market cap of $22.7 million. That is only 67% of tangible net worth. Most of net worth is moissanite inventory, which may be sellable in bulk if needed. They have bulk sold it before without taking a loss. The key here is how scalable this company is. I estimate that 40% of all incremental revenue gains will fall right to the bottom line.

This is because the company will not be paying taxes for a long time to come and does not need to increase SG&A much to grow. The company is at about break-even now with a run rate of about $26.5 million in sales. My earnings and revenue run rates assume a seasonally stronger fourth quarter bolstered by increased sales at Helzberg. Revenues are increasing and were up 19% over the year-ago quarter.

Since the company has been unprofitable, a P/E ratio cannot be used for valuation based on trailing results. My valuation is based on the run rate of earnings one year from now since I am giving a one-year target. Based on the new Helzberg stores, the current 19% rate of revenue growth, and the increasing online presence, I estimate revenues will increase 20% over the next year. That adds $5.3 million in revenues of which I estimate 40% will fall to the bottom line.

CTHR has tax loss carry-forwards sufficient to last a long time. With operations at break-even now, that puts earnings at $2.12 million. Retailers are currently trading at P/E ratios in the low teens on average. I believe CTHR will have a higher than average P/E ratio due to its low leverage, growth and high book value to market cap.

With a P/E ratio of 15 market cap is $31.8 million or $1.50 per share. My one-year target is $1.50. This target is actually still below book value. If CTHR can maintain a 20% growth rate for 18-24 months, the stock price will be much higher as the company will be considered a growth stock. My 18-month target is $2.00. However, a change in perception from a chronic money-loser to a growth stock could push it much higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTHR.

