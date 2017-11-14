Nike Continues To Face Headwinds

Nike is not the best bet in the sportswear industry as of now.

Growth and profitability have stalled as the company fights to overcome various headwinds.

Nike continues to struggle as a result of fierce competition in North America, particularly from Adidas.

I've written a number of articles about Nike (NYSE: NKE), urging investors to stay away from the company's stock. Shares have stayed relatively flat over the past couple of years, and growth continues to slow.

The company also reported lackluster earnings for its fiscal Q1 2018 report; revenues were flat year/year and EPS was also down by 22%. I'll argue below that Nike shares are not a buy at current levels and that there are better opportunities in the sportswear industry.

I'd also like to preface this article by mentioning that I do like Nike both as a company and as a manufacturer of quality apparel and footwear. I own a ton of Nike gear and am a big fan of Nike-sponsored athletes, particularly Kobe Bryant.

I mention this because I believe it is important to avoid allowing your personal opinion of a brand interfere with your evaluation of a company of an investment; I made this mistake when analyzing Skechers (NYSE: SKX) and am making it a goal to avoid making such a mistake again.

I'll also center this article on Nike's struggles, primarily because I have seen significant bullish sentiment on Nike both from the sell-side and the buy-side. I believe the bull case is well-documented; as such, I'll play devil's advocate to some degree in this article.

North American Struggles

I've written several articles in the past describing Nike's recent weakness in the North American market, a theme I've focused on for a couple of reasons: North America is the largest and arguably most important region for sportswear companies and North American sales make up nearly half of Nike's total revenues.

North American revenues continue to slow, with Nike reporting a decline in the region for the first time in a number of years:

Revenues YoY Growth Q3 2016 $3.7 billion 13% Q4 2016 $3.7 billion 0% Q1 2017 $4 billion 6% Q2 2017 $3.7 billion 3% Q3 2017 $3.8 billion 3% Q4 2017 $3.8 billion 0% Q1 2018 $3.9 billion (3%)

There are two related culprits for this weakness: a resurgent Adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY) and the "athleisure" trend towards fashionable, casual athletic apparel. Adidas has increased North American revenues by over 20% for the past seven consecutive quarters and recently passed Nike's Jordan Brand in market share to take the number two spot in the United States.

The athleisure trend, heavily-covered by mainstream media and news outlets, has led consumers to prefer fashion-oriented, casual apparel and footwear. This has hurt Nike and Under Armour (NYSE: UAA), which are both seen more as manufacturers of performance-oriented gear.

This Google Trends graph below is telling as it shows how search interest in Adidas and Nike have converged over the past few years.

Weakness in North America, if it continues, will make it difficult for Nike to stage a turnaround in earnings and revenue growth. After all, North America is Nike's most important region and the company derives most of its bottom-line advantage over Adidas from strength in this region.

It remains to be seen when Nike will be able to start regaining market share from Adidas, which has posed a strong challenge to Nike, the likes of which Nike hasn't had to deal with in years.

The company did sound fairly upbeat during its Investor Day, predicting revenue growth in the high-single digits and announcing that much of its future growth will come from new categories and innovation.

Jordan Brand Saturation

Nike has, over the past couple of years, begun to produce large quantities of highly-coveted models of its Jordan shoes. These shoes have traditionally been produced in very small quantities so as to generate buzz and stoke demand, but Nike decided to take a different direction by mass-producing them.

I personally believe this was done in an effort to maintain revenue growth and please shareholders; however, it has led to a weakening of the division's brand image and has led to slowing sales.

International Growth

Some have argued that Nike is a buy due to its international growth prospects. While Nike does have room to grow internationally, investors should note that the company also faces stiff competition overseas.

Adidas recently passed Nike in sales in China, recording 23% year/year growth to $1.18 billion in revenue in the region during Q3 2017. Nike reported 12% sales growth in the region on a currency-neutral basis to $1.11 billion.

Growth was also relatively flat in other regions; China was the only region that experienced double-digit sales growth.

Valuation

I believe Nike is fairly valued, if not slightly overvalued, especially given its recent growth struggles. The company currently trades at 22.4x earnings and 2.6x sales, with industry-leading operating margins of 13.8%.

In my opinion, this represents a reasonable medium between placing a premium on Nike for being an industry leader with an extremely strong brand and recognizing that it is currently facing a more competitive playing field than it has in years.

Nike's market capitalization is $50B larger than Adidas although it makes just $10B more per year. This is primarily due to its superior operating margins; however, the two companies' profitability levels should begin to converge if Adidas is able to continue its outperformance.

Conclusion

I'd like to qualify some of the points I made above by reiterating that I do like Nike and believe it has a great brand, solid management, and long-term international growth prospects.

However, as of now Nike does not look like it is poised for significant share price gains and does not look like it has much upside potential. Its share price has remained relatively flat over the past couple of years, and I expect this trend to continue for the time being as the company fights to regain lost market share.

I would also like to say that I included quite a bit of information about Adidas primarily because I believe Adidas is the biggest cause of Nike's recent struggles. The two companies are the biggest players in the sportswear industry, and examining one can provide valuable insights about the other.

The sportswear industry is admittedly quite fickle as consumer preferences and tastes rapidly evolve; as such, I will keep readers regularly updated through articles on here.

If you have any comments, questions, or feedback, please feel free to comment below or send me an email (my email address is located in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.