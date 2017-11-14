Antares Pharma On Sale

Antares Pharma (ATRS) stock has experienced a severe drop in price since it received notification from the FDA that its testosterone drug Xyosted would not be approved in October, followed by a CRL one week later. From a recent high of $4.09 to a recent low of $1.58 (November 8), the stock had dropped 61% as a result of the FDA action. After such a free fall in the stock, the following will evaluate the viability of ATRS management and stock, and how it may play out for investors.

The FDA response included remarks concerning effects on blood pressure, depression, and suicidality, common to all testosterone replacement therapy drugs. As communicated by management “The CRL did not cite any Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), device or efficacy issues with regard to XYOSTED.” Considering the reasons cited by the FDA in withholding approval, the intent of the response remains unclear and, in the absence of further information, investors will have to wait for further clarification by management. However, due to strong 52-week study results for Xyosted and the stage in the approval process, it is doubtful that the FDA action was due to problems associated with the drug itself. Further, it appears the FDA was near the end of the process in approving Xyosted. As CEO Bob Apple stated on the recent Q3 earnings conference call “ we were pretty late into label discussions, and so we were surprised by the CRL and the content on the CRL.” (source: Company earnings conference call replay). In addition, it appears unlikely that labeling was an issue in the application. As Bob Apple stated on the conference call “ So the labeling was, I would say, was generally characterized as a traditional 505 (B) (2) labeling with differences in the PK and the fact that it was a device as opposed to just a needle and syringe or a gel.” In other words, even though approval was halted during label discussions, it is unlikely labeling was at fault for approval. So in spite of some assertions of a management blunder in the application, it appears unlikely.

In summary, the FDA had no issues with chemistry, manufacturing and controls, or the efficacy of the Antares device and it was late into label discussions when it determined blood pressure and depression were issues. The foregoing makes no sense and offers a strong suggestion that the FDA potentially had further considerations beyond the merits of the drug, or simply ran out of time for the final approval.

To elaborate further on the FDA action, CEO Bob Apple addressed the issue further during the Q & A session on the recent Q3 conference call stating,

“So let me try to answer that multiple-layered question as best I can. There’s no indication that this is some broad concern with regards to the class. As far as we know we have not had any communication with the FDA that suggests that. And so until we get in front of the FDA and until we determine what they are looking for us to do, I would not start to be concerned about those more broad applications or broad issues that you bring up. I think that our PK data was excellent and how that translates to the FDA analysis of safety is really – we don’t know what they’re thinking as far as [juggling] what their overall concern is. So I would say that we have information to suggest that’s an issue. What I stated before and I’ll say it again, we are committed to XYOSTED. We think it’s a very good product, we think it’s a much needed product in this space and we’re going to do everything we can to get this product across the goal line and get it launched. To try to answer your question, I think your question was difficult, because we haven’t been in front of the FDA, but like I said, I don’t see any move or unwillingness of the FDA at this point to approve a product like XYOSTED.” (Source: Seeking Alpha Earnings Call Transcript).

Concerning the viability and efficacy of Xyosted, it must be recalled that the 52-week study it performed as a best-in-class drug that solves some major issues in testosterone replacement therapy. As has been illustrated numerous times, the graphic below portrays superb results.

(Source: Company presentation)

Testosterone enanthate has been around a long time after first being introduced in 1952 and has experienced wide use, largely due its release properties in the bloodstream. Various forms and dosages of testosterone have been approved by the FDA in the last 60 years, including injections, gels, and patches. Due to variable levels of testosterone attained from dosages other than injections, there has been a great deal of concern with elevated levels of testosterone which may cause cardiovascular events. In spite of the foregoing, the FDA has stated ”epidemiologic studies and randomized controlled trials have been inconclusive for determining the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), such as non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, and cardiovascular death, with the use of testosterone compared to non-use.”

In spite of the foregoing, thousands of lawsuits have been filed which claim cardiovascular events related to testosterone. Key defendants include AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Endo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENDP), and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, which concern gels all approved by the FDA and are subject to variable levels of testosterone in the blood as well as transference issues. Due to the foregoing, it is becoming increasingly apparent that a much better, best-in-class TRT therapy is greatly needed in the market.

So what is the chance for approval of Xyosted? Forbes published an interesting article in 2015 titled “The FDA is Basically Approving Everything. Here’s the Data to Prove It”. The article concluded with saying the FDA ultimately approved 96% of all applications. For Xyosted, a premier drug providing best-in-class delivery for a drug that has been around since 1952, chances for approval likely exceeds 96%. And due to the late-stage progression of the approval process, it should likely occur in 2018.

In the my last SA article titled “Antares Pharma: Will October Deliver a Triple Play?” the author outlined upcoming FDA approvals. As it turned out, October delivered three consecutive strikeouts, which turned out to be a huge disappointment for the author and all Antares investors. However, nothing has changed to dampen prospects for Antares in the drug to receive approval.

Teva (TEVA) continues to offer guidance that it plans to gain approval and begin marketing its generic epinephrine (Epipen) by early 2018 and there is no evidence of any delays in its time frame as the company continues to purchase devices from Antares in anticipation of a product launch. Since Teva has already purchased approximately $20 million of prelaunch devices from Antares, it appears Teva management has confidence in its timeline. Likewise, with approval to market Exenatide in the United States as of October 15, FDA approval could come at any time, possibly yet in this year.

Makena sub-q:

Beyond the prospect for the foregoing drug approvals, the Amag (AMAG) subcutaneous auto-injector version of its preterm birth prevention drug Makena, an intramuscular injection drug, has a PDUFA date of February 14, 2018. If approved, Amag management has stated that it intends to aggressively promote the Makena sub-q version and expects it to attain over 80% of Makena revenue. Antares will supply auto-injector devices for Makena sub-q at reasonable margins plus receive high single-digit to low double-digit royalties and sales milestones. Makena revenue for full-year 2017 is expected to be about $400 million (Source: Antares Form 10K).

In February 2017 Amag announced positive topline study results for Makena sub-q in advance of filing a sNDA accepted by the FDA in April. The results of the study indicated bioequivalence of Makena sub-q to the IM version. In addition, Makena sub-q offers advantages over the IM version with less pain and easier administration, which could extend compliance and use beyond current levels.

Makena has orphan drug exclusivity through February 3, 2018 and Amag expects generic competition in 2018, although the exact timing of the launch of generic(s) is uncertain. Due to expected competition, Amag management has estimated Makena revenue to decline to about $250 million (middle estimate in below graphic) by 2020. As pointed out on its recent Q3 earnings conference call, management is planning an aggressive launch of the Amag/Antares Makena sub-q with the purchase of “risk” pre-launch quantities.

(Souce: Amag Analyst Day Presentation)

Makena sub-q will be priced in line with Makena IM, which should simplify and speed up managed care reimbursement. As illustrated in the graphic below, with about 83% of Makena sales transitioning to the subcutaneous version, gross revenue for MakenaSC would total about $208 million by 2020. With current revenues in the range of $400 million and Amag management’s commitment to aggressively transition revenue to the auto-injector, Antares could receive a nice bounce with the launch of Makena sub-q. Since royalties largely flow to the bottom line, the impact to Antares, including milestones, could be quick and dramatic.

(Source: Amag Analyst Day Presentation)

Further, Amag management has stated that it will request Orange Book listing for the Antares patents on the auto-injector, which would result in the necessity of a potential competitor having to supply its own device, which would also have to be FDA approved and would not be AB rated (could not be substituted in prescriptions).

Generic Forteo (teriparatide):

In recently reported Q3 results, Eli Lilly (LLY) reported $442 million ($1.75 annual run rate) for Forteo, its Osteoporosis drug, which increased 13% YOY in Q3. Upon approval of generic Forteo, Antares has an agreement to supply Teva with devices at reasonable margin plus high single-digit to mid-teens royalties on Teva net sales. Conservatively, Teva should be able to attain combined revenue of $500-$600 million annually, based on pricing the generic at 60-70% of branded Forteo. With Antares receiving about 14% of Teva revenue, the company would receive about $70-$84 million annually at current run rates. Meanwhile, Antares announced last December the successful completion of Teva’s decentralized registration process for Teriparatide in Europe. A launch in Europe is currently pending with marketing authorizations and patent clearances.

On October 24, Amneal Pharmaceuticals filed a Citizen Petition with the FDA, requesting that the agency refrain from approving the Teva Teriparatide version and “only approve ANDAs for teriparatide injection products that contain recombinant human parathyroid hormone”, which it would apparently supply.

Considering the history of Citizen Petitions, a study found that pharmaceutical brand name firms file 92% of 505(Q) citizen petitions. The FDA grants only 8% of petitions, rejecting a full 92%, the exact number of petitions filed by the brand name firms. In addition, the FDA issued a rule in January 2017 to further block pharmaceutical companies from using CPs to block generic drug approvals. In view of the foregoing, it is doubtful the CP will deter the Teva/Antares generic.

Beyond the five pending drug approvals discussed above, Antares continues to work to expand its pipeline. In the Q & A session of the Q3 conference call, an analyst asked a question on potential future partnerships that may be in development. CEO Bob Apple replied, "So we’re hoping to have some – be able to give you some indications as to what other products we’re working on sometime early next year."

Meanwhile the company continues to report impressive revenue and profit gains. In recently reported Q3, the company reported record revenue gains of 18% YOY and sequentially. Growing from losses that have extended during the entire history of the company, ATRS has recorded a 26% revenue growth rate over the last five years (source: Finviz.com). In addition, quarterly losses continue to narrow with a .03 EPS loss during Q3. As of the latest Form 10Q, the company has $37.4 million in cash and short term investments. In addition, the company recently announced an agreement to sell worldwide rights and fixed assets for the ZOMAJET needle-free auto injector device to Ferring Pharmaceuticals for up to $14.5 million. Sale of the non-core asset in 2018 will strengthen its cash position further.

Business model:

While ATRS continues to be a highly speculative stock, recently exemplified by the FDA decision to not approve Xyosted, the company is well diversified with numerous opportunities, at least some of which will come to fruition. It is also diversified by its combination of proprietary products Otrexup and Xyosted as compared to its partnered prospective drug approvals. While the market is currently assigning no value to Xyosted, it continues to offer likely the biggest opportunity for the company, which will likely be approved in 2018. The company has invested in developing four partnered drugs awaiting approval, Exenatide, generic Epinephrine, Makena sub-q, and Teriparatide which could all be approved and launched in 2018. The majority of revenue from partnered drugs will flow to the bottom line with very low levels of further expenses and development costs, which offer a high level of diversification in the Antares product portfolio. Few speculative investments can be found that offer a comparable degree of risk diversification, along with minimal future cash outlays on a major portion of a product portfolio.

Risks:

While the author believes that Antares will be a profitable investment for many investors, inherent risks cannot be overly stated. Even though it appears that the potential FDA approvals discussed have merit, the FDA could render decisions to not approve any of the drugs discussed. The company has a history of losses with no assurances of profitability any time soon. Even though financials are moderately good for its current level of business, Antares is a tiny company with limited financial resources. Without imminent profitability, Antares remains a speculative investment. Investors should not invest in Antares based solely on the content of this article, and do so only after full consideration of risks outlined in Form 10K beginning on page 33.

Conclusion:

With five drugs up for approval between now and the end of 2018, ATRS at $1.80 a share offers value that may not last long. While the market is assigning no value to Xyosted, it will likely be approved and launched in 2018 and could offer the biggest opportunity for the company, including a potential buyout. The stock has been knocked down to levels not seen since 2015, even though its prospects are much closer to fulfillment. At least some, if not all, of the drugs discussed, will likely be approved in 2018, with potential approvals of Exenative, generic Epinephine, and Makina sub-q in the next 90 days. Antares stock has historically been extremely volatile, as has been experienced in the last three weeks. Due to volatility, however, it has offered an attractive entry point in advance of potential big move upward. When a stock like Antares receives bad news, short-sellers and other manipulators will spread bad news on a company to portray it as loser to retail investors in an attempt to profit from retail investor losses. There can be no doubt that such is currently occurring with Antares. In times like that it is useful to have opposing views which can be discerned and evaluated appropriately by all investors.

