E-Trucks Set To Be Another Revenue Driver For BYD

The world is likely to see an imminent shift from diesel to electric in the truck world

BYD Co Ltd (OTC:OTCPK:BYDDF) is set to get a further boost to revenues from e-trucks. The world market for these is set to ramp up quickly in the next few years. Most trucks are diesel powered and diesel is rightly getting a bad name for air pollution. As the world's largest EV manufacturer, BYD is well-positioned to benefit, in China and worldwide. Competitors, which will include Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIY) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), will find BYD a tough competitor.

The Truck Market.

Trucks are not a very "sexy" business and this may benefit BYD. Consumers in the Western World may be wary of buying a Chinese car at the moment. However as the company's growing success in the e-bus market shows, consumers do not notice the manufacturer of the bus they catch to work or the truck that delivers their e-shopping.

According to a report by Deloitte, the world truck market in general is expected to enjoy moderate growth in the next few years. The period 2014 to 2024 is expected to have a CAGR of 3%. Certain markets will grow much more rapidly. Most notably these include India at 9%, ASEAN at 4% and Eastern Europe at 10%.

The world's leading truck manufacturer is Daimler. It has over 20% of the world market through its "Mercedes Benz Truck" brand. Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:VLKAY) is strong with its "MAN" and "Scania" brands. The company has been somewhat slow to develop the e-truck sector. It expects to have its first e-truck, a light duty distribution truck, on the roads by 2019. It recently pledged to spend Euros 1.4 billion by 2022 on this sector.

Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) and Volvo (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:VOLVY) are important world truck players. Volvo recently made headlines with its plan for all-electric passenger vehicles, and is a leading developer now in autonomous testing. This includes an autonomous refuse truck and vehicles for mining operations. It is working on hybrid trucks more than pure electric.

Fiat Chrysler Management has made it clear they are not hurrying down the path of electrification in general. They share this in common with Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM). All three mostly seem to pay lip-service to the concept. Unlike their European and Chinese counterparts there is little or no pressure on them from the Government to go all out for electrification. In Europe and China it is not a matter of whether auto manufacturers want to go electric. Government regulations are rapidly giving them no option.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) is another player making trials of e-trucks in the USA. As with autos, the Japanese are going down the fuel cell route.

India's Tata is expected to grow dramatically on the back of surging Indian demand for trucks in general. Another report, by Frost & Sullivan, reckoned that by 2025 there will be sales of 1.3 million trucks globally. Of this, 50% will be in India and China. A further 10% will be in other Emerging Markets. With the focus on air pollution in these countries, the time is ripe for e-trucks. Current catastrophic conditions in India's capital, Delhi, only serve to highlight the need.

As BYD has found in Asia, the initial surge in demand is likely to come from smaller trucks for inner city deliveries. Another area of promise is port areas or other areas where public access is restricted. For instance in Singapore the Government is working on a system for port areas. There would be one human truck driver followed by a convoy of autonomous e-trucks via wireless communication.

New technology will help drive the e-truck sector. The idea of huge Class 8 trucks thundering down highways is likely to cause concerns to the public. These will be the last need to be fulfilled by e-trucks. Highways with individual lanes for autonomous vehicles is an idea that has been mooted.

Electrified highways that charge vehicles as they go along through electrical induction is under trial. In Milton Keynes in the UK wireless charging of e-buses when stationary is being utilised. The same principles could be used for charging when moving, though economic utilisation of this may be some way off. Such systems are currently being tested in Paris and in Israel. One advantage of charging for trucks is that long-haul routes tend to be on set routes making a charging infrastructure easier to implement.

The wide ranges of e-trucks that BYD already has, and the concentration of future demand in Asia, give BYD a significant advantage. Similarly, Daimler is likely to be in a strong position in Europe.

Daimler & Tesla.

Daimler has many strengths in the truck market. It has been somewhat slow off the mark with e-trucks. Its home country was very diesel based until the Volkswagen diesel scandal. Now the company is rolling out its light duty Fuso eCanter electric urban delivery van. These are on trial in Europe, in Japan with "7-Eleven" and in the USA with UPS (NYSE:UPS). They expect to deliver 50 units to UPS by the end of the year. The eCanter only has a range of about 60 to 80 miles. This makes it suitable for dense city centres but maybe not for a spaced out city like Los Angeles. The company is however offering leases for battery upgrades of the future.

It has also shown off its e-Fuso Vision One prototype as below:

This is slated to carry 11 tons for an impressive 220 miles before recharging is necessary. Its capacity would be 2 tons less than a comparable diesel truck to allow for the weight of the battery. It is not expected to be in full production until 2021 however. The weight of the battery must be seen as an inherent disadvantage for heavy duty e-trucks, cutting down as it does the cargo payload.

Daimler have stated they reckon the price of e-trucks could match those of diesel trucks within 2 years. That seems optimistic, but no doubt they see huge demand ahead.

Elon Musk has been very optimistic in his vision for e-trucks. I think rightly so. I doubt however whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could gain a very strong position in this market. Tesla sells so well partly because of its strong up-market brand image. This is not a big sales pitch in the truck business.

Additionally the company is not off to a great start in its truck-talking. Originally there was supposed to be an unveiling in September. This has been put off to this coming Thursday 16th November as Musk grapples with his Model 3 production problems. Musk has tweeted that "this will blow your mind clear out of your skull".

We shall see if this unveiling of a concept truck, and also perhaps a pickup, is as exciting as that. There have been reported sightings of a Tesla Semi Truck under testing. It is expected that this would be autonomous. Even if it does go ahead, manufacturing is likely to be a few years down the line.

Autonomous driving is a strong focus in Tesla's plans. A recent article on Seeking Alpha reckoned autonomy would result in huge savings for the trucking industry and thus such autonomous driving would be speeded up. For a start there were the 3.5 million trucking employees in the USA on an average of US$56,000 per annum. Savings could be made there to off-set the higher costs of the initial truck purchase. However it seems unlikely regulations to allow for autonomous trucks will come anytime soon. It is not thought to be something that the likes of BYD and Daimler are working on except in very specific applications.

BYD's E-Trucks.

The difference between BYD and most of the competition is twofold. The company has a wide range of e-trucks already. The company is securing contracts already.

In China they have been selling e-trucks since 2014. They are not just talking about what will be available in a few years time. The range of truck chassis made in China can be seen here. They have been focusing more on light trucks such as their Models T3, T5 and T7. The T5 for instance has a range of 400 kilometres before re-charging. This makes it ideal for in-city deliveries in heavily polluted Chinese metropolitan areas. The T3, for which DHL is a customer in China, has a range of 200 kilometres before charging and a 6 year battery warranty.

The company is already tying up contracts around Asia. As a small example, they recently signed a contract for distribution in the Philippines. The initial contract called for 12 e-vans to be installed on Manila's crowded roads by March next year. Such deals are being replicated in many countries in the region.

In the USA the company has been successful recently in launching its e-bus business. I detailed this in a recent article. The e-truck business is starting to go the same way.

Its Lancaster plant in California has supplied about 150 e-trucks in the USA this year. They offer a range of Class 5 to Class 8 trucks across a variety of cargo and work bodies. These include regular trucks, refrigerated trucks, refuse collection trucks (in a joint venture with Wayne Engineering) , step trucks and tractor trucks. They launched a Class 8 refuse truck earlier this year. This can carry a 10 ton payload and has a range of 76 miles per charge. The company claims it will save some US$13,000 annually in fuel and maintenance compared to a diesel counterpart.

Their Class 8 tractor trucks have already been ordered by the Port of Los Angeles. 27 medium and heavy duty e-trucks for railways and freight yards have been ordered bySouthern California State Authorities. Reportedly they cost US$300,000 each which is a hefty price. However they should save the operators US$25,000 a year in fuel and maintenance costs according to the company. The batteries, manufactured of course by BYD themselves, have a 12 year warranty.

This Class 8 truck is pictured below:

A step van is being developed in conjunction with UPS, pictured below:

The recent announcement of the first e-truck to be delivered to Canada's grocery chain Loblaws was a breakthrough for the company. Loblaws have a target to electrify their full fleet of 400 trucks in the next few years. The 53 ft Class 8 (largest category) truck type is pictured below:

On Class 1 to 4 trucks BYD is expected to be coming out with a range of products for North America soon. Most of their rivals in North America are quite small companies. They no doubt have niche markets. They do not however have the economies of scale or the vertical integration that BYD enjoys, or presumably the funding.

Another Chinese manufacturer, Chanje, recently inked a deal with truck leasing firm Ryder Systems for 120 of their delivery vans in the USA. Chanje have a factory capacity of about 100,000 vehicles per year from their Chinese factories.

Such orders are only a drop in the bucket of the estimated 37 million trucks on the road in the USA. This just shows the potential. BYD are being strategic in how they approach the market in the USA and Europe. They are starting with niche areas, to prove the benefits. Then they plan to scale up to the mass trucking market. They estimate the truck market in the USA is 100 times the size of the bus market, but much less developed at present as far as electrification is concerned.

Something BYD shares with the international competition is sound financing. Their debt position is healthy despite the international ramp-up. They have been assisted by the China Development Bank. For instance this bank recently underwrote 400 million yuan (US$60 million) of BYD's bonds. The proceeds helped the company to satisfy some of their long-term capital needs.

Conclusion.

BYD's biggest advantage in the world market is their existing substantial Asian based business. Being a vertically integrated New Energy business they have cost advantages as well. This even extends to monorail systems as I detailed in a recent article. The monorail business should not be under-estimated. The company recently stated they expected to meet full-year revenue projections on the back of a surge in monorail contracts.

BYD manufactures electric autos, e-buses, e-trucks, batteries, and solar panels. No-one else has this advantage.

For the truck business to translate into meaningful revenues for the company there must be a large-scale switch to e-trucks. To me, there is no doubt this will happen. It will probably happen quite rapidly once it really starts. If global sales of trucks will number 1.3 million by 2025, this gives a huge potential market no matter what percentage one believes will be electrified.

E-trucks are not going to be a short-term boost to BYD's rising stock price. That will depend mostly short-term on the EV market in China. BYD is a company that thinks long-term, which no doubt is why Warrenn Buffett invested in it. E-trucks are another reason to like the long-term prospects of the company.

