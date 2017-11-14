TMK Group: An Asymmeterical Bet On Higher Oil Prices

TNK Group is one of the largest suppliers of oil field pipe and has huge upside in a oil price recovery scenario.

As oil prices climb new drilling will commence to make up for this gap and oil field suppliers should benefit.

Several years of low prices have caused a gap in new oil production and reserve replacement.

I have been a contrarian regarding the price of oil for some time. I believed the price of oil was heading higher due to several reasons:

Low oil prices curtailed the oil replacement cycle. Oil is a depleting asset (conventional reserves decline at approximately 6% per year). Everyone in the business was forced to curtail investment as cashflows dried up. Low oil prices caused increased demand. Oil demand increases anywhere from 1-1.5% per year. The overhyping of North American shale has been a great contributor, but we are nearing the max of what can be done there (hat tip to Seeking Alpha HFI Research on his work regarding this issue).

Because of the crash in prices the oil replacement cycle was derailed for several years. In order to stay in business oil companies must continuously drill in order to identify and then produce new oil to replace oil produced. Remember, conventional oil resources average 6% declines and shale is way higher.

Consider that the entire industry was in austerity mode and companies in many cases were trying to survive they could not justify new investments. As demand is relentless we are now seeing increasing oil prices due to supply and demand for oil coming into balance.

Increasing oil prices means increasing cashflows which will eventually translate into increased drilling as long as the oil price is sufficient to justify the investment. As previously detailed that is precisely what I expect.

I have been a buyer of several names in the oil patch in order to take advantage of this price upswing as we have seen prices for oil related names begin to move. One area that I think offers asymmetrical upside is the oil field pipe manufacturers.

These are the companies that supply OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods). OCTG as described by the International Molybdenum Society consists of the following:

Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application. Drill pipe is heavy seamless tube that rotates the drill bit and circulates drilling fluid. Pipe segments 30 ft (9m) long are coupled with tool joints. Drill pipe is simultaneously subjected to high torque by drilling, axial tension by its dead weight, and internal pressure by purging of drilling fluid. Additionally, alternating bending loads due to non-vertical or deflected drilling may be superimposed on these basic loading patterns. Casing pipe lines the borehole. It is subject to axial tension by its dead weight, internal pressure by fluid purging, and external pressure by surrounding rock formations. Casing is particularly exposed to axial tension and internal pressure by the pumped oil or gas emulsion. Tubing is pipe through which the oil or gas is transported from the wellbore. Tubing segments are generally around 30 ft [9 m] long with a threaded connection on each end.

These various types of pipe products are essential in the drilling of new wells. As I expect many new wells to be drilled I am interested in speculating on these companies and their potential recoveries.

Three of the largest manufacturers of OCTG are Tenaris (TS), Vallourec (OTCPK:VLOWY), and TNK Group (OTCQX:TMKXY). I am most interested in TNK Group or as it is known in Russian “Trubnaya Metallurgicheskaya Kompaniya”.

TMK PJSC engages in the manufacture and distribution of tubular products for the oil and gas industry. It offers seamless line and industrial pipes, as well as welded large diameter pipes. TMK operates through the following segments: Russian Division, American Division, and European Division. The company was founded by Dmitriy Pumpyanskiy on April 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

The company operates in all major oil and gas areas but has its primary activities in Russia. Most of the company’s business is oil related.

The primary reasons I think TMK Group is a great speculation during this oil price recovery are the following:

The company dominates market share position in the Russian market.

It is in the top three for share in the North American market

It has in-house steel making supply, which gives cost advantage

The company was free cash positive throughout the downturn.

TMK Group is currently profitable unlike some of its peers.

The most current financial results were from the second quarter 2017 and although results in Russia were flat, results in the US were on the upswing with sales up 27% over 2016. The company had a non-cash FX loss of $19MM for the quarter. Nevertheless, cash increased by $114 MM in the quarter. The company will report results for the third quarter on 11/16/17.

Market commentary by the company management in the second quarter report is echoed by comments by Tenaris management regarding the market for OCTG products. They were both seeing increased demand as oil prices were rising in the second quarter. Since oil prices have continued to rise and drilling has picked up I expect third quarter results to continue to move in a positive direction.

I am not going to do a big financial review of this company. This is not a safe investment. This is strictly a speculation based on higher oil prices. This company stock is down 80% due to the recent depression in the oil patch and the fact it is Russian. If oil prices do not recover and sufficiently to stimulate enough new drilling than this stock will go nowhere.

However, as I expect oil prices to move higher than that means the story goes from bad to less bad. That is sufficient in many cases for a stock to make a nice move, especially one down 80%. One other bonus is that the stock paid a dividend last year equivalent to a 4.5% yield.

It is a Russian stock which means it is even more discounted due to the manufactured stigma of Russia being some boogeyman. The Russian market remains the cheapest stock market in the world based the Cycilcally Adjusted P/E ratio. Considering that energy is the major export of Russia I expect Russian stocks in general to benefit from an increasing oil price.

I ask myself a question regarding this stock in this scenario. With all of the Russia boogeyman junk a non-event and the fact that the oil price appears to have turned would I rather be short or long this stock the next three years after looking at this chart.

This is a chart of the London traded shares

The shares trade in London and that is where you will get the best liquidity. If you insist on buying this on the US OTC use limit orders as the volume is low and it will take a while to get a fill. That will also limit your ability to get out in a hurry if you need to.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TMKXY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.