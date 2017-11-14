Esterline Technologies Crushed After Earnings Call

What goes down does not always come back up

If you find discounted stocks appealing, you likely noticed Esterline Technologies' (ESL) shares falling by 21% during Friday's trading session. With this being a reaction from the Q4 and 2017 fiscal year earnings call, we know it was due to the company missing on their quarterly results. The fundamental drivers of this result, stated in the Q4 earnings call, are unanticipated tax rates and operations at the Kirkhill facility. On the flip side, Esterline showed an improvement in terms of its margins this quarter and has secured several contracts for business. These pros and cons are the changes in fundamentals this quarter, which investors should take a close look at when considering Esterline Technologies.

Source: Google Finance

Hurdles that will be future threats to the bottom line

The first of two factors in this quarter's poor results is the surprisingly higher tax rate than anticipated. CEO Curtis Reusser stated in the earnings call that there was a 7.5% higher tax rate than anticipated. As business will continue in the UK for Esterline, this will be an ongoing factor for investors to consider. The business that the company is currently expecting is contracts with the UK for nuclear waste storage boxes. Thus, investors should expect some difficulties in the margins from this segment with the higher UK tax rate.

Regarding the changing tax rate of any country Esterline conducts business in, CFO Robert George reiterated what would happen if America cuts its corporate tax rates. He stated that if the U.S. were to cut its taxes, there would be a one-time, non-cash charge. This result again is a non-cash item on the income statement and should not adversely affect the cash flows of the company.

Moving on to the second factor, the Kirkhill facility is described as one of the biggest factors in the missed earnings to surprise investors. In the advanced materials division it has created poor results due to operational inefficiencies and not locking in better prices for its contracts. Keeping in mind that future contracts will always be negotiated, this doesn't seem to me to be an ongoing concern. That is unless Kirkhill is not able to secure better contracts due to new competition in this division or for a similar strategic reason. However, the operational inefficiencies are still an ongoing concern, which will create headwinds for financial performance in the advanced materials segment. As stated in the guidance for fiscal 2018, actions are being taken to improve Kirkhilll's strategy and return it to profitability.

Strategic milestones of the past quarter

In Q4, the greatest success for the company has been the contracts it has won for future business. These contracts are for fixed wing and rotor wing aircraft on both commercial and defense platforms. Securing these contracts is the most effective way to ensure future business for the company. This is because these contracts are used to gain market share, as outlined by Reusser in the earnings call transcripts.

In addition to securing future business, the other positive factor revealed from this quarter's earnings is that Esterline Technologies is still becoming more efficient. As stated in the transcripts, the operating margin alone has improved by 60 basis points. This is proof that the company can control its operations and improve its profitability. This is not to say they will certainly turn around the Kirkhill facility in the next fiscal year. However, they can make the improvements necessary to be successful at turning around the facility.

What to consider when reviewing Esterline Technologies

After reviewing the earnings call transcripts, I believe there are four main items investors should take into consideration when considering Esterline. The two concerns are the UK tax rate and the Kirkhill facility. Meanwhile, two positive items to also consider are the contracts secured for future business and the continual improvements in operations. In all, these four items are what I believe investors should be focused on with regard to new information about Esterline Technologies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.