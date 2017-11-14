Rumble In The Junk Bond Jungle

A veteran of the bond trading business with 35 years in the trenches once told me that junk bonds: "read like a bond but trade like a stock." He was referring to the well-known correlation of junk bond prices to stock prices - a weak junk bond market means a weak stock market and vice versa. After all, junk bonds are the riskiest bonds and stocks are even riskier due to the seniority of the claims on debt vs. equity.

This is a good place to mention the absurdity, still being taught in business schools today, that how one finances a business - with debt or equity - is irrelevant from a theoretical perspective. This might make sense in academia, but in the real word the difference between debt and equity is huge. Bonds are about the return of capital while stocks are about the return on capital. Bonds have a maturity date, so the bond holders can refuse to roll over the debt. Stocks don't have maturity dates. While some finance professor may think that the source of funding between debt and equity is irrelevant, it matters in the real world.

Just ask a highly-leveraged shale oil producer whose junk bonds were coming due when the price of oil had fallen below the cash break-even point of production. (We had quite a few of these situations in early 2016.) If there were no debt on the books, the shale oil producer could shut down operations and resume later on, when oil prices recovered. If there were a lot of debt, however, and the bondholders refused to roll over the debt, a Chapter 11 filing would be imminent. I would love to watch some finance professor tell a leveraged oil company CEO there is no difference between debt and equity financing in business.

To be fair, the latest weakening in junk bond prices is not all that dramatic, but when taken in the context of a Fed tightening cycle and a Treasury yield curve that is the flattest in 10 years as of last week - at 67 basis points, as measured by the 2-10 spread - small moves in junk bond prices become more meaningful.

At the end of November, the present economic expansion will be eight years and five months long, which will make it the third longest in the past 240 years. There are only two other economic expansions that were longer - one nine years long and one 10 - so we're not that far away from a recession, historically. An inverted yield curve has preceded each of the past five recessions. We're not there yet, but if the shrinking yield slope continues, along with a Fed tightening cycle continuing in 2018, the 2-10 lines should meet.

How Fed Tightening Affects Junk Bond Prices

One-word answer: Fed tightening affects junk bond prices negatively.

The tightening of credit conditions, albeit in baby steps, as the Fed has done this time around, hits the worst creditworthy borrowers first. Also, a lot of bonds are bought on leverage by institutional investors, resulting in a carry trade spread that gets riskier and riskier as the Fed tightens monetary policy due to rising funding costs as well as the effect of deteriorating economic conditions on junk bond borrowers. It's the liquidation of leveraged carry trades in the junk bond market that resulted in the junk bond crash of 2008, which arguably was preceded and catalyzed by the mortgage-bond fiasco that began in 2007.

Because of the Fed's various QE programs, monetary tightening will be more in the form of quantitative tightening (QT?) rather than hikes in the fed funds rate in this cycle. Presently, the Fed runs $10 billion of bonds off its balance sheet each month. That means $10 billion worth of maturing bonds that don't get reinvested in new bonds. As that rate of bond run-off rises, let's say to $50 billion a month, the Fed's balance sheet will begin to shrink and long-term interest rates will likely rise. Then, a correlation of a shrinking Fed balance sheet and rising junk bond spreads is likely to become persistent in 2018.

It appears to me that junk bond spreads to the relevant Treasuries have nowhere to go but up, meaning that 2018 should be a bad year for the junk bond market - the same way 2015 was.

The economic expansion is getting too long and the Fed monetary tightening cycle looks like it may continue in 2018. I think that will be the perfect one-two punch for the junk bond market.

