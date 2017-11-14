Doing It My Way

There are as many approaches to the markets as there are roads to Rome. Some work, some don't. Generally, however, it is what works "now" as opposed to what worked "then." Wall Street constantly demands re-invention.

The right way today can quickly become the wrong way of tomorrow. It is more often than not a question of ingenuity. It is the classic definition of Robert Frost's "The Road Less Traveled" that often leads to grander adventures, and more profits.

On November 8th and 9th I said on CNBC, and on Bloomberg, and wrote in my commentary, that now was the time to buy equities. This was based upon President Trump's election and upon the rapidly growing pile of cash generated by the world's central banks. There is $21.7 trillion now, according to the Financial Times, and it will be $24 trillion by next September, in my own calculations.

Regardless of the Fed's proposed miniscule cutback, the pile of money is growing, and not shrinking, regardless of the nonsense that you find in some articles. There is a quick way to cut the wheat from the chaff, here, and it centers upon whether the author only speaks about the Fed or also includes the global central banks in his or her calculations. If the discussion only centers on the Fed, in my view, they have missed the basic premise of the argument.

Lately, the markets have gotten goosey, in my view. High yield has backed up and equities have flattened out. Stocks may get a lift again soon if the tax cut bill passes but a lot of expectations, in my estimation, have already been built into the equity markets. In other words, the "smart money" has already been piled upon the table.

I have been telling a number of large financial institutions recently that there is a better strategy than hoping and praying and wishing for appreciation. I have suggested a strategy that I call "Cash Flow Investing" where the yield is locked in at the time of purchase. In other words, from day one, you know exactly what you are getting unless there is a credit event or there is a dividend cut in the future. However, at inception, you know what you have signed up for and are receiving.

This strategy employs 50% of the money in investment grade corporate bonds maturing in 5 to 10 years where you own the bonds at a discount or at $100 and no more than that. So, minus a credit event, you will generally be getting interest twice a year and your money back at maturity. This is the anchor of my strategy.

The reason for this 50% allocation is relatively simple. It is "stuff happens" and I want to avoid it happening to these portfolios. I am happy to admit, even though I live in Fort Lauderdale, that I am a conservative boy from Kansas City and I do not like losing money so I anchor my strategy here.

The other 50% of the money goes into Closed-End Funds currently yielding over 10%. It takes a lot of work to assess these securities and it is complicated, and time consuming. These funds have very large diversifications of assets and they use some leverage, but the leverage is constrained by Federal regulations so no one is allowed to get too crazy.

Currently the ones that I have chosen yield from just over 10% to as high as 12.95%, as of yesterday's close, according to Bloomberg data. The closed-end funds that I prefer are mostly in bonds with a few, having some equity positions. All of them pay monthly.

In my opinion, a 10% yield, with a monthly payment, equates to 11.10% because of the monthly compounding of interest. I believe this is the correct assessment.

Consequently, the closed-end fund yielding 12.95%, managed by one of the largest asset managers in the world, yields 14.05%, using a basic compounding formula, when the 10 year Treasury is yielding 2.40%, as of this morning. The monthly payout also has another very important value, in my view.

Every month here is the money. You can use the money for other things or you can re-invest it but here is money every month. If the market is down then generally, unless some fund cuts its dividend, which can happen, you can buy some closed-end fund that now has a lower price and a higher yield because of it. You have the monthly ability, in my opinion, to adjust to the markets as they roll along.

It should also be said that the closed-end funds also have the ability to increase their dividends, as well as decrease them. Some pay a special dividend towards year-end and, I note, we are in mid-November now. I have been working with a number of money managers, and some select individuals, for over a year now in this space and we have not been disappointed with the experience. You have to stay on it and pay attention and I constantly look to take profits and roll into funds that have higher yields.

I consider the NAV and the leverage and the manager and I look at exactly what is found in the portfolio, which may be found on Bloomberg, as I make my choices for sales and purchases. There is considerable homework to be done, but I have been quite satisfied with the results of this strategy.

For those of you that have been equity mavens, I once again suggest that you might consider "Cash Flow Investing" as an alternative, or an addition, to your present investment models. Once again, I am following the cash.