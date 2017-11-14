Can Luminex Light The Way?

Luminex Corporation (LMNX), a biotech company that develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies, has been trading sideways all year. Opening the year at $20.40 a share, the company traded down in the first quarter to below $18, only to recover above $21 in May. Then the stock again listed downward a bit, creeping below $19, only to once again reverse course and touch $21.50 in early November.

Year-to-date, Luminex is up a bit less than 3%. But that relatively tepid performance belies a year full of activity. Let's take a look at what's been going on at this fast-growing and profitable company.

Approvals and Acquisitions

The real wins for Luminex have been its expanding number of regulator-approved testing assays. It has received FDA approval for three more assays on its ARIES automated diagnostic testing system: Bordetella (whooping cough) in May, C. difficile in July, and Strep at the end of October. Further progress was made in Japan, where the government health authorities granted reimbursement approval for Luminex's VERIGENCE blood culture assays.

While expanding its organic offerings, Luminex has also benefited from its acquisition efforts. The company acquired Nanosphere, a molecular diagnostics firm, in June 2016 and it has already begun to contribute to Luminex's bottom-line - far ahead of management's expectations.

Financials: Green to Envy

Small biotech companies are plentiful, but are rarely profitable. Luminex is a rare company in the sector that is not only producing solid earnings, but also paying out a dividend (albeit a fairly small one).

The company has a healthy balance sheet, with $110.9 in cash and equivalents as of its Q3 2017 report. That is supported by healthy revenue and earnings growth. For the third quarter, revenue of $74.1 million missed the estimate very marginally, but was within the bounds of company guidance. The reported earnings for the quarter, $10.7 million ($025), beat estimates by a wide margin; the consensus had been for earnings of $0.08 per share.

Where Does It Go from Here?

Luminex has shown a strong capacity to grow revenue and earnings, something we can expect to continue as its sales continue to grow and the range of its assays expands. The company has also shown that it is adept at rapidly integrating bolt-on acquisitions, such as Nanosphere. We can anticipate further action of that sort going forward. Luminex has the income and cash to engage in such acquisitions, and they have been shown to add value rapidly.

The company continues to target revenues around $300 million for the year and anticipates its molecular diagnostics business (courtesy of Nanosphere) to continue to add to the bottom-line this year, with its better-than-anticipated growth and faster-than-anticipated integration into the Luminex business helping to carry the year's guidance, despite recent reductions in the expected growth of the licensed technology segment.

Investor's-Eye View

Looking to the future, we can reasonably anticipate growing revenues across the company's business segments, as well as value-additive acquisitions. A forward price-earnings ratio of 24 and EV-to-EBITDA of 17.3 hardly place Luminex in the bargain basement. Yet the potential for solid growth through organic development and smart acquisitions make the company quite attractive at the current price level.

This is not a stock that is going to double overnight, but we could expect solid share price appreciation over the next couple years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.