Who Might Acquire Colgate-Palmolive?

Similar rumors boosted the stock in May and in a few other occasions in the last few years, but the rumors have not come true so far.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) rallied 3% on Wednesday on rumors that it was about to be acquired. Similar rumors boosted the stock in May and in a few other occasions in the last few years, but the rumors have not come true so far. Therefore, the big question is whether the consumer stalwart will eventually be acquired. In this article, I will analyze the chances of an acquisition by its most likely suitors.

While Colgate-Palmolive has hardly grown its earnings in the last few years, it remains an attractive takeover target, mostly thanks to its brand strength and its almost unparalleled distribution network, particularly in emerging regions. To be sure, the consumer stalwart generates half of its sales in emerging regions, with half of these sales in Latin America, where the company has an enviable distribution network. In addition, the company maintains a strong balance sheet, as its net debt ($10.0 B) is only 4 times its annual earnings. Thanks to these characteristics, Colgate-Palmolive is an attractive takeover candidate, particularly to companies that find it increasingly hard to grow due to competition and the limitations posed by their own size. Therefore, as the CEO of Colgate-Palmolive has expressed his willingness to sell the company, the latter has good chances of being acquired.

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz (KHC) follows the strategy of acquiring well-established companies with wide moats. As per the strategy of its CEO, after an acquisition, the company tries to maximize the synergies by reducing the workforce and consolidating the operations of the merged entities. It is worth noting that early this year, Kraft Heinz attempted to acquire Unilever (UL) whose products have very similar characteristics to those of Colgate-Palmolive, as they are both viewed as of premium quality by consumers. Therefore, Colgate-Palmolive seems to be a suitable takeover target for Kraft Heinz. In fact, Kraft Heinz was reported to be considering a bid for Colgate-Palmolive after it failed to acquire Unilever.

The only problem is the markedly rich valuation of Colgate-Palmolive, particularly when it is combined with its lackluster growth. More precisely, the company has failed to grow its sales during the last four years while its earnings per share have grown very slowly, mostly thanks to share repurchases. As consumers have become increasingly price-conscious, private-label products have significantly grown their market share. Moreover, large retailers, such as Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT), are competing more fiercely than ever, and hence they exert great pressure for lower prices on their suppliers. Therefore, the growth prospects of Colgate-Palmolive are not very exciting at the moment.

Moreover, the stock is currently trading at a trailing P/E=27.1 and a forward P/E=23.3, and hence it is at least fully valued. Even worse, if it is acquired, it will do so at a significant premium, and hence it is even less attractive as a takeover target. For instance, its CEO has stated that he would be willing to sell the company at $100 per share or 37% higher than its current price. Such a price would imply a forward P/E=31.9, which would certainly be excessive. Consequently, as Buffett is well known for his emphasis on valuation, he is not likely to view this takeover as attractive. Nevertheless, it is critical to note that Kraft Heinz attempted to acquire Unilever after the latter lost almost 20% in the aftermath of Brexit. Therefore, Kraft Heinz may pursue to acquire Colgate-Palmolive, but only after a meaningful correction of the latter.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (PG) is another potential suitor for Colgate-Palmolive, as it is a consumer staples giant, which can achieve great synergies in the event of such a takeover. However, the problem is that Procter & Gamble has too many brands and thus has such a complicated structure that it cannot be efficiently managed. Apart from the heating competition in the retail sector, its complicated structure and the resultant bureaucracy are the major reasons behind its failure to meaningfully grow its earnings in the last few years. That's why Nelson Peltz, the activist investor, suggested a split of the company in three parts. And while the management of Procter & Gamble is not likely to follow his advice, it is not likely to further complicate its structure either by pursuing an acquisition of this magnitude. While the company has shed several brands, it is still working hard to streamline its operations. Consequently, it is not likely to attempt to acquire Colgate-Palmolive.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is another stalwart that has been considered a potential suitor for Colgate-Palmolive. However, some investors miss the fact that the major segment of Johnson & Johnson is its pharmaceutical business, not its consumer segment. Moreover, after a short period of lackluster growth, the company has returned to its growth trajectory, thanks to its pharmaceutical segment. Therefore, as some major drugs are just in their early phases of expansion, the management of the company is likely to focus on executing well in this segment of the business instead of distracting itself with a major acquisition at an all-time high price. Investors should keep in mind that managements usually resort to acquisitions when they cannot find promising growth projects, and this is certainly not the case for Johnson & Johnson right now.

Unilever

Unilever has been viewed as another potential suitor for Colgate-Palmolive. In fact, in the annual meeting of the latter, a shareholder asked the CEO how he would respond in the event of a bid by Unilever. The London-based company is the second largest consumer goods company in the world, sells a wide range of products, and the goal of its CEO, Paul Polman, is to double the revenue within a decade. Due to its size and its lackluster current growth rate, the company is likely to need a major acquisition to accomplish this goal. In addition, Unilever has acquired the personal care business of Sara Lee and Alberto Culver. Moreover, while the major segment of the company used to be the food & beverage segment, the company has been steadily shifting its focus on its personal care segment.

To be sure, during the last decade, the food & beverage segment has steadily decreased its contribution to the total revenue of the company, from 54% to 43%. During this period, the personal care segment has increased its revenue contribution from 28% to 38%. The same trend is prominent in the contribution of the two segments in the total operating income as well. More precisely, the contribution of the food & beverage segment has shrunk from 50% to 40% while the contribution of the personal care segment in the total operating income has climbed from 34% to 48%. Moreover, the personal care segment has now become the segment with the highest operating margin (18.4%).

Therefore, Unilever has been steadily shifting its focus on its personal care segment, and hence it may very well pursue a takeover of Colgate-Palmolive. In this way, it may find a way to return to its growth trajectory, after three years of lackluster growth. It will also benefit from the superior operating margin of Colgate-Palmolive. To be sure, while the operating margin of Unilever has remained around 15% throughout the last decade, the operating margin of Colgate-Palmolive stands at 24%. Therefore, Unilever will impressively expand its operating margin by acquiring Colgate-Palmolive, even before the resultant synergies are taken into account. Moreover, as Unilever is currently trading at a remarkably rich valuation, with a trailing P/E=23.9, it may be able to fund part of the acquisition via its expensive shares. All in all, Unilever seems to be the most likely suitor for a takeover of Colgate-Palmolive.

The bottom line

Colgate-Palmolive has often been rumored to be in takeover discussions. As the company has failed to meaningfully grow in the last few years, has lackluster growth prospects amid heating competition, and its stock is richly valued, I believe that it will pursue and eventually manage to be acquired. Among its potential suitors, Unilever seems to have the greatest chances of pursuing such an acquisition, as it can achieve significant growth in its personal care segment and great synergies. Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson are not likely to acquire Colgate-Palmolive due to the reasons explained above. Finally, Kraft Heinz may pursue such an acquisition but only after a meaningful correction of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CL via short positions in put options.