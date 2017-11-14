DOJ Rejection Of Time Warner Deal Will Benefit AT&T Bondholders

Real cost of such merger would be borne by Bondholders as transaction structure would result in credit downgrade by rating agencies.

Since its founding, which the company can trace back to 1885, AT&T (T) has proven successful at continually reinventing itself in the face of changing technologies and consumer demands. From the days of Ma Bell when it was a pseudo utility and the defacto provider for the nation's wireline telephone service, to its current position as a leading provider of wireless and pay-tv services to an almost combined 160 million users , the company continues to evaluate and improve on its value proposition.

The proposed $85 billion mega-merger with Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX), is the latest iteration of this process as the company continues with its long evolution from a basic telephone utility to an integrated provider of phone, broadband and media content

Just this past week however, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has extended its review of the company's pending acquisition of Time Warner Inc., casting some doubt and uncertainty regarding a completion of the deal.

If this uncertainty continues, but the deal is ultimately approved, there should be little to no lasting impact. However if the deal is blocked or if things drag on much longer, the company has indicated it is prepared to challenge to the DoJ in court, which could substantially increase costs and further delay AT&T from realizing the benefits of the Time Warner merger. Furthermore, any remedies to regulatory objections that would dilute the future revenue potential of the combined entity, could undermine the economics of the deal which would impact not only equity investors, but potentially bondholders as well as, lack of synergies necessary to quickly reduce leverage could create negative credit implications for AT&T. For its part, AT&T's CEO Randall Stephenson has said he is not willing to divest any meaningful amount of Time Warner's business segments in order to satisfy the DoJ. Last Wednesday, CEO Stephenson was quoted as saying:

"I have never offered to sell CNN and have no intention of doing so"

It is also worth noting the DoJ doesn't, in and of itself, have the authority to block the merger but must persuade a federal court that the proposed combined entity would harm competition and consumers. The burden would be on the DoJ to make its case, and experts have opined that they would likely not have much chance of success given the vertical structure of the merger.

However, if regulators do challenge AT&T's purchase of Time Warner and are successful in court, it could undermine but not necessarily derail AT&T's strategy for combining mobile phone service, television distribution, and content. Without content ownership, AT&T would have less leverage over content costs and distribution rights. But, since AT&T would still need to acquire other significant amounts of its content rights from third parties, with or without Time Warner, its business plan would not be ultimately thwarted if the deal doesn't happen.

So the long term strategy would remain intact, with or without the deal. In the near term, the financial impact of a broken deal would be relatively minor to the company the size of AT&T. Should the deal not close, the company would be required to pay Time Warner a $500 million breakup fee. In addition, AT&T would have to redeem most of the debt issued to fund the cash part of the deal at 101% of the principal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest- this would equate to another $300 million. Further, while any legal review drags on, AT&T's cash flows will be pressured as it services over $30 billion of incremental debt without the benefit of additional cash flows from Time Warner.

All of this uncertainty has placed a lot of attention and pressure on the share price, currently trading at just under $34 as of Tuesday morning - down 20% YTD.

T data by YCharts

However, let's not forget that bondholders also have a huge stake in the outcome of this transaction as well. Indeed, while the share price may continue to be under pressure should the deal ultimately not be consummated, such an outcome would most likely be credit positive for bondholders.

In spite of the fact that recent acquisitions have allowed AT&T to become more diversified while remaining competitive in the rapidly changing telecom industry, they have also resulted it a huge increase in the company's debt. The effects of financing these acquisitions, along with the high dividend payout ratio, has pushed credit metrics to the limits of AT&T's investment grade rating.

T Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In spite of its solid competitive position, scale, and multiple revenue streams, AT&T's current lower tier investment grade bond rating reflects a tenuous balance sheet, slow growth, and already limited free cash flow. Post merger, the size of the balance sheet will be among the largest in the corporate world, which will limit the company's ability to borrow, make it more vulnerable to pricing pressures and less able to respond to technological requirements of the industry.

As a result AT&T's credit ratings are on review for downgrade with all three rating agencies and will likely continue to be until deal is closed or is terminated. It is widely expected that AT&T's ratings will be reduced by one notch across the board by S&P, Fitch, and Moodys if the deal goes through. Agencies are focused on AT&T's pro forma capital structure and its willingness and ability to quickly reduce leverage back towards 3x and below from the 3.5x level expected for the Time Warner acquisition.

Indeed, the company has said given the synergies of the deal it has the wherewithal and desire to quickly reduce and sustain leverage to 2.5x or lower. This statement, of course, assumes that all pieces of the Time Warner entity are included post merger.

For its part, rating agency Moody's has projected that, after accounting for the proposed Time Warner acquisition and dividend payout ratio, AT&T would only be able to reduce leverage by .01X annually based on their pro-forma cash flow projections

Should AT&T abandon the transaction and not change its capital allocation or pursue an alternate deal, current credit ratings would likely not change except that the company would come off negative review. AT&T's rating could improve one additional notch if leverage is sustained below 2.5x and free cash flow improves and/or management demonstrates a commitment to lower leverage over a long time horizon.

Conversely, if the merger is successfully completed, and cash flow is negative and/or leverage remains above 3x on a sustained basis, the company could be further downgraded. If there is one thing management is committed to more than sustaining and growing the dividend, its maintaining its Investment Grade credit status. A downgrade to Non-Investment Grade is NOT an option.

That's good news for bondholders....not so good news for shareholders because, luckily for bondholders, AT&T possesses the ability to reduce the dividend payout in order to generate incremental liquidity to offset any shortage in cashflow.

The Bottom Line: No Half Measures

Moving forward with the merger is still the best long term option for both shareholders and bondholders.

While abandoning the deal altogether would be preferable than breaking up Time Warner as a condition to complete a deal, such a move would primarily benefit bond holders.

Conversely, given the impact of further increasing company debt with a successful Time Warner acquisition, and the company's limited ability to reduce that debt in a competitive and price-sensitive marketplace, unsecured bonds would most likely be downgraded and underperform peers in the next 12-18 months - assuming that leverage can be reduced to less than 3x - or lower and longer if not. At the same time, all else being equal, I would not expect corresponding credit spreads to improve from current levels for at least the same time frame.

If the merger were to fall apart, however, AT&T's credit ratings would be removed from negative watch review and credit spreads would tighten to levels more in consistent with what its current rating calls for. Therefore current bondholders would benefit if the DoJ quashed the merger.

AT&T's board needs to either abandon the Time Warner Deal altogether, pay the breakup fee and regroup, or press forward and complete the merger quickly with no material change to its original structure. In order to for the deal work and to be accretive and immediate begin to reduce leverage, ALL segments of Time Warner must be included or it doesn't work for shareholders or bondholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.