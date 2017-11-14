A Tiny 0.2% Market Decline Breaks An 8-Week Winning Streak

The eight-week winning streak in the S&P 500 ended last week, but I wouldn't call a 0.2% decline anything to worry about! With approximately 90% of the S&P 500 companies having announced their third-quarter results, average sales growth is up 5.9% and average operating earnings are growing at an 8.3% annual pace - both well above analysts' estimates. Looking forward, the analyst community is expecting the S&P 500 to post fourth-quarter sales growth of 5.4% and earnings growth of 11%. If earnings re-accelerate this rapidly, I expect to see this bull market continue well into early 2018.

The stock market is also getting excited about the impending tax reform, in which American businesses are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries. The rumblings that the Senate may shelve the tax bill rattled the stock market on Thursday, but, in my opinion, this is normal Beltway gossip, since the GOP leadership knows that they must pass some meaningful tax reform or risk losing the 2018 mid-term elections.

Ironically, taxpayers in the Blue States - with lots of itemized deductions from paying excessive state income taxes, property taxes, and mortgage interest - seem to be the biggest losers of the proposed tax plan, unless they pay the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) and cannot utilize all their deductions. By limiting mortgage interest deductions on new homes to $500,000 and property tax deductions to $10,000, the proposed tax bill is viewed as not being very real estate-friendly and a boon to the stock market, since the bill may cause many home buyers to invest more in the stock market and invest less in new homes.

New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley announced last week that he will be following Fed Chairman Janet Yellen and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer into retirement. So, effectively, the top three Fed officials are making way for new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to reshape the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) when he takes over on February 3rd. The new Fed Chairman-designate is perceived to be more market friendly and open to tax reform than his predecessors, which should help boost stocks.

Tax reform is anticipated to speed up the velocity of money - the speed at which money changes hands. In theory, rising monetary velocity delivers more money more rapidly to more people, so it helps more people grow and prosper. The potential downside is inflation. Mr. Powell will be in charge of thwarting any inflation. Since his appointment, 10-year Treasury bond yields have moderated a bit on the perception that inflation is not expected to come back immediately, but I should also add that the bid-to-cover ratios for Treasury auctions remain healthy, so it does not appear that market rates will be rising rapidly.

Furthermore, the Treasury yield curve is now the flattest that it has been in a decade. Since the Fed does not want to invert the yield curve, it's possible that there could be only one more Fed interest rate hike.

Speaking of inflation, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices have risen from $42.53 in June to $56.74 last week due to strong demand from Asia as well as the current corruption crackdown in Saudi Arabia. Currently, more than 60 princes, officials, and high-ranking Saudi officials have been detained in a Ritz Carlton. The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority on Tuesday announced that it has frozen the bank accounts of "persons of interest" and said that the move is "in response to the Attorney General's request pending the legal cases against them." This purge is expected to collect up to $800 billion in assets and help replenish depleted Saudi Arabian government accounts. This silent and orderly coup has caused crude oil prices to rise on fears of continued unrest in Saudi Arabia. Moderately higher crude oil prices are a net boom to the U.S., since more crude oil production will now likely come back on line.

Beware a Brewing Bubble of Bitcoin Bets in China

Much of the recent surge in bitcoin demand is emanating from China, where it has been the preferred currency for tax evasion and illicit activities. So as bitcoin prices continue to go parabolic, it is signaling that the underground economy in China and other countries is booming. I should also add that Chinese are notorious gamblers, so some of the bitcoin boom is also likely due to speculation.

I am not recommending bitcoin, but instead prefer to play the boom in crypto-currencies via NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), a company that benefits from the boom in bitcoin and the development of other electronic currencies. (Please note: Louis Navellier does currently hold a position in NVIDIA. Navellier & Associates does currently own a position in NVIDIA for client portfolios).

There is growing concern over China's growth because it was announced last Wednesday that October exports rose 6.9% (down from 8.1% in September) and imports rose 17.2% (down from 18.7% in September). This "slowdown" in exports and imports is like slowing your car down from 150 mph to 135 mph. The bottom line is China is still growing very fast and any Chinese critics should take a "chill pill." Not surprisingly, many Chinese ADRs reported stunning third-quarter sales and earnings last week.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

