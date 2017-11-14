Wheeler: Did Revenue Really Grow?

You can learn a lot by reading a 10-Q, it turns out the increase in FFO is temporary.

Wheeler REIT (WHLR) reported a beat for Q3 earnings. The report prompted Long Player to write a bullish article on WHLR, "Wheeler Real Estate Is Not Going To Zero". The title was no doubt inspired by an article written by Dane Bowler.

I am not going to weigh in on whether WHLR is eventually headed to zero. It is not necessary for it to go to zero to be a terrible investment. So whether WHLR actually goes to zero, or if it somehow manages to struggle on is not particularly important.

What is important is whether or not WHLR is showing growth and whether that growth is going to be sufficient to create sustainable growth in the future. In the article, Long Player makes a rather big deal out of WHLR substantially increasing FFO in a single quarter.

"To the shock of Mr. Market and most analyses, Wheeler Real Estate earned the distribution at the FFO (Funds From Operation) level. The company almost doubled its FFO in one quarter! "

Is it really that shocking?

FFO Increased 43.8%!

In Q2, WHLR reported FFO of $2.283 million, in Q3 they reported $3.283 million. A total increase of 43.8%. Is WHLR finally making forward progress?

Whenever I am looking at financial statements, I find it useful to put the current quarter and the previous quarter side by side. This helps me find where the significant differences are, which I can then locate a more descriptive explanation in the 10-Q.

A few things jump out of the condensed financial statement. Total revenues are up $479,000 in Q3 and depreciation and amortization is up $1.437 million.

Since depreciation and amortization are added back to calculate FFO, these two factors account for the entire increase in FFO.

Revenues

Another thing that jumped out to me while looking at the supplements side by side, was the portfolio summary.

Looking at the summary line, we can see a decline from Q2 to Q3. WHLR reported 92.8% occupancy and base rent of $43,270,294 ($9.51/sq. ft.) compared to 93.7% occupancy and base rent of $44,110,205 ($9.60 sq. ft.) in Q2.

According to this table, WHLR experienced a decrease of $839,911 in annual rents, almost $210,000 per quarter. How is that possible when WHLR reported more revenue in Q3 than Q2?

The answer lies in the 10-Q, on page 10,

Then on page 32,

It turns out, we can attribute both the increase in revenues and the increase in depreciation expenses to the termination of the Bi-Lo lease at Shoppes at Myrtle Park.

When you remove the additional revenue from the lease termination and accelerated recognition of depreciation attributable to Myrtle Park, suddenly WHLR's FFO is much closer to what it was in Q2.

Looking Forward

Verifying the determination that this quarter was uniquely high, management reaffirmed annual guidance of AFFO of $1.48-$1.53, instead of raising it. Since they are currently at $1.13, that suggests Q4 will be $0.35-$0.40, a 7-20% decline from Q3.

WHLR has been playing catch-up all year, attempting to mitigate the losses from troubled anchor tenants. In the conference call, Jon Wheeler provided us some numbers of the extent of the loss,

These seven assets represent the majority of what we currently view as our exposure to rent reduction. In aggregate, these initiatives should replace $3.3 million of annual rent, with a weighted average lease term of 2.6 years, with $2.6 million of annual rent with a weighted average lease term of 8.5 years. Offsetting these reductions in rent is over $1 million of expected pickups in annual NOI from anchor and junior anchor backfills at Perimeter Square, Crockett Square and Forrest Gallery as well as NOI from other executed new leases and on-balance sheet development stabilizing in 2018.

WHLR is essentially hoping for breaking even. The seven assets Mr. Wheeler is discussing are two Bi-Los which are closed, two Bi-Los which are still open, two Piggly Wiggly's which were renegotiated and the Martin's which is closed.

If these stores are the end of troubled anchors, perhaps WHLR can find some stability in 2018. However, the grocery industry still remains under significant pressures and WHLR has significant exposure to lower quality grocers.

It would not surprise me if WHLR finds itself once again facing several anchor tenants closing down or having difficulty paying rent in 2018.

Conclusion

WHLR is surviving the immediate risks that could cause a liquidity crisis in the near future. Keybanc, appears willing to work with them to prevent a default. There still appears to be fundamental issues with WHLR's portfolio. WHLR expects the properties that were troubled in 2017, to stabilize in 2018 at a rent that is 80% of what it was. Even that figure cannot be taken to the bank, because two of the properties are not actually leased yet and one is only 60% leased. Those properties essentially erased any potential portfolio-wide growth.

The fundamentally poor quality of the assets makes me believe that WHLR will likely face more significant vacancies and renegotiations next year. The grocery industry is a cutthroat, low margin industry and there will be more carnage as Aldi and Lidl increase their US presence, while Wal-Mart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) continue their price war. Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) remains a wildcard as it remains to be seen whether they can have a meaningful impact on the industry.

I find it hard to believe that the likes of Bi-Lo, Winn Dixie and Piggly Wiggly are going to fare well in such an environment. Even the stronger tenants in WHLR's portfolio, such as Kroger, could be sources of difficulty if they choose that building a new store is a more attractive option than renewing a lease in an aging strip mall.

Is WHLR going to zero? I don't know. But even if it avoids zero, it still is not a good investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.