General Electric's (GE) CEO John Flannery Hosts Investor Update Conference Call (Transcript)

John Flannery

Great, good morning everyone. I'm sure we've achieved ROTH Center air-conditioning in here, but we'll carry on from here. So today is November 13, it's a date that's been in my mind for a long period of time as you can imagine. It's been just over 100 days since I became CEO of the company. I have to admit I'd say the first 100 days didn't go maybe exactly the way I was expecting. But in many ways, they've really been a gift for me.

So, I knew there was certain questions that we're going to be confronted, where can we grow, where are we right now as a company, what opportunities do we have. I give you there were few things that I really wanted to get after just straight away in terms of operating the company. Building on our culture, really sharpening our sense of accountability and vigor and transparency and pushing the teams and putting everything back on the table let's say culture wise for the company. Getting to a place where our operating businesses could really perform consistently at entitlement levels and trying to simplify the metrics that we used to keep track of all those things.

The third thing really was just what defines a classic GE business; things around strategic positioning, things around financial profile, things around fit and make sure that we could really focus the resources of the company and the efforts to the company and then bandwidth of the company on those key assets and businesses.

And then lastly work really with our board of directors to think through what's the right size of the board, what's the right mix of composition of skills going forward to support the company. So those were four things we’ll update you on. We made a lot of progress in 100 days here. There is a lot to do. This is a heavy lift, but we know where we’re going we will walk you through that today.

The gift part of the first 100 days is in reality I was forced to confront a lot of other sort of deeper questions about the company. What's the essence of this company I love so much, I have been here for 30 years, why do we exist, how do we impact the world for the next 100 years the same what we have for the last 100 years.

So, trying to get to the bottom of those questions and think about those really force you to look for the soul of the company again and then in essence to say GE is a company that matters to the world so for 125 years we just tackled the biggest challenges the world faces till light, flight, health. These are the absolute underpinnings of the modern world. It’s always been this mix of sparks of innovation which is sheer determination to succeed. It’s been a company that does think delve things, blinds things out, sweat the details, the harder the better, bring it on best in the essence of the company second in the world for over 100 years. I just want to give you a few examples of what's going on and expresses that maybe right now as we speak.

So, as we’re here today in Atlanta, we had a GE Power heads of digital diagnostic center. Right now, they are tracking conditions that opened 900 different Power plants, 60 countries around the world, 350 million people being served by those Power plants, they are ingesting 2 billion pieces of data every single day coming off sensors and about 500 turbines and generators. So, this is digital, when you think digital industrial capability this is it on steroids.

Our Aviation business, right now 300,000 people as we hear in the sky sitting in planes Powered by GE jet engines that’s the size of the City of Pittsburgh.

And then lastly the business that came from our healthcare business has 1 million scanners in service around the world today. And so just in the time I have been speaking, those scanners have generated about 50,000 scans and so we think all the families, all the information, all the knowledge that come out of those scans in just a few minutes. It’s really tremendous I could go on and on but the world basically sees things with moves that heals on the back of GE technology.

Even with all of these incredibly positive impacts on the world, strong franchises we will talk about that today, lots of strengths we have not performed well for our owners. So, I said this on the earnings call, I'll say it again today that is unacceptable and the management team is completely devoted to doing what it takes to correct that. We will walk through that journey with you today, you will get a very specific sense of that.

Going forward, we really just have to focus on how we can create the most value and the portfolio of assets that we have for our owners and we’re going to do that with a very dispassionate eye, very critical analytical dispassionate eye. The GE of the future is going to be more focus on industrial company, it will leverage a lot of really game changing capabilities in digital in Additive in industrial research, culture of the company much more open, much more transparent, much more connected. And at the end of the day, we really exist to deliver outcomes for the customers, performance for the owners and have an environment where our employees are motivated by, excited by, rewarded for delivering on those two things.

Lastly, we’re not in the [mission loan], so we are deeply grateful first and foremost for our customers, for our partners, we’re proud of our employees, we’re proud of the company and soon we’re going to be proud of the performance.

So, lets walk through the material of the day here, I’d start just by pointing issue this slide just as a reflection is 125-year history of the company. On one level, this is just an incessant stream of technology breakthroughs going back to the first light bulb, the first x-ray, the first jet engine, the first CT, the LEAP, the age turban, the company is constantly a technological breakthrough company. But the real message I think for today, for us and this is really what I have our teams focused on right now is the real messaging your competitors constantly leverage its technology strength to remake itself over forward time, which leverage those skills, it’s brought passion, it’s used its grit to move forward and reinvent the company and that’s really where we are again today and that’s really what we want to share with you. Time and time again we’ve proven we can do that we’re doing it right now. So, it’s a heavy lift, but I think for our teams what we’re motivated by this is the opportunity really of a lifetime to reinvent an iconic company.

So, we are going to share a lot of material with you today, there is really if I had to simply size there is four messages that would be the following four things. One, strong franchises, we can improve every single one of them in terms of the way we operate, cash flows, cost, people team execution, but there is a lot to work with in the core business.

Second, in that category, our Power business is challenged business right now. We’ve got a lot of work to do, Russ will take you through that, it’s a heavy lift to turnaround, but it’s fundamental assets, strong franchise in an essential infrastructure business we can improve that a lot in the next one year to two years.

The second message, 2018 is a reset year for us. Jamie will walk you through that, we see adjusted earnings per share of $1 to $1.07. Free cash flow of $67 billion, but fundamentally for us this is the base upon which we can grow earnings and cash going forward. The third is around capital allocation, you saw this morning that we announced a reduction in our dividend. It’s really in the context really of focusing on managing the company for total shareholder return. I just start by saying we understand this is an extremely painful action for our shareholders, our owners. We’re reducing the dividend by 50% to $0.48, not a decision we took lightly with after extreme deliberation and consideration what the alternatives were.

But we really want to move the company and we’ll go through more detail this into the balanced total shareholder return of mix of dividends, and mix of organic investments and mix of share buyback when that makes sense and mix of M&A when that make sense.

And then lastly so what's most important ultimately for everybody is where do we go with the company in the future. This is all really in the context of making us simpler and easier to operate, complexity hurts us, complexity has hurt us. So, the context of talking portfolio is around simpler and more focused GE. We're focused on strong end markets in areas where we have competitive advantages, areas where there is opportunity for digital disruption, areas where we can earn premium returns. That's where we want to concentrate our resources going forward.

And in that context, there is a lot of optionality and upside in other assets in the portfolio. So, we talked in the earnings call about $20 billion of asset value of divestiture. We will give you some more color on that today. We also have a standalone entity in Baker Hughes GE, this is a good company. We just appointed a committee of our board, the new committee of our board that's finance and capital allocation committee. And the first thing I've tasked them to work on is evaluating our exit options on Baker Hughes. I'll talk more about that later.

I know there is a lot of curiosity about our portfolio, I get questions all the time, what about this what about that? And it's a deliberate process, it's in a context of creating shareholder value and we'll do it and move it and do it in a form that makes sense for our owners and we'll share that with you as we go forward.

So, let me give you some background on the process that we've been do. So, I've been spent the last 100 plus days doing an exhaustive dive with the team around our entire business. So, we've look at this really sort of two ways, one is vertically. So, we've gone through every business in detail. Visiting the businesses, meeting the teams, looking at financial profiles, strategic thinking, opportunities to grow, opportunities to improve, very deep by business. And then we've also looked at the company horizontally. The things that we do in the center of the company that really the whole company leverages. So, things like, corporate research, things like our global growth organization. Are we spending the right amounts of money there, which businesses actually leverage those? We've also spent a lot of time outside of Boston, talking with our teams, meeting with customers, meeting with investors, hundreds of investors. And I think the net takeaway for all of you it's been exhaustive, it's been clear, we know where the issues are and where the opportunities are and we're moving forward with full recognition of that.

The conclusions I'd say out of that full exercise really are going to dive what we talked about with you today. And I'd say I break them really into two categories. There is a set of things about the businesses themselves, I call that the hardware part of the thinking. And then it's important thing about how we run the company, how we're going to run the company going forward and that's really the software part of the thinking.

I think if you look on the hardware side, again strong franchises as we look across the portfolio. Sharp focus on capital allocation and portfolio focus on cash in returns, our best businesses do this time and time again. And then I'd say digital results vary where they are the strongest and the most consistent and the most interesting for customers, are where we apply that in a narrow set of products into a very focused core install base market.

So most common themes around the businesses to ensure -- and then I say the software aspects of the company, how we run the company, these things are massively important, I'm just a big believer that this is really the secret ingredient that magnifies all the technical skills we have and we'll walk through a lot of change we're making here, there's changes at the board, there's changes in the senior leadership, there's changes in the culture, there's changes in the compensation system, so, we've done a lot, we know we need to do going forward here.

I'm want to use maybe a roadmap or a comparison if you're trying to think of the work we're doing and the way we move forward and this whole process has reminded me a lot, of the time that I joined the healthcare business which was late 2014, the conclusions that I've seen from this exercise remind me very much of the healthcare experience, I'm cognizant this is a much bigger scale and larger scale but the same principles absolutely ring true and apply.

And I'd say the first impression I had joining the healthcare business, it's the business that had not been growing, many people wanted us to sell it, dispose of it and I wanted spend time with the teams and the customers and I think this is fundamentally a very good business, big install base, big change in the industry, secular growth, this is a good business and we really just step back and said let's focus on three things, let's focus on operating rigor, let's focus on capital allocation, and let's focus on the culture of the business.

And so, I say on the operating rigor side this was a devil is in the details, good IT systems, really drilling into information about the company, really managing costs, investing in productivity, so you can see here, we doubled the productivity in 2016, we doubled the productivity in 2016 adding to that total in 2017, so I'd say back to basics around operations.

Second thing is around capital allocation, so we continue to increase modest increases in our overall investments in technology spending, in product launches, but there was huge differentiation inside of that portfolio, so we doubled down heavily on things like life sciences, the ultra sound business, our emerging market business and we cut back in a lot of other places, and I'd say the organic growth in the areas that we've invested has been quite good.

And then lastly I'd say culture, again you will hear that it won't take long from me, we spent a lot of time on the customer, in the team, we're now changing about 80% of the team in the first year, we thrive relentlessly, a culture of candor, accountability, debate and I think you can see in the results of the business over the last several years, the team there has done a fantastic job and you see rising earnings, you see expanding margins, you see incredible cash flow and so this again is a business that many people have given up on in 2014, it's clearly a much stronger asset today and we still have all those strategic options that we had back then.

So, if you're looking for a roadmap I think of thought process and direction, this is a good place to start, so let me walk through conclusions here, as I said before from this process, one strong set of franchises, 85% of the earnings of the company come out of businesses where we had the leadership position in the industry. Baker Hughes has a very strong -- we call a full stream offering right now, that's getting a lot of traction. So, if you look on the right side of the page, this is the deadlock of this franchise that represents decades of heavy investment, domain expertise, technology knowhow, LEAP engines, H turbines, incredibly breakthroughs in healthcare and life science. This has been earned with investment and decades of effort. We have been able to leverage that a very broad based. So, we’ve got huge install bases in most of our franchises, incredible global presence 180 countries and then we multiplied those two things with good management teams, improved them where we need to and things that are investing for the future things like Additive, things like digital that can create a new era for customers. So, we have a lot to work with here.

I want to walk you just quickly the businesses to give you a sense of things on Power and aviation Russell and David will give you a much more detailed walk here. I'll start first with philosophy or my management philosophy, which is really a small center of webinar. I am not trying to run these businesses day in day out. These are has to happen inside the business, has to happen close to customers that’s where the action is.

What I expect is really incredible financial discipline, incredible rigor around strategy around engineering. I expect discipline and I expect good information coming to me and our team at the corporate level to evaluate that. As I think of all the businesses, I am really focused on some of these things on the right-hand side column of the page. So, the business is running day to day I am kind of from my exercise of evaluating these businesses focused on right. So Power, good franchise, tough market and we have exacerbated the market situation with some really poor execution.

It’s fixable Russell's been 20 years in the company who knows the energy space from his previous job, has been in aviation, has been in transportation understands services business. That’s what I’m watching going forward so that Power of cash, cash, cash when it quantum cross down, when the rationalization of our factory footprint, those are the things I’m focused on watching Russell here.

The aviation business that’s an incredible asset, this is GE at its best. David will walk through that we don’t really have a red check mark on this right now that’s probably David is a red check mark by itself, you can't get too comfortable with that. What I’m really focused on here, the team is amazing. I’m focused on the LEAP launch in particular and we got the engine cost down so we get the working capital we came down and the CapEx come down as we go through the maturation of this launch process. So, I have spent a lot of time with David on that and this is the home of our Additive business. He is going to talk about that a lot of potential following there has been a lot of time on that.

Healthcare, there is good global growth in healthcare and there is a lot of opportunity and optionality in our life science business. I think on the challenging side in healthcare right now there is a lot of digital disruption in the business. We are extremely active ourselves in it. No one really, I'd say a good economic model to do that. But I think this digital disruption in the healthcare business is inevitable and is really here now.

The team is running this business extremely well the things I really focus on emerging markets is a big, big part of the business and a big opportunity for the business and I’m keenly interested in our South business, this is relatively small business inside of our life science arm, but has the potential to be I’d say life science is 2.0, lot of activity in that space.

On renewables, strong growth curve for this business right now lot of disruption in the space, Jerome and the team have very strong capabilities in onshore wins, there is a lot of work going on in storage, that’s a huge part of the industry right now. Jerome and the team working with our research center particular on a lot of interest and things on storage and the merger, renewables and storage obviously a mega trend in the industry. The challenge in that business to things I’m focused on is really the margin rate. This is an intensive price competitive industry and margin rate getting our product cost down and making sure our LM acquisition performs well is a key thing for us.

But now our last two businesses, Baker Hughes, GE this is now a public reporting entity, so there is a lot of information out there for you on that. The merger is going well, Lorenzo and team doing quite well good meshing of the GE and Baker Hughes teams. Fully committed to getting the synergies that we outlined there, those are on track and fully committed to getting the value creation of mixing things like GE Digital capabilities with Baker Hughes service capabilities. So, we like the team we like the business, we expect good growth in this business over the next two years or three years in terms of topline and earnings.

The problem and challenge that we have in this business is the cyclicality and the commodity nature of the business. So, it tends to overwhelm a lot of the management actions and you’ve seen that in this business going forward. So, a strong business, a lot of commodity in risk and exposure.

And then lastly, our transportation business, this is another extremely strong franchise, we’ve been in this business for decades. We have really unbelievable customer relationships and intimacy, it’s slow in North America that’s what I’m focusing on is how do we move internationally. How do we maintain margins as we expand the business internationally? And lastly, how do we get the cash flow stronger in that business as we have a slowdown period, we should have working capital liquidation and we should have reduction in capital expenditures. So, those are just a quick overview of the businesses and the things that I’m looking at, but again day-to-day this to be run by the leaders of the businesses and that’s philosophy of mine.

Solet’s look at the businesses as businesses. We’ve also stepped back and look at them as a portfolio and we get a lot of detailed work here not just that the level I walked though, but deep into Tier 2 and Tier 3 subsidiaries inside each one of the six businesses. And I’d say we looked really on two principle axis here. One is competitive advantage, one is towards end markets. Our best businesses have very common traits, real differentiation based on domain and technology, real customer intimacy, real understanding of how they work, areas where there is critical assets that can’t say up, areas where brand and scale and reputation and reliability hugely matter, these are the things that we see time and time again.

And then on the end markets, I’d say we look for things you to expect, secular growth. End markets characterized by good margins, end markets that have a reliable risk adjusted rate of return on capital, not too much volatility for the returns.

So, the business is that don’t set the screen are not necessarily bad businesses, many of them are actually quite good businesses. But there may be a value creation opportunity and a future for those businesses that's better in some other form or construct inside of GE. So that's really the process and the thinking in the filter and screen that we acquired.

The initial output on the right-hand side. We touched on some of this in the earnings call, so first $20 billion of divestitures over the next 1 to 2 years. That is going to include our transportation business, industrial solutions, current underwriting and approximately 10 other smaller transactions. So, we'll move forward and execute on those as we go forward. The form and fashion and how we do that with the side case-by-case as we do that.

Secondly, when you look at reducing our volatility, reducing our commodity exposure, that leaves you obviously to a discussion of our Baker Hughes GE business. And as I said earlier, we formed a new committee on our board the finance and capital allocation committee. The first thing I have tasked them is reviewing is our optionality in Baker Hughes. So that's what's going on inside the company and again, the team is strong in Baker Hughes, the merger going well, we expect that to grow significantly. And we'll evaluate what options we have and we're committed to supporting that business going forward.

But when you look in many ways at the transaction we did when we merged GE Oil & Gas with Baker Hughes. Part of the deliberate thinking of that transaction was to create optionality with that assets, and that's what we're evaluating right now.

And then last, just as general comments about the portfolio and simplifying the portfolio ongoing thinking about the portfolio, this is the kind of thing that never really stops. I think as business has changed, as markets changed, we have to constantly keep looking what are ways, what are creative ways, what are smart ways. Field on the assets that we have, and continue to create shareholder value. So, this is my way of thinking as a perpetual analytical process.

Let me walk through in a couple of slides here, capital allocation, principles and some details around 2018. I'd start by just saying this is a critical aspect of the company. As I said, businesses run the businesses, that's our day-to-day task. Where there is support that help that leverage across the business where we can, but businesses run their operations. My job, our job at the center of the company really is to allocate the financial resources, the financial capital of the company and the human resources, the human capital of the company to the highest and best use, that's fundamentally what's going to characterize good performance for us from a central perspective. And this is an area where the company needs to improve. For the last several years we've not generated the rates of return that we would like to.

As I think about this, I think on two I think basic principles before we get into the rest. This happens every single day inside every one of our businesses. We have to be cognizant on that. we tend to talk about dividend policy and share buyback and M&A. Those are clearly critically important things. But the reality is most of the capital of the company, most of the investment decisions of the company are happening every single day inside of the businesses. What new products should we launch, should I build the plan, should I hire sales people, should I build the inventory? these of capital decisions, every single dollar that we're spending and investing is a capital allocation decision. So that's one, a loss in capital, and I expect the businesses to be intense fully analytical about it, which is point number two.

This is a deeply rigorous quantitative market backed exercise, that's what I expect of the teams, I expect rigorous debate -- I expect rigorous tracking of things are going, I expect a lot of push back, the capital allocation is a contact sport, it'd be my second point there,

And then lastly just as a principle we talked here earlier, you can see here, TSR, a focus on cash generation and orientation to organic investment and then a balanced approach to dividends and buybacks and M&A, so this is a unique vantage point that we have as you easily see a lot of things inside our company, see a lot of things outside the company and allocate our investment resources and time and effort and bandwidth to the highest and best opportunity, so that's just a back effort.

2018 couple of thoughts here, first headline I'd say is prudent financial policy as we go through the recess, to a strong cash position, again balanced capital allocation inside the business we're going to continue to invest in R&D, we think our capital expenditure and investing should be coming down as some of these product launches mature, and a payout of $0.48 a share on the dividend.

The most notable second point I'd make here is with respect to funding our pension plan, so we have looked at the environment, looked at our pension plan situation and we're going to take advantage of the rate environment that we see right now, the economics that are available to us right now, and borrow $6 billion and contribute that into our pension plan, and that will essentially prepay or prefund if you will cash contributions that we are obligated to make in our pension plan for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

And now on the right side of the page, just a much more analytics discipline and frankly central discussion of capital allocation, I still want the action to be in the businesses but we need to know what's going on, we need [Technical Difficulty] capital being deployed in one business against capital being deployed in another business, so a lot more rigor and we've set a whole organization at my level to really track this carefully.

With respect to the dividend again I just want to reiterate, we understand how important the dividend is to our shareholders especially the people who use it for current income. We've gone through exhaustive analysis of this, but I want to start first and foremost with the whole recognition of the gravity of this decision and the effect it has on many people, that said, the reduction of this dividend to $0.48 is part of really of where we are as a company right now, so we had a $0.96 dividend established, we had a path where we thought the industrial cash flow generation would grow, that would grow into that dividend, that we'd end up in 2018 with a payout ratio that was quite comparable to what you see from our peers, a value of that hasn't unfolded that way, the cash profile has not unfolded that way, and we've been paying a dividend in excess of our free cash flow for a number of years now, and while we've the financial wherewithal, and one level to do that, we just don't think it makes sense for the company going forward and we think a much more balanced mix of dividend and organic investments and external investment in extent our owners over the long haul. So, to that point we are intensely focused on the cash generation of the company, discipline in the company, taking cost out of the company, restoring the oxygen of cash and earnings to the company, and that’s openly what will be able to use to grow and extend the dividend going forward.

Last part on capital allocation is M&A. Headline here is a limited amount of M&A over the short-term, that’s point number 1. Track record is mixed. So, when I first took the business development job in 2013, I did a 10-year retrospective of all of our transactions and I'd say it’s a pretty similar picture then to what we see here which is its still case in the aggregate you see that our weighted average cost of capital it has been accretive to shareholders in the aggregate. It’s way too much variation. And so, we see common themes where the hit ratio is higher, smaller transactions closer to home in terms of industries, less integration risk, supply chain deals, bolt-on deals. So that’s really where we are going to focus going forward.

And I would like to just take a minute to talk about Alstom. So, Alstom has clearly performed below our expectations clearly, I don’t need to tell you that. We bought Alstom really for four principal reasons. One was the installed base and a multi-decade service stream and the ability that replaces the sockets as the installed base ages, that’s one. Two was a broader product line in areas like steam and other areas of the Power Island that we would be able to cross-sell those products into GE projects. Three, a tremendous amount of synergy, the operating synergies, cost synergies, revenues synergies in certain places. And then fourthly, we were impressed and continue to be impressed by the talent and the people in Alstom. We added a lot of incredible people to the company and we are quite proud of the Alstom associates.

I see on one level those core principals of the acquisition have played out in their own way as we expected. The negatives to those have been significant at the market clearly dramatically lower than what we underwrote in that business. And then I'd say the company itself Alstom was hurt by a very extended closing process and a lot of losses that were in some of the project businesses especially in the renewable and some of the grid pieces.

So, net-net this is a business I would say is at a sort of a single-digit return right now, disappointing, below expectations. But this is also an asset that has 20, 30, 40-year life to it and Russell and the team are tasked to just work the hell out of this right now. So that’s just some thoughts on Alstom headline, don’t expect a lot of major M&A and short run handle.

Last one I want to talk about is digital. Digital continues to be very key to the company just was very early and who is seeing the trend and I would say we’ve only had growing validation of what we are see and able to achieve with customers. So, the main message from me to you about digital is a much more focused strategy. We are still deeply committed to it but we want a much more focused strategy. This chart here on the left, the main thought here is we’re going to focus on a handful of applications, the APM, OPM and service next, these are get very good traction.

We’re going to focus our platform investments on the things that really differentiate in an investor world, the things like the age to cloud, things like digital twin and then we’re going to sell these focused platform and applications things to our installed based. That’s where we want to focus now. So, when we look at that, the productivity and traction that our sales people get turning those products into our install base is extremely high, twice high, cycle time long. Deal size, four of five, six times larger than the average deal. And we’ve only penetrated a small percentage of the install base right now. So, we look at this as a focus, it’s allow us to spend less money in 2018, we’ll spend about $400 million less on this. But we see an accelerating traction in the area that we’re focused on. So, we think the predicts Power revenues will double in 2018 to approximately $1 billion.

GE Board, the process to think of refreshing, top excessive, fundamentally healthy one at any aspect of the business we’ve been looking due to its land at every aspect of the company and the board is one of them. So, I had notion I think as I started around the idea that are smaller board, and that board with some new members with key skills relative to where the company is going that both two things could make sense for us as we start here. The board itself was in its own top examination process and self-assessment process that commenced in the summer, in July of 2017. The output of sort of my thinking and collaboration that the board and their process is that for the 2018 sweep will be announcing its sweep of 12 directors versus the current 18 and three of those directors are new. And how we determine the composition of that place is something will go through in the normal GE Governance process, we have the governance process on the board to do that.

I want to thank the board just now for incredible service and dedication to the company and real support for me in the transition, they’ve been nothing but encouraging to look at the company freshly and do what I think makes sense for the company. Thanks for the company.

Just a little bit on leadership team. You’ve seen there has been significant changes in the leadership for the company at the GE level, significant changes inside the GE Power business. I’m just a believer that there is a lot of Power and benefit in melding fresh eyes with people that have institutional memory and this is something that works extremely well for me in healthcare and we’re going to do the same thing again here with the company and I think that this is something that every business unit insight our company should be constantly examining.

So, this is go forward team about 40% of the team is new since June. I love the team, you’ll get a feel for that later today, I especially love the team dynamic. This is a team that’s comfortable with debate back in forward it’s a team that competitive is held to team that fund and I feel very confident working with this team going forward.

And I finish up here with just some thoughts around metrics, compensation systems and health and culture. These are hugely important and they interplay these things are hugely important I think in terms of getting the most out of our assets, the most out of our businesses, the most out of our teams though some people view these things as softer, I view this really essential.

If you look at metrics, this is again an important chart. We had a lot of metrics, extensible metrics that say there was a premium in that universe on topline growth, on operating profit nothing wrong obviously with either one of those metrics, but we really needed to close loop more with a focus on cash, cash flow, free cash flow. So, if you look on the left, you can see just a growing delta between what our operating earnings were, operating profit earnings were and our cash earnings.

So, as we go forward we are going to focus on much simpler metrics; handful things like revenue and operating profit, free cash flow. Free cash flow is a much more penetrating metric and incorporates the capital spending, software spending, etc. So, cash is going to be a huge focus and simplication of metrics is going to a huge focus as we go forward.

Compensation obviously metric stride behavior, compensation rewards behavior or not and just a couple of big thoughts here. If you look on the left-hand side, this is really the current compensation scheme that we have in the company, its three parts. There is an annual bonus program with its own set of metrics that’s paid in cash. There is a three year longer term bonus program with its metrics that’s paid in cash and there is an equity component of the compensation. If I had to summarize the left-hand side of the page I summarize we’re seeing lots of metrics, lots of cash.

If you look on the right-hand side, we’re going to make significant changes and are right in the process now of compensation, especially for the senior executives of the company, much more equity is the biggest point.

Today for senior executives in the company, equity would be probably about 20% of their compensation. It’s going to be 50% of the compensation. My compensation 100% equity compensation PSUs. Equity granted over three-year time period simple set of metrics, but I think if you take this is in a totality, a movement away from cash, a movement to equity, a movement away from complexity to simple metrics and I think it’s an environment that’s just going to be much more aligned and rewarding of our team for and with shareholders.

Lastly, I'll say before I turn it over to David is culture. You have heard me say 100 times you probably sick of it I’m sure that the inside of the business we’ve heard a lot, but I’ve been in the company for 30 years, August of 1987. I have loved the company and I have always loved the culture. So, I want to be clear on that, it’s always been a culture of meritocracy, it’s been a culture of compliance and integrity. There is a cashing and love for the company inside like you can’t imagine.

So, there are things I just have always loved about that the culture of the company and I have always felt good working here and telling people this is where I work. The things though that I think we sharpen in the culture things that are going to change the performance of the businesses, the performance of the team and that’s really what I’m focused on what I’m talking cultures. These things right here accountability, outcomes manner, efforts good, outcomes matter. Transparency more gander, more debate, more pushback, rigor, intense analytics, used data probe, verify, revisit and then lastly consistency, making sure that we have compensation schemes, goals and metrics that drive us to perform on a consistent basis over an extended period of time for investors.

So, I have spent a ton of time on the culture with our officers, with the rest of the company. And I don't think there is any confusion inside the company about what I expect here in terms of behaviors and motivations.

So that's where I'd say strong franchises, 2018 a reset year, capital allocation critical portfolio simplification is critical. We know what we need to do, and it's show time we have to perform and execute and that's what we owe all of these.

So, with that, I'm going to turn it over to David Joyce.

David Joyce

Thank you, John. So, I'm going to take you through the aviation business for the next 30 minutes. And I'm going to also take you through our progress on our journey with Additive.

So, let me start with aviations. Revenues in 2016 little bit north of $26 billion which represented about 35% of the earnings of the company. Largest segment clearly the commercial equipment and services market and engines, followed by our military position and engines and services of $3.5 billion. Our commercial being quite light of share $19.4 billion. And the remainder of the businesses which represent little bit over $3.2 billion are made of our business and general aviation portfolio of engines and services. Our systems business, our avionics business, digital and third-party revenue for Avio.

Now in addition to the engines, as you know we started our journey with GE Additive in 2016. We did it through the purchase of two companies, one privately owned in Germany, Concept Laser, and the other one, we took majority stake publicly owned company in Sweden, Arcam and I'll give you a little bit of like I said status on where we are on both.

But let's start with the real big market segment the real which is the commercial aviation market. There is no doubt that we're selling into a very, very healthy market in 2017 and in even '18. You're looking at passenger demand growth for the second year in a row at averaging somewhere around 7.4% forecast. Now these numbers come from IATA, the International Air and Transport Association. Now flight growth 7.5% in 2017, over 2X what it was in '16. And if you break down the passenger demand growth for the right-hand side by region. What you see is that everybody is participating, led by the largest absolute market in the world, which is Asia-Pacific, including China growing at 10.2%.

Now in addition to demand, passenger demand growing as you all know, airplanes are quite full. Load factors are at all-time high. In fact, IATA believes that in September, we're going to hit an all-time for the month of September record in 2017 relative to load factors. And not only our load factors high but we're adding a lot of departures, $1.7 million incremental departures in 2017. So, a very healthy market. And GE Aviation is very well positioned in its marketplace, to maintain a sustainable leadership position in commercial engines and services, our backlog is a $151 billion in equipment and service in the commercial marketplace, we're building our installed base at a rate of 1,500 engines net per year between now and the end of the decade, and we'll be at 39,000 by 2020.

And this is a young fleet, this is a young fleet with a very long services tail, 45% of our fleet today in service has not seen their first shop visit, and in addition to 45%, 18% have only seen one shop visit, not only do we have a growing fleet of young products, we are on the right airplanes, utilization is important when it comes to service franchise, two out of every three departures in the world are Powered by GE or our revenue partner, CFM, our JV partner, in fact I looked at the data last night, I think it's only closer to 69% in 2017.

And finally, if you take our utilization rates, coupled with a very-very young fleet that's growing you get a very healthy forecast in services at 6% CAGR from now to the end of the year, we see annual shop visits growing from 4,500 per year worldwide on our equipments of 5,600 per year worldwide by 2020, so strong services portfolio which creates great ability for us to deliver in the short run,

Now we've also been investing, we're going through what I would consider the largest transformation of our commercial engine portfolio in the history of the company and its shown here on the right-hand side. It started in 2011 with the GEnx on the 787, we now are at a win rate of 65% on the GEnx with the best in class dispatcher liability of over [99.5%] in the field. We're sole sourcing the 747-8 as well as the 65%-win rate on the 787.

Now fast forward from 2011, to 2016, we take all of the technology investments we just made in 2011 and create the next generation of the narrow body engine in the fleet, in 2016 we went in the service with the A320neo, now we have 16 customers flying it, August 2016; 2017 we've owned the service -- I'm sorry May of 2017 we have owned the service of 737MAX [self-sourced], we have 8,000 orders of MAX's right now in service.

And we are self-sourced on the COMAC C919 in addition to that, now COMAC had five flights of their airplane, they've rolled out their second flight test airplane last week, they actually flew 800 miles, no swaps on the engines, we're happy to say, so we're right in the middle of the transition from CFM to LEAP as we speak, and on the next page that will be the discussion we have in terms of execution challenges that John talked about in his presentation.

Now fast forward from 2016, '17 LEAP all the way to 2020, that's when our GE9X goes into service. Again, take the technologies that started with the GEnx, add the technologies with LEAP, now make them available for the GE9X and we can create a product that is 5% more efficient in fuel burn than anything in its class at the time it goes into service, only GE can do this, with our leverage-able technologies, and I want you to remember this, because I am going to show you how these technologies now going to leverage themselves into a new growth market and our military product family.

LEAP, let's do a little deep dive on the next two pages. We came in to this generation of narrow body engine investment with what many would say a very good position with CFM. We are going to lead this generation of investments with a better position. We literally have been able to create more value for you in this transition to LEAP than from CFM, and I will take you through it.

We’ll first run rate on the 320neo, now we only get about 52% over the life of the 320neo program. We are best-in-class in utilization. If you’ve to track the utilization, the data is available publicly to just give you a perspective. Due to get 15% more utilization on one of these assets you can almost get a full flight a day more out of your equipment. That could be as much as $30,000 a day per airplane, $900,000 a month, $11 million year per airplane. That utilization differentiation is driving price and is driving share for us, in fact out our competition. We are first in emissions. We are first in the acoustics, and Air Finance Journal in their 2017 engine poll has ranked us first in residual value, first in remarketing potential, and first in investor appeal.

We feel really good about the entry of this service of this product. Now we are, the upper right-hand side of this chart, tell us the real execution channels that we are working through every day as we speak. We go from a CFM family of pick a number, 1,885 engines total this year CFM/LEAP to a number that’s in excess of 2,200 just on narrow body engines over the next three years in the long-range forecast. This is the challenge we’ve got to make sure that we handle the P&E the working capital and handle the transition mix which is negative on margin possibly in its portfolio and I will talk about where we are on the learning curve in just a minute.

If you go back ‘17 we told you we would be somewhere between 415 and 500 LEAP deliveries in 2017. We are going to land right at 473, delivery right in the middle of the range that we projected for you. I told you we are going to ship somewhere around 885 total engines, that’s actually 55 higher than we thought we would ship this year. We are actually delivering 55 more CFMs and in the long-range forecast since the beginning of the year we have actually added 800 new CFMs between now and 2020 forecast. Not only is that helping our mix but is also an indication of the strength of that portfolio even as we transition to LEAP. And we are getting priced, this isn’t just discounting less with model and using discount less to model to drive volume.

Let’s spend a minute and talk about cost. At end of this year we will have taken 20% of the cost of the product in the first year, we will take another 23% off the cost out of the product in second year from the first production engine and our forecast for next year to take 23% our. That mean the engines that we ship next year will be 50% less expensive than what we saw at the beginning of our production running.

In fact, next year we will actually for two reasons for this cost reduction on the learning curve as well as us getting into the second trench of customers which means we are in those big launch concessions we are actually breakeven on contribution margin next year on a couple of units as we move out of ‘18.

Now the left-hand side of this chart is just up here to show that with this big rate change this big transition we feel pretty comfortable handling these rates. If you look at all of the engines that been manufactured over the last five years, GE and CFM represents 68% of the total number of engines built, we have a very robust pipeline with our supply base, we have got a great supply strategy and we’ve got redundancy where we needed even we have a prominent supplier. So, we can build these rates, do it with our supply base redundantly, take the cost out and put this program where it needs to the be replace the CFM. Again, we come out this cycle of investment stronger than we went into it.

Okay, so I’m going to switch to the military business. Right hand pie chart, 33.5% of all the installed engines are Powered by CFM and GE. We see this market growing at somewhere between 5%, between now in 2020 transitioning to 9% beginning of the next decade. And I’m going to show you the three passes to that growth on the next page.

The market environment is pretty clear, strong market for international modernization as we all know just reading the headiness around the world, but also a very favorable US budget environment for readiness as well as equipment growth.

Now, we feel very comfortable in this market because of all the investments we’ve already made in technology in the commercial market place, so we transferred 700 engineers that have been working on GE Access working on LEAP. Now in capture the growth of our military market so far, we’ll transfer another 200-next year, another 200 in 2019, and another 200 in 2020 for total of 1,300 engineers working on the growth opportunities we see in the military space.

Here are the three channels in which we’re going to capture that growth. First the left-hand side which is just expanding the core engines that we already make. So, think about the US Airforce trainer 2.38, been in production for 50 years, they are running competition replacements, it’s a big program, both Lockheed and Boeing have not to choose synopsis of source engine supplier for their competitive bids on this program. Probably 2018 will be when they decide on the final winner, but we feel very confident that based on the three choices they have, two of the three are Power by us and we have a good chance with our world for a Power of next generation trainers.

In India, we’re working on five different applications of fighter jets like Combat Fighter Jets in India. Four of those were sole source on the engine supply, one of our more competing one. We’re sole source on the Korean and digital side of the KFX we are sole sourced on Sweden Fighter, the Grip E then we’re working along with the in conjunction with our government on options for Turkey who is looking at building its own indigenous fighter. So, building out the core products, we already own.

The middle column, we take the technologies that we’ve been developing on the commercial space and we bring in to that nice big installed base for upgrades. So, think about helicopter engines our T-700 Power the apache, Powers the Blackhawk, Powers the sea hawk, nice big install base. We created a really nice twig of upgrades for both more Power, better on wait time, better field work. As a result, we’ve want the kit at shop visit and we’ve already re-engined more than 50% of that fleet and on the way to finish that up in the next two years.

C-PUPs, 135 which are the tankers, we have a great upgrade of our CFM engine for that which is on contract, we’ve already upgraded us fair on our way to finish the next two-thirds. The B1BLancer have just started this. We’ve actually done one upgrade on one airplane wont the contract fixation of the fleet. Again, technology is from our commercial world back in the one military world and lastly where we have a small contract start studying a very exciting upgrade on the super hornet, which could be a tremendous value, low cost, high value for our navy as well as some international customers that have access to look at it.

And then the last part of this comment was really to hold mixing of proportion in the military. So, think about where we just being through on the commercial sides in 2011 through 2016 and 2017 and living in 2020. We’re entering that space in the military world as well. So, our T-700 is now in competition to be replaced. The decision will be made in 2018. We feel very, very good about our technology. We are in a contract for about $100 million to work on that this year. We’ve invested our own money in this product as well and we think we have a very strong position technically with the performance as we move into that decision in probably third quarter of 2018.

Advance combat, this is a whole new generation of technologies of sixth generation fighter airplanes, adaptive cycles, more performance, more range and more heat sync for avionics for advanced electronics, for survivability. We are under contract of $1 billion with engine decisions some time in 2020.

And finally, our newest products are heavy lift helicopters which were now in low rate production and on CH-53 to value that to be a model program by our army customers and we’re very excited about the new market associated with that. So, three really big channels for growth, think about this market as about 5% through 2020 and then potentially as high as 9% navy and a little more air force.

Okay, so that’s the end of the engine discussion and I want to just finish with a little discussion about Additive and where we’ve been. As you know in 2016, we decided that if we really were serious about being a digital industrial, we had to understand and actually get into the Additive business. This was really a result of all of the technologies that we have been working on on the commercial side of GE aviation.

If you will we had what I would consider a real point of understanding the epiphany of disruption associated with Additive as we were working through on LEAP. The more we work with it, the more we understood just how radicle and disruptive this technology could be. And the perspective I can give you is this for 37 years I’ve been in the aviation business. So, for 37 years, I watched designs get very sophisticated and very complicated and in every case, that costs us more.

Own with Additive, can you actually add sophistication and more capability and more performance and to cost out at exactly the same time. It is an epiphany and I’m going to show you three examples we’re working on it inside our businesses today and we have 2000 engineers now working on Additive across the company and I’m telling that everyday somebody a light bulb goes off in somebody’s brain everyday somewhere around our company, resets our supply chain entitlement, it unleashes performance and productivity and the designs that you didn’t even think about and as we get good at it not only for our own internal proof points we believe is a very strong business as you know for GE Additive with third party customers. We also think that our own supply chain will be put in a position to where Additive becomes part of their portfolio as we demand more deflations out of our supply chain across all of our industrial businesses in time to improve our own cost position as well as the cost positions of our supply chain.

So, where are we? As you can tell by my conversation we're more bullish than ever on where it's going. We have launched the business, we've doubled the footprint in Germany, in Sweden and in materials business in Montreal Canada. We're tomorrow, going to introduce the largest part of our infusion machine in the industry 1-meter powder bed which opens up an entirely new market addressable market in fact we're making LEAP products on 1-meter powder bed right now for even a further cost reduction in LEAP as we look at introducing as it into LEAP in this generation. Back when we run the first engine sometime in 2018.

From a business point of view, we think we'll have a $1 billion believe we can get $1 billion of revenue out of this by 2020. I think we can break even on an operating margin basis next year, which means we can pay for own research and development. I believe we can break even on a free cash flow basis in 2019, which means we can pay for our research and development as well as our own CapEx. And by 2020, we'll be about 3000 machines in the field and think about $1 billion of revenue, producing about 1000 machines a year. So, a nice start now this isn't going to change my trajectory in GE Aviation dramatically over the next four to five years. But only GE could take a business idea like this. And become its own angel investor.

So, I can afford to enhancing this business have the proof point within my business that I can take advantage of on cost and at the same time create this opportunity as proof points for everybody else at GE. And I think that’s a very unique position that only GE can do.

So here is three proof points, first one is in healthcare called a collimator that's works with the X-Ray machines. These guys have this is a statistical data part. And John, you probably know more about collimators than I do. All I know is 30% reduction in cost, 10% better image quality and 83% less parts using Additive at the peak start level in all the CT Scanners.

Now the system level, I'm using a locomotive and transportations advantage example. one of the big reliability issues on these locomotives and something that takes a lot of cab space is the cooling systems, the radiators, big fans, big radiators. We've redesigned the radiator and fan system using Additive. We've essentially eliminated the need for 80 inches of cab in the back of a locomotive. So, we've freed up space, an 80-inch space in the cab to do whatever you want with. The engineers in transportation are now thinking that they can use those 80 inches for battery storage and enable a hybrid locomotive which by itself maybe as much as at 23% fuel savings. All enabled because we can give them back that footprint as a result of the efficiency of Additive at the system level on locomotive.

The last one here is the product level which is mine. The Advanced Turbo product, 35% of the parts inside the advanced turbo product is going to be made out of Additive. We've taken 855 parts and reduced it to 12. We believe that we can get a 20% cost reduction out of our advanced turbo prop engine as a result of the implementation of Additive. And also, and this is was just as an important for me we've reduced the cycle time in development which is base cost by 50% this engine will go to test is in late December or early in January of 2018. So, three examples of three different levels within the company, as we bring third party companies into GE we're showing in these examples, we're letting them meet with the engineers to learn how to use the Additive, we're letting helping them to define their own epiphany of disruption and the third-party customers are telling, they say, nobody else is talking to them about Additive the way we are because we ourselves are strong practioneers of this going forward at GE.

So, here's a summary for aviation, our projections for our traffic growth this year about 5% to 6% on revenue of 2% to 4% with the free cash flow conversion which will be a little north of 90%, in 2018 we just expect us to be at about 7% to 10% growth on our profit, on the same growth in organic revenue, as John said our goal is to hold our profit rate as we move forward with this big LEAP ramp as well as the passport ramp which is newer engine in the business in general aviation space.

We've to continue to focus on structure reduction in cost to do that, Power SG&A will be below 6% of sales in 2018. In terms of military demand there's terrific opportunities we have to make sure that we capitalize and win those big programs and finally delving our both Additive and digital, doing all of this and paying for digital and paying for Additive for the company with Additive.

So, with that I'm going to turn it over to Russell to talk about Power.

Russell Stokes

Thanks, David. Good morning, so, John gave you a brief introduction of my backgrounds. I've been in GE now, it's actually my 28th year in the company this year, I've had the opportunity to be in the five GE businesses, I started my career in finance, in the lighting business back to aviation and pretty much spent the majority of my time in aviation and service businesses, I was the Chief Risk Manager for the service business for aviation, so did a lot of the long term service agreement contracts, became the pyramid leader for aviation, so I'd say my time hasn't been in services, it was really an operations and then supply chain, and then went to transportation as the VP for Services before becoming CEO of Transportation, couple of years ago, Lead Energy Connections and then about five months ago was asked to step into the Power role.

So, have spent the last five months really kind of understanding the dynamics of what's happening in Power and I really think that there's a lot to be worked with here, as John talked about we will get into some of the disappointments around where we are right now, but want to make sure that why really do believe that we have the opportunity to run this business quite a bit better.

This is in the new Power business, back to when we put the business together when we took the world, we wanted to consolidated our Power business and energy connections business really it was a belief that increasingly we're going to need to understand the electrical value network, with the electrical system more holistically so all the way from points of generation through consumption, so the combination of our generation businesses along with transmission and distribution capability we thought was really important along with the software capabilities in both those businesses and how we could work to create better outcomes for customers, so we put them together, the page where you can see is really the different business units, so the largest being gas Power systems, and Power services, you see the grid piece as well and see the other entities.

The exciting thing for me is that we generate a third of the Power for the world through this business, we have 1,600 gigawatts of installed capacity, so that's a lot of assets that are out there that we can work with customers on in terms of how we create greater value for them, productivity with those assets and work to keep them running and delivering outcomes for them. We equip 90% of the transmission utility worldwide and 40% of electrical flows, custom element of our grid software.

We have an expansive global reach that we are in 140 countries doing business. We also have a rather large global footprint which is strategically beneficial as we look at new business around the world but I would say given the softness that we are seeing in the Power market right now is something of a concern and we are navigating through given the underutilization of some of those sites and the overcapacity in the broader system.

So, after five months, this is I’d say kind of just a quick summary of what you’re going to hear today in terms of how we view the business. I continue to believe and I think our teams continue to believe that gas Power generation is going to remain important to the overall market. There is a lot of different surveys. A lot of different things you can read around how it’s going to contribute. There is not a doubt in terms of the contributions that renewables are making to the overall energy mix, so we do rely that that’s here to stay more than aware of the advancements that are taking place in storage to be able to support renewables and make it more dispatchable. We are actually doing a number of things around storage as well ourselves.

But I do believe that gas will continue to be a baseload option especially as we look at the reductions in coal plants, potential retirements in nuclear and a stabilized renewable Power that’s going to be coming on to the grid, given some of the intermittency nature that it still has.

I completely acknowledge that there is a very challenged near-term environment. I will show you some of things we are doing on our short-term forecast. But we believe that we will continue to see growth in electrical consumption out into the future and that gas is going to play a role in that.

We are proud of our leadership technology, very dynamic portfolio of assets. We have the world’s best products and I will go into more detail around that product in a moment.

Back in the third quarter when we did the operating call, the earnings call, clearly those references you heard John talk about the disappointed with the performance in the business and I am going to boil it down to a couple of things. Look there’s some operating misses that we clearly need to address and have addressed inside the business but there’s more to be done. You heard John reference this, I'd this growth in income orientation versus having a complete appreciation for how important cash performance needed to be along with that, and that’s something that we are focused on.

Our leadership culture, it’s something we are working on around ensuring a greater level of candor and debate, a greater system wide transparency into what’s going on around the entire enterprise and one that really embraces and expects a much higher level of accountability.

For services having done this and been around for a long time, I would say we had some real challenges around the fact that we have been really successful with our upgrade program on the advanced gas Power, on the F class feet. So, we had been working to look at how we upgraded those products. We were giving customers additional efficiency, the additional output that they were able to use. It was moving the F class assets and we’ll just talk about that in a little bit, up the dispatch curve they have been utilized more. We were seeing gains in our CFA portfolio so continuing to understand how we generated productivity through those long-term contracts. But I would say we were doing this at the expense of not truly appreciating the value of our more holistic dollar per installed base penetration of our entire installed assets. So, I will show you in a moment kind of the difference between assets that we have under long-term or multi-year agreements contractually versus what we should be doing in transactional.

I’d also say there was a dislocation from where the market was going. There were some underlying that had been happening especially in the transactional space around outages in a way that some of the assets were running. Our CFA assets have been running fine but in the transactional fees, I would see their needed to be a great appreciation for utilization of assets, the outage forecast in terms of where those really happening, how we’re each being refreshed.

Capacity payments was something that I think the two understood but we needed to have a better appreciation for. So, for something like PJM, you get a rate per megawatt per day, type rate to make sure capacity available to be dispatched. The rates back in 2015 were $165, those rates went to $177 here in 2017. And so, the value proposition around some of our upgrades changed significantly for customers and so the return just wasn’t there for the duty investment at the levels that we had originally anticipated. So, I would say there was a degree of optimism that it happened around that, that also drilled a buildup of inventory and support of what we thought it was going to be more sales within that product line that will navigate through and work to get that back in the box.

So, what are we doing, well first and foremast what I’d say is that you’ve heard John say look our teams are very competitive, I’m very proud of the people to come to work for the Power business each and every day, they want nothing more than to really demonstrate what it means to win, they are not happy about what they’re hearing being said about them or what’s been written about the Power business and they are as committed as ever to work with me and our teams to get this fixed.

We’re going to reset our volumes for 2018, so what we believe is where the market is and I think that’s going to be in line with our peers, but we’re going to target a $1 billion of structural cost out. And we realize that we think that will be additional softness as we walk into 2019 and so we’re looking at additional things that we can do there. But at the end of the day, we still believe that this is a valuable franchise, and as I said we generated third of world’s Power, we have a strong installed based upon which we can work to create value for our customers, we as I’ve mentioned were more than aware of what’s happening around renewables that need to be cognizant of that, but we continue to gain share on our product portfolio.

So, what happened? The chart here that we get into from 2014 to 2016, our gas equipment business margins were declining partially tied to the launch of the HA product. So, pricing at launch along with the cost curve, you saw David talked about cost curve and aviation. So, the same dynamic that we’re navigating through cost curves in that business. And then softness in our oil and gas assets kind of tie to the oil and gas market.

Inside of the service business, we have been doing well around the upgrades for those AGPs I mentioned a moment ago, PFA productivity have been doing really well and it was offsetting though the fact that we were starting to see lower services transactional volume over a 2014 to 2016 timeframe.

As we roll into 2017, we saw the market continue to soften. We believe that there will be lower convertible orders for our aero products than planned, some of this just given market conditions, the complexity of doing some of those deals in some of the global markets, financing requirements that are needed and so we’re calling down our aero forecast in 2017 and we’ll talk about where they go going forward.

I mentioned capacity payments already, and so right now as we look at where we are in AGPs, we actually had a plan to coming into the year that we would sell 160, we think that’s going to be closer to 80 to 90 as we navigate the year, and we’re going to talk about 2018.

The transactional service business, so as I’ve mentioned we just hadn’t spent enough time really getting into the details of understanding what was happening in the regional markets around our transactional business. What we’ve uncovered as we went through the assessment was pricing pressures, mix dynamics given year-over-year comparables.

So, field execution dynamics we had launched something called FieldCore. FieldCore is an organization where we soak our aero business, our awesome entity and our legacy Power team and put it together on something called FieldCore with a desire and plan to be able to create a consistent, better, more reliable service offering for our customers around the globe. I say there are some growing pains associated with FieldCore, may distributable be people properly trained to be able to execute the outages in the field that we also experience some overruns on some of the work that we were doing, but I do believe going forward, this is going to be a real benefit to our customers and something that we’re going to be proud of, but we did have some growing pains in 2017.

We took actual structure of cost so we took 10% out of our structural cost, but I would say given where the markets are right now and we think we’re going to be it just wasn’t enough cost out nor was it executed on early in given what was going on.

So, this is the H product so I think most of you are familiar with kind of where we are with the H, back in 2013, we did not have a product in the space so yes, we released it to gain here. But in 2014, 23% of all warded orders we were able to capture that number on the H is up to 60% the most recent reports that have us around 50% in total heavy-duty gas turbines. We had 38 shipments to date, there are 17 of those assets in commercial operation, 34 units still in backlog. You saw one that John referenced to the world record efficiencies that we achieved with EDF that we obtain at 62%, we still believe that we have line of sight to 65% going also in 2025 and we look at this in terms of net efficiencies where we still believe that we’re the number one in the industry in that space.

We did have and I mentioned the business been around more than my fair share product launches, the GE&X launch in aviation, the Tier-4 launch in transportation. We realized that we did have some launches used with the product. We had some scheduling challenges that was the reference back in second quarter earnings around some of the LDs we paid associated with schedule, but the product is delivering the value that we expected the customers and is performing well where it is running.

We do expect to see pricing challenges in the marketplace given the overcapacity. I do have a great deal of respect for our competitors so I always have a healthy sense of paranoia around that and we are continuing to look at how do we create drive more efficiency to be able to navigate through those times.

So, let we think about our services in a little bit more detail, so this is kind of the backdrop of our landscape of the service business as we were navigating it. In 2014, $44 billion backlog that number grew to $63 billion so this is total multiyear agreement. I know there have been questions around the retention rate of those contracts, we do work with customers and negotiate the contracts from time-to-time and the retention rate has been in the 96 to 97, 99% and 17-type range.

The products underneath the CSAs are performing as we would expect. So, they are right in line with the utilization forecast that we have inside those contracts. What I would say is that some of the outages in the transactional space were flat to down and we expect to see that as we head into 2019, some of the dynamics we’re dealing with is due to the success of the ADP upgrade program we were able to extend our maintenance intervals to world kind of the best intervals in the marketplace and that has caused that we believe will be dip in outages in 2018 and 2019 and we will navigate through those.

The EGP I mentioned the success of it, we believe that it is demonstrated 6% capacity factor improvement, this is a demonstration that those assets were performing better and being dispatched more often. And so, we believe that that cost that the value that was passed along to our customers. We do have a 100% penetration rate on multi-year agreements with the HA Product. And I'm going to get into kind of a backlog profile in a moment so we continue to navigate through there.

The challenges, the U.S. market is clearly softer than we anticipated. And I mentioned at the capacity payments some of the lower demand for upgrades, we're working through those. The global market remains very competitive, there is some tough pricing dynamics out there, there is an overcapacity situation that we're all navigating versus our competitors. Steam utilization we do believe is lower based on outages, some of it is due to retirements of coal plants, some of it is people just trying to kind of pace the way that they manage some of their spend. And so, we continue to focus on that.

This is where I think that we still have an opportunity to run the service business better and to be able to generate additional value out of the portfolio. You could see on the left side of the page bill for the total installed assets by different technology type. In the F&H we filled about 80% contractual and about 20% of that is transactional. But look at the BE in Aeros and look at steam. There is still a significant LEAP that’s out there that is managed on a transactional basis and honestly, we just did not spend as much time focused on the transactional element of our portfolio. Contractual assets, still think we can do a better job of managing through outages and driving greater execution. we need to make sure there is a real focus on quality with our teams in this field and driving productivity on that work.

On the transactional side, we really need to focus on those areas on the second and third part there where I think that we could be working on how to create more customized type of product offerings, more repairs, more service for late life assets.

I mentioned FieldCore earlier, and so this is really how do we standardize the ability to deliver great field service capability for our field service engineering organization. I've mentioned that we did have some growing things this year but I do think that that's going to be something that's going to be beneficial to us going forward. And we're going to build all this on the back of the fact that there is a number of software related assets that we have that touch our service business. that frankly we need to integrate better than we have and look at how we can unlock value for our employees that are out there working on turbines around the globe everywhere and for customers as well.

You've heard us talk about asset performance management. So, it’s the ability to understand the way that the asset works. Digital plans they look at the optimal condition for that asset. Operation performance management, once you understand the asset can we do something to optimize the way that the total plant operates and the value there. Service max, the ability to understand what exactly did I do to the asset, keeping records of the conditions, how could I more efficiently manage through work scope and understand the life of our products and customers products around the globe.

Field vision, mobile tools and devices that allow our field team to be more productive to be able to understand as they encounter issues, how to be able to communicate with one another or to be able to pull up work scopes and instructions that allow them to be able to do things in more efficient ways and better manage ours to our expectations.

Smart Shop, we do a lot of repairs. Smart Shop is a software capability that we're deploying in our repair facilities to better understand how well we can optimize the way that we manage the inflows of materials into those sites the work scope that gets execute a better appreciation for cost and service back to customer.

So, I feel there's a number of things still in the service franchise that we can absolutely do better, Scott Strazik just announced is coming into the role and he and I and the team are committed to really looking at how we continue to build up on the page that you see here.

So, services are an example of what we can do, better just like John gave the example of what you'd see in healthcare and how you can think about that more broadly for the company. I'd say there's similar examples around as I think about services and then look at the rest of the business, what more that we could be doing to get better run the operations. You've heard this reference of back to basics, and for us that’s really where it goes, so down the left side it shows really, I'd say the things that we're focused on, cost, making sure that we right size the business to the market, this gets at structure of cost. I've 153 manufacturing repair and service sites. There's opportunity for us to be able to do something around optimizing that there. NPI, we're going to take our NPI numbers down by 40%. I've a number of programs that I think are important that we need to go fund, but right now I need the team to make sure that we focus and execute and deliver on every dollar that we allow them to spend.

Footprint, I talked about that already, capital allocation, we're part of the portfolio assessments, so we're looking at our tier 2, tier 3 business entities, are they running the way that we'd expect them to, are they generating the returns that we would expect them to deliver, and can we run them better than anybody else, so we're doing that same assessment.

CapEx, we're doing a better return base framework around how we spend that money, sweating every dollar, we're going to take CapEx spending down 45% in the business in the '18.

Working capital, I had mentioned I'd kind of grown up in services and in supply chain, so I feel that it is the heartbeat of the organization as to understand the way that the supply chain operates and this is something that I think we can do better broadly, we brought in a brand-new supply chain leader, he was actually my supply chain leader, and Jamie's, in Transportation, and we've realized the supply chain function to be aligned to me directly because I believe that the accountability needs to stop with me on what's happening inside of our supply chain.

We've the opportunity to do things better around lean, we've approximately five lean resources in the business, we've already committed to adding 50 right now, to make sure that we better understand how we move and flow material through our sites, we're going to reset our supply base, we're planning to look at how we look at our footprint, we believe that we could take that down by 30%.

Underwriting, we're looking at how do we make sure that we have better point of sales cash, Robert Green is our CFO, came into GE Capital, I think gives us the real appreciation for how to think about deals differently given the structural nature and the complexity of some of the deals that we get into and happy to have Robert by my side as we do this.

Pricing, we had gotten to a world where we had delegated the market out into the marketplace, and I'd say there needs to be a little bit more oversight and little tighter capability around what type of deals do we want to do, at what pricing levels do we want to do those, but still giving our teams the ability to act with speed in the marketplace.

On culture, John talked about it, I don't really think it's much different, but for Power specifically, it's what I talked about, this idea of growth orientation, tight fuel income, making sure that the teams out have much appreciation for how we generate cash, the inventory buildup that we've had right now, given some of our estimates where the market is going for me is just not excusable, and we're going to fix it and so we've just got to make sure that the team understands it.

We have staff members to be put on cash crisis team is what we call them. We have war rooms cross the organization to be posted multiple times a week. I am not one that likes PowerPoint at all. So, we can use it for strategic discussions and things like that. But trying to understand as a business running well, are things operating the way that we need to. My finance background always makes me want to chase something to the ledger to prove to me that what you said is happening is going to happen. So, we get into just very simplistic, tell me the critical x or the variables that opt could happen and be manage it certain way to deliver an outcome that goes back to my Six Sigma heritage, up to my Black Belt days. But tell me that that transfer function work in a very objective, very transparent way. And then for each one of those axis, I wanted to be green, yellow, red. And I am encouraged with the culture of my team forward and we talk about the reds and do something about the reds. I can’t fix problems unless I know what they are. And so, we’ve got to make sure and we are making sure in Power that we have a culture that people can bring forward, here is where I need help, here are the things that I am starting to see that we need to be working on. Here are areas of opportunities for us to be more efficient in the run. And that’s I am excited about and I am already seeing our teams really embrace the new way of doing things.

So where does that take us? So, this is 2018 a view where we think we are going to be, so for ‘17 the operating profit will be down 20% for ‘18 we think will be down another 25%. We had negative free cash flow conversion this year, partially tied to the inventory buildup that I referenced, part of it was a one-time tax payment that will go away in ‘18 which is why I think we will be closer to 60% free cash flow conversion in 2018.

On the volume assumption, so communicating a couple of things here. We are going to take our heavy-duty gas turbine estimate down to 65 to 75 in ‘18 that will down 30 to 40 units this year, AGPs will be down 40 to 56 call a number closer to 40 AGPs in ‘18. We continue to see transactional pressure in our service business. On margins and pricing, we still think we could be doing some things that create greater value and be able to run that play better as we go forward. But this is where we see things.

We will have lower CSA or contractual asset gains and I’d say really part of this is focusing the organization on actions that generate a cash return today. There is nothing wrong with CSAs they have been around for a long time. But what we do get into is creating value that is going to play out and cash flows that play out over a 10, 15 plus year period.

We are going to redeploy some of our resources and look and understand at how do we do more things in our service business to be able to ensure that we are generating cash today but at the same time taking care of those customers, understand their performance guarantees and commitments there.

I already referenced things we’re going to be doing around our footprint rationalization. We are committed to $1 billion of cost out. We will continue to look in ‘19 on what it is we are going to do, so the cost things, our plans, the working with all appropriate parties around consultations, so we are planning to make these -- take these actions and move forward. And we could just be a lot better in free cash flow performance.

We expect working capital releases. We are working with suppliers to reduce the inbound material because we are just not going to need it as we work to bleed through the inventory that we already have. I mentioned the growth is going to moderate around contract assets and then the tax payment in 2017 which was a $1 billion will be a non-repeat.

We do expect that the market will continue to be challenging in 2019 and so working with the team to continue to understand how to optimize our overall system should be able to continue to create buffers for what we think will be a soft environment in 2019 as well.

So, with everything I have said what is it that you should take away this discussion on Power. Look, we understand very clearly that the gas markets are challenged by renewable penetration, but we still believe that gas is going to be an important contributor to the energy mix going forward even though we believe that we’re going to see some significant declines on the need for gas and utilization of gas in the short-term.

But what we have committed to you, to do then about it. We are going to right size the business for the realities of the market as I’ve said, manufacturing footprint capacity we believe we can do something better. Structural cost we believe we could better. NPI investments we are going to make sure that we’re focused on the right things. We could have a more holistic view of our service franchise. Looking beyond just the ID on our CSA portfolio, but looking more broadly at how we do that, better performance on outages for our customers, better cost execution out in the field. We can broadly execute better. Improving on working capital, higher say/do ratio, making sure that we’re delivering on an objective and very transparent environment which really gives to the cultural piece.

Cash as important as we’re returns system transparency so everybody sees what goes on, I’ve grown up, maybe not right now, but I grew up an athlete, so I am used to that environment that you play in the open, great I think you see whether they do really very well or they don’t immediately. And we want to make sure that we have an environment where everything that we do in the organization is open for our ability to critical or an ability to jump in and help one another be successful. And I believe at the end of the day that creates a system of greater accountability for all of you, for all of our customers and one another as GE Power and GE Employees.

So, thanks for your time, I’d like to hand it over to Jamie Miller.

Jamie Miller

Good morning. I’m Jamie Miller, I’ve been in the role of couple of weeks and really excited about the opportunities we have in front of us to really change the company. I did not grow up at GE, but I know it quite well, I’ve been here for about nine years, I was the Controller, the CIO and then the CEO of Transportation. And I will walk you through on the next several pages of financial outlook for the company.

So, starting with 2017, you can see here the EPS we expect to end the year at about $1.05 to $1.10 with CFA away at about $7 billion, these are unchanged from what we’ve shared here few weeks ago. In just you’ve heard David and Russell talk a little bit about Power and about aviation, oil and gas and transportation in the fourth quarter feel about like what you felt all the year with healthcare growth and renewables operational improvements as well as we round out the year.

In one area, I’ll just pause and talk about for a minute is GE Capital and as many of you know we’re in the middle of an ongoing reserve review at our insurance businesses there. This process is ongoing, it involves multiple third parties and it’s not done at this point and I don’t have a number for you today.

We’re on track to conclude that in December. And we mentioned to you before, that we’re not taking a second half GE Capital dividend of about $3 billion. And as we go through this process at this point I do expect to charge to be more than that, but we do have capital plans in place and we don’t expect the GE parent cash in the GE Capital.

And moving to financial metrics and reporting, we heard a lot of feedback from all of you. We want this to be easier to understand and really just more aligned with our peers and we’re taking steps beginning in 2018 to start to make some of those changes and as we go throughout the year, you will see more detail in what we do.

So just walking on the left-hand side for a minute here I'll just walk you through these changes. So first on earnings per share, we will be moving off the industrial and verticals EPS and two, adjusted earnings per share measure and what this is, it starts with continuing operations EPS, the back out gains in restructuring and then we back out non-operating pension expense.

The reason we have non-operating there is because as John mentioned before we plan to prefund our pension for the next three years and so in line with keeping this measure best aligned with cash, we continue to take that out here.

On cash reporting, we’re moving from CFOA to industrial free cash flow and industrial free cash flow just like our peers will be defined as CFOA less CO taxes, less growth P&E additions and capitalized software. And again, as you look at the numbers over the next couple of pages just keep in mind that pension prefunding prefunded that pension cost so it doesn’t show up in there. We have Baker Hughes on a distribution basis.

The industrial tax rate we will continue to give you the effected tax rate on a reported basis. We will also give you an adjusted tax rate which just really is the same definition as earnings but just to give you that you can sort of see through the comparable basis tax rate as well. And then the last thing just to remember as we start to walk through 2018 is the revenue recognition change and you’ve got a supplemental deck that I believe is that your fleet is also posted on line that has more information by business on the revenue recognition change.

So just walking on the right here a little bit, the 2017 EPS we start with $1.05 to $1.10 we back out or add that, the GE Capital other continuing losses, you take out the net gains and restructuring which was $0.24 and then you could see the revenue recognition change here.

Now these numbers are a little bit higher than I think the numbers we put before and like I mentioned before the details are in the supplemental there.

So, John mentioned that 2018 is usually a reset and stabilization year for the company. And we see adjusted EPS of $1.00 to $1.07 with industrial free cash flow at $6 billion to $7 billion and $1.00 to $1.07 will reflex industrial profit of 2% to 7% and this is even after absorbing a 25% decline of Power.

Capital earnings will be down 70% to 80%. There is a little bit of that that’s from the verticals, most of that is a non-repeat of the fourth quarter other continuing tax benefit that you’ll see this quarter and we have higher interest expense due to pension prefund and a higher tax rate. We expect our tax rate next year to be in the high teens, its running about in the mid-teens right now.

Cash flow of $6 billion to $7 billion higher continuing net income you have heard Russell talked about the working capital improvement. Contract asset growth does temper a bit when we get into 2018 and then more cap spend. So, when you look at this I think you should continue to expect Power feel though as we look at this. We’re driving real operational change especially in 2018, but we think we have taken a pretty pragmatic approach to the plan as we move into that.

So, segment outlook, so we’ve also heard a lot of feedback from you around more specificity to the businesses and this is some specificity around what we see in 2018 on revenue, organic revenue as well as out profit and as we look through the year, you’ll continue to see more detail on other businesses.

So, Power continuing to align to the market realities and the business dynamics. Oil & Gas for market conditions really continue. Baker Hughes is on a really nice trajectory around their synergy realization. We're very committed to them in helping them achieve that. And we see the deal fundamentals as continuing to be quite strong. David talked about the Aviation strength and the LEAP launch and especially with our shop growth on the CFM Engine. And then health renewable next year feels a lot like they do this year.

Transportation continues in a soft market, 2018 is really the trophing in that business. And then GE Capital a little bit lower just on the non-repeatable that tax benefit we've talked about. So again, supplemental deck has more information on this one as well.

So just breaking down the pieces of cash here for a minute. So, we have $6 billion to $7 billion of free cash flow in '18. And the real drivers there are higher earnings from '17 to '18 and real improvement in inventory management and I'll talk about that on the next page. Lower or more moderated contract asset drag and then lower CapEx.

On the right-hand side, we can see the split of free cash flow conversion by businesses. So, at 100% healthcare, transportation and lighting next year. In that 80% to 100% category of aviation and renewables. David talked about the LEAP ramp in the pretty strain on that cash conversion. And then the other thing that puts a strain on that is the CFM Shop visit movement we see.

In renewables, the core business really onshore runs at about 100% conversion, but there is a drag with hydro and offshore that we see that really offset a bit of that and then Power I've just talked about. And the dynamics there next year is largely the cash restructuring costs, we feel coming through.

Probably the last thing I will just mention on this page is that we're not planning a GE Capital dividend for 2018. So just breaking down the elements of the free cash flow, just covering working capital for a minute. Working capital flow as we expect to be a little bit above $2 billion next year. we also talked about the excess inventory build at Power, and we really felt that especially this year. And over the next year into '19 we're really going to feel that excess inventory burn down. In addition, David talked about the ramp in the Aviation LEAP engine, so going from 473 this year to close to 1200 next year, we've got a lot of inventory building in the supply chain right now to make sure that we can hit that launch next year in those ramp rates, and that really starts to turn as we get into 2018.

On the CapEx side, we're running our CapEx at about 0.19 reinvestment rate as we go into 2018. We had some major launch investments you've heard about those really covering the last couple of years, we've run about 1.4-1.5 reinvestment rate over the last couple of years. This year, we've got businesses ranging from 0.4 all the way to 1.8x. and it really is a reflection of where they are in the cycle and where we see really strong organic investment opportunities based on the return. I can tell you that this space is a space that John and I've spent a ton of time on. And as he mentioned the finance and capital allocation committee of the board, these are spaces all of them where we're going to have very heavy returns focused as we really start to drive deeply through the operational vigor in the next couple of years.

So, a minute on contract assets. And I know there is a lot of discussion here. And I thought I will just break this down a little bit and walk you through the balances of what you see. So, we have about $30 billion of contract assets and about half of that relates to our contractual services arrangements. About 40% of it relates to our long-term equipment assets. And just to explain for a minute what a contractual service arrangement really is, these are long-term contracts typically 10 to 20 years, where our customers have predictable maintenance cost in exchange for performance guarantees on equipment, and for us it means we're deeply integrated in those customer operations, they're high margin, high return contract, business I am telling you it also means we're on the front line with our customers keeping our operations running, so when the trains are going it doesn't matter what the problem is we jump right in and we help and so they're deeply-deeply integrated.

When you start to look at a 10 to 20 year contract which typically goes on when we sell new equipment, often times in the first half of those contract lives, we spend a lot of costs, both making sure our technology is stable post launch, as well as really making sure we're hitting those performance guarantees as this thing gets up and running; in the second half of those contracts, typically where you see us really getting very focused on, shop visit cycles times, material costs, really cost productivity in terms of how we run these performance arrangements for our customers, so deep-deep partnership, but these are great contracts for investors.

And what I say is if you look at units under contract, and again just giving you some comparison, they've gone up quite dramatically over the last four years, and you've seen the contract assets go up, but you've also seen the units under contract go up too.

So, then just a minute on the equipment assets, these are long term equipment asset builds, so think of a gas turbine, where we might build that over 12 to 24 months, a Power plant, a jet engine, and these assets are about $11 billion today, they typically turn over one to two year period, they went up over the last couple of years by a couple of billion due to Alstom, but they're also offset by progress billings and other milestone payments, so that's the other thing you have to remember, is thinking about the other kinds of balance sheet all to be in combination with the long term asset piece of this year.

So, as we go into '18 you do see the growth temper a bit, and you expect about 3 billion, I say it's really based on a couple of things, number one, the revenue recognition standard that's coming in, really shifts the profile of how that works a little bit, and I'd say the second thing, as Russell mentioned a real shift in how we're working the teams on commercial terms to make sure that the billing milestones really match as closely as we can to kind of how the cash works in the contract under cost.

The last page I'll just touch on is structural cost out, we will deliver more than $1 billion of cost outs this year in 2017, and we've actioned more than 2 billion net going into 2018. Now, you have to remember that some of that is partly offset by the market shifting we're feeling and the headwinds at Power and Transportation, and some mix headwinds as well, if you think about the LEAP engine, but just some examples as you work through kind of what kinds of costs are these, one example would be the global growth organization, which I know some of you are familiar with, we built that organization over the last seven years to really grow our non-U.S. revenue footprint, of the company, and the organization has been very successful, I mean they've done a very nice job building deep local capability for our business team, as they've done it, whereas as we're going into '18 one of the things we're doing is really refocusing that certainly on emerging markets and we're really shedding all of the other costs associated with global growth.

What that mean is and as mentioned that example is we've been able to take costs from $550 million down to $225 million as we go into 2018. Corporate headcount will be down 25% as we move into 2018 and Russel gave some of the business examples with when we combine the Power and the Energy Connections teams together, we eliminated one headquarters. So we see it happening all across the company, I can tell you that we now use the transportation I mean we took 30% of our structural costs out over the last three years, we did this through a very detailed look at things, weekly pacing, really working the teams through it and its huge focus of John and I as we’re entering the next couple of years in particular but it’s not just structural cost either, it is all the way up to product stack and how do you work variable cost in services, how do you work variable cost in manufacturing and how do you really think differently about product cost and margin of the company.

So, at this point I will turn it back to John to just talk a little bit about ‘19 and ‘20.

John Flannery

Great. Thanks, Jamie. As you can easily see Jamie is off to a fast start. That’s two weeks under her belt and amazing. So, I am really excited about Jamie and her job.

Let me just finish a little bit on outlook for -- not specific guidance for ‘19 and ‘20 but a way for you to think about what see. Jamie said 2018 a big reset year. We have got a lot of work to do. But as we look forward, this is what we see going forward with a simpler portfolio, tighter capital allocation, better execution that we should be in the box on the right-hand side here. Move the company forward 2% to 4% organic growth, continue to expand the margins 50 basis points a year, continue to get cash generation around 90% to 100% a year. So, we are going to be driving our teams and pushing to do more than this but this is the environment that we see -- that you should be thinking about going forward.

If you look on the left and just click into a little bit of the thinking behind those metrics and the components of that. I think we see for organic revenue growth, I’d say the main story here is Power, I’ll use the word stabilizing. Nothing to get excited about, might be a little up, a little down but fundamentally stabilizing and the rest of the businesses continue to perform in line.

I think on the margin expansion, we see about $500 million more of cost out and then we’re going to continue to drive product cost out, quality cost and things like that. So, we will continue to move the needle on cost. The LEAP engine maturing should help ease some pressure here. Volume growth should help us with some great low-cost productivity.

And then lastly on cash conversion in these ranges here. To me purpose of the business at the end of the day is to generate cash for investment and return to investors. We have to be in these kinds of cash conversion ratios in the aggregate and we should have some beneficial attributes here. The restructuring payments which are going to be heavy cash, the trains will slow. Our CapEx which has been high in the LEAP cycle, and high in the H launch cycle should come back to really a 1x reinvestment rate and Jamie mentioned the contract assets for. So, this is an achievable profile, will drive harder as always.

I want to just finish here and then we will go to the Q&A. And really finish the day where we started. So, what were the questions that we had at the outset of the day? They were questions around where do we stand, where can we grow, where should we focus, where can we compete, why do we exist, why is the company important, how can we matter in the next 100 years the same way we mattered in the last 100 years? And I step back and hope you would too and reflect and take stock of all that we have done in the first 100 days. We have done a lot in the company. We have done a lot of things in the company. But there’s still a lot of things we have to do.

We have got to maximize the value of the number of businesses over the next one to two years that may not fit the long-term picture of the company, the form and fit and how we do that we will share with you over the next one to two years. We have got a big set of assets we need to maximize the value. But really the future of GE is on this page, the future GE is on this page.

The world fundamentally going to run on the back of the GE, it’s going to move on the back of GE, it’s going to heal, babies are going to be born on the back of the GE, this is the business we want to focus, it will be a smaller business, simpler business, delivering amazing solutions to the world like we always have done, this is what the company has always been. We’re going to be able to feel these businesses with a lot of investments, things like digital, things like Additive with the research, with the culture. And we’re going to be able to challenge each other to get better every single day, we will end up making a future that no one frankly can even imagine right now like we have always done.

And then lastly, I think with that strength married with execution we will produce results that our owners to be proud of, that we can be proud of like we know we can.

So, I’d like to just finish really with a final message to the GE team, my colleagues at GE team. This is our time, this is our time to reinvent the company, this is our time to show our passion and our fury and our resolve and our grit. This is incredible opportunity for all of those it’s game on, I just want to say I couldn’t be more secure, more confident in fighting with all of you, let’s do it. So, I look forward to that.

We are now going to open for Q&A and Russell and Jamie and David are going to join me and we’re going to grab a few chairs.

Hi. First of all, I didn’t get a chance to congratulate you on the call, so congratulations on the first 100 days. So, one kind of a nitty gritty question for the CFO. Ex-accounting, when you kind of dial it all in you take out $2 billion for the accounting change and then grow operating profit 2% to 7%. Are we getting something around $14 billionish for segment profit for 2018. Just so everybody’s kind of on the same pages to what that probably is $14 billionish and segment operating profit?

Jamie Miller

Yeah, that’s the range. No, this is all detailed for you in the supplemental as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. The reset of 2017 is okay, great. And then just on the board, I think a lot of people are debating the size of the board, what’s going to happen going forward. Are you trying is now on the board, I just want to kind of delve into your mindset there a little bit. Are you able to lock up that they have on these funds that they build that kind of take on these activities campaigns that would? Maybe put them a little bit more of a short-term mindset relative to how you guys may view the next three years to five years and they got I am not an expert on what these guys do, but what was your thought process when it comes to dare time horizon and somebody like being on the board versus your time horizon?

John Flannery

So, I think trying to speak for themselves about how their fund structure works and what their horizons are so I don’t have anything to add or comment on that. I just think on the board side of things smaller board, new skills, easier to debate, those were the things we were thinking. The company is moving in a different direction. The Board has been highly supportive and encouraging of that. Ed Garden has joined the board, he has his first meeting in the last month and I welcome to the board. I think if you -- we spent time with him before joining the Board and now that he is on the Board and he is one of our 18 Board members today. So, we’ve got a good dialogue there.

But I think if you looking at the Board direction and engagement on the Board, I love to debate, I loved different ideas, I loved people coming in heavy lifted this way or that way or look. So, I think it’s going to be productive and I get that from a lot of the existing Board members as well.

Unidentified Analyst

And then one last question just on the Power [Technical Difficulty] you talked about performance guarantees, you talked about some of the early fixes to the H-frame. Isn’t this just kind of another way to compete in a very tough market so [Technical Difficulty] think about the addressable market that you have? [Technical Difficulty]

David Joyce

So, I'll answer two ways. So first will be that the guarantees that we are underwriting or things we able to stress with the test band and the capability to be built out. So, I feel good about kind of the performance side of the guarantees that we are underwriting. The project capability as part of the governance process is making sure that we understand any risk that we might be entering into and making sure that we’re making smart decisions around that. I don’t think it is going to be substantially change where we’re biding as because it going to make us better to be honest.

Unidentified Analyst

John, you talked about focusing on the operational rigor of the company and simplifications, but GE is still a very large company. So how do you prevent what happened over the summer just kind of a collapse and how are expectations and how do you protect your legacy going forward here in terms of under promising and over delivering?

John Flannery

I hope everybody got a feel for today and really going back to the earnings call. It’s a drive and so look forward it’s a drive to challenging to ask questions, tough questions, look at data. Russell made a comment about hey let’s about the reds let’s not talk only about the greens lets dig into the reds.

So, I don’t think this is a huge heel that done in many other businesses in the past, but it has to be good data, good systems and we’re done a lot of work to do to improve our systems. But the mentality has to be I’m going to challenge you, I’m going to ask questions and we had a lot of that in the past, but I think we can do more of that. And usually as you do that the issues come up and as Russel said when the issues come up and get on the table, they are easy to fix. When they don’t come up and sort of the exercise they become large. So, I just go at it that way.

Unidentified Analyst

John, how you look at the balance of the company if you look at the businesses there are all kind of long cycle businesses, you could argue late cycle. You look at the performance of GE where something your peers what you see is bigger performance this year because you don’t really have short cycle industrial exposure. So, do you think you should down the south of businesses more that's part of the $20 billion of assets. How do look at capital allocation from that point of view?

John Flannery

I'd say on that one and that's the second order thought right now in terms of that. So, I don't wake up in the morning thinking we've really need to get -- if we had short cycle businesses here we like to be solved. So, I think that's a second and third order. We'd really trying to run the assets we have better, focus on the areas we have competitive advantage, focuses on strong end markets do sensible smart things creative things with the assets that don't fit in there, and then we'll look after that. So, I understand the question. Jeff?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, John, good morning. A couple of things, just first kind of on restructuring. Like to get a better sense of what you planned to do and actually the cost or the cash out the doors associated with the current restructuring plan? But really stepping back a little bit further than that, there has been a lot of restructuring over the last many years as you know. And a big disconnect between what the gross number is and what the net number that we can see in your P&L and cash flow? Something that lead to because as I think it's a just a function of deflation and are we --. But I wonder if you could give us a little sense of really how it gets our arms around that and the deflationary pressures you might be dealing with and how do you translate gross restructuring to net?

Jamie Miller

I think you will see true run-rate cost come out in multiple places of GE. And I talked before about corporate as a great example of that we are going to see that run-rate dropped. I think in other businesses you both see it and then in some cases it gets offset by just end market shifting. In transportation the growth is kind an example of that. We took a lot of cost out, but the market shifted so hard that you just can't fully offset it. And I think you see puts and takes along those lines. I think the other thing I just maybe talk about as when we look at the total basket of restructuring, some of it is non-cash, and so that mix shift from year-over-year as you go through it too.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you just firm up also what you expect for cash restructuring cost for '18 and '19?

Jamie Miller

It's about 2 I think.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just one last one to just cleaning up some numbers. The contract asset headwind for 2018, is that Q hedge adjustments or is that kind of core project related activity?

Jamie Miller

Most of that is core project related activity. I think our team catch somewhere in the 700 to 800 number next year is that right?

John Flannery

One last think I'd say Jeff, just on your overall question on restructuring results returns. That to me is down the real house, it's a capital allocation decision. We're investing restructuring we're investing anything else. And we have to be vigorous about the business case vigorous about tracking it. So, it can't be overrun by other factors, but I think rigor and real accountabilities is the key. Scott?

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks John. You mentioned early in the presentation just complexity really being one of the challenges of GE's past. But when you made the decision to stick with the three main businesses, how much assurance you can give us is that's still not too complex. And maybe another way to ask a question is when you're running healthcare and how much did you care that you were under the same umbrella as the Power business and aerospace business etc.?

John Flannery

I'll think about the second part of your question, let me start with healthcare and transport it to the broader company. The philosophy I think that came up which is the businesses have to run themselves, you cannot run them from the center, and so when I was in healthcare, I knew a lot about what caring was doing in life science, I knew a lot, but I wasn't in there day in, day out saying tell me what your -- but I had rigorous information system, rigorous metrics, rigorous consequences frankly, and so you can -- and I look at that and say that's a $20 billion business, 60,000 employees. We had a dozen underlying sub-P&Ls Tier, and I knew what was going on, but I count on, and rely on, and demand that the people run the business day in, day out and at that level the complexities within the scope of the people running it.

So I look at that as a extrapolation to the company, and I looked really at the -- we've spent a lot of time in the last 100 days with the businesses -- to your second part of your question really going through the corporate stuff like do you guys -- is this helpful for you, is it not helpful for you, does it slow down, and we got a wide range of things, certain things, that you'd say this is great, so many things if I had it to it myself, costing a lot more, it's a lot of resources that had -- other people like other things, I could live it up in two seconds, and so we really made a lot of changes to the corporate cost structure, really what the business voice of the customers, you don't care and it's just our sort of looking at you and adding up numbers then we should not be doing it, so it's an ongoing thing, but I think I feel good about the way we're working at healthcare and taking the same basic approach to the GE level.

Unidentified Analyst

And just as a natural follow-on I think you went the entire presentation without talking about the GE Store. Predix was certainly deemphasized, materially I mean is there -- is it fair to say that the old days of the centralized research arm are kind of on their way out?

John Flannery

No I wouldn't say that at all, so first, the message you should be taking way on Predix and Digital is a focused strategy, so we're still making major investments there, we're still growing this out to our installed base, so that message should not be taken taking as deemphasize, it's a focused strategy, as we said it at the outset, we're getting higher penetration, higher win rates, bigger deals, so I really -- we are probably kind of spending their about 400 billion it's a little over 25% reduction, I think we're going to have getting more traction and more output out of that.

With respect to research we are -- that's one of the things that comes back quite positively and David maybe you can jump in or Russell around this but we've always had an incredible center in upstate New York, we've a massive center in India and then we have a lot of other smaller ones, and we looked at them, and said we don't need nine research centers to still have incredible corporate research, so we're not deemphasizing that but the way we do it, differently. You want to answer that.

Russell Stokes

I would tell you that when John and the team came out and we talked about the positives and negatives for us positive was global research because this is where world class scientists take science, turn it into applied technology which then we look at to turn into differentiated products and doing that in a way where you can have scale and then applying it in a way you can have scale I think is one of the unique benefits to GE and I'll tell you our business is really a result of that process.

John Flannery

Last thing Scott I'd just say the things you think about research, the global growth organization, a lot of these things that you thought of as GE Store, they're very much there and I would just say resize for the environment, Jamie gave you the example of global growth organization, that's still unbelievably important in Africa, in the Middle East, in places where you have to have that. You don’t need it in Canada, Australia, Western Europe et cetera. So, we are keeping a lot of these things but just in a more targeted pure form if you will.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. John, you are not going to gap and I am wondering that actually you are going to exclude charges. So, I am wondering the thinking behind that? And then $0.24 we’ve got a tailwind of $0.24 I think in terms of restructuring charges this year, what’s the sense? I think you gave the answer on cash, what’s the sense amount of restructuring if you were still going to be including in that, we would expect in ‘18?

Jamie Miller

I would say -- let me address the first part of your question first which is …

John Flannery

And the thinking around GAAP …

Jamie Miller

Yes exactly, we will always report a GAAP number and we see that every quarter. But the speaking around how to get to an adjusted EPS is really twofold. One, to better align to our peers, when you look at the other industrial companies out there, this is a fairly common way to look not only GAAP but really the adjusted run rate of the underlying businesses and eliminate the noise. So that was really the thought behind that. As we get into 2018 and you really look at restructuring we mentioned before in the $2 billion range or territory that’s about what we are looking out there too.

Unidentified Analyst

And Jamie if I understand this correctly, did you say you are spending -- if you go back to the original plan you’re going to get a $1.5 billion in ‘17 right and another $2 billion in ‘18, so for the 3.5 billion cumulative. Are you saying you are spending now 3 billion but because of mix and some other pressures you are still going to get that back to the 2 billion. So, I just wanted to understand is the 3.5 billion has that net number actually moves higher or is it the same number that we were talking about before?

Jamie Miller

Yes, I am not entirely sure I am following question but I think what you are asking is how much really drops through vis-à-vis the cash cost?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, you said originally the plan was …

John Flannery

Yes 1 and 1 and now 1.5 billion and 2 billion.

Unidentified Analyst

Correct so I am understanding 2 billion in ‘18 is that higher I think you said 3 but that becomes -- so you are spending another 1 billion to get the 2 billion realized that sort of I am trying to understand.

Jamie Miller

I think 2 billion is the cash cost that we are talking about and so as you go into ‘18 what we really talked about is if you get to 2 billion net you really have to take more cost out than that because there’s other offsetting factors, you think about wage inflation, you think about other things that sort of naturally go up in any given year. You offset that, you get to the 2 billion net and then of the 2 billion net some of that gets offset by some of the market headwinds.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks John. Just first question. You’ve earlier mentioned your investment in Baker Hughes and some of it sounds like more flexibility with sub-committee at the Board able to look at that potentially in earlier basis than the sort of notional lockup period that’s out there for a couple of years. Can you may be talk about what might drive that or is it just market dynamics that you think would allow that sub-committee to stay in earlier exit or monetization for GE in interest of Baker Hughes’s shareholders as well. What would you do with it?

John Flannery

Sure. Just let me deconstruct that in a few ways going back to the origin of the deal. So, there is a two year basically window that ends in July of 2019 where the independent directors basically from Baker Hughes have certainly consent right essentially to think that GE does. There’s a conflict committee to go through day-to-day life and then there’s a Board committee for something like this, first thing.

Secondly, when the whole transaction was put together it really was a great combination of businesses. We had an upstream equipment business they had a service business. So, it’s specifically designed to create the optionality that we’re talking about right now. So, obviously it’s listed entity and so this is not a new thought I guess in terms of context that have. How that goes forward is what the kinetics is going to work on and how that works with Baker Hughes team we’re going to work on those and we’re still we want to maximize at the end of the day, this is capital allocation decision. We own 62.5% of this company, we want to maximize the value of that for the shareholders of our company, part of that is going to be how we deliver synergies, part of that’s going to be how we share technology and part of that might be is there different form or structure for the ownership of that asset.

So, it goes back I’d say to the origins of the deal, it will be determined going forward as no decision made formally by us and obviously we have interacted with Baker Hughes prior to 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then on the Power side, couple of things you talked about the assumptions going into 2019 being down to flat and then we’ll see what happens there. But, as you thought about the full strategic review on the business and talk about the gas in here to say et cetera. As you look ahead, and see the cost of storage falling to involve with, you see renewable cost and economics also improving. What is that sort of the driver for long-term shareholders here to say okay, I can see the point where this is really a cyclical issue and not a structural issue in terms of the longer-term demand for new gas generation equipment?

John Flannery

So, I’ll let Russell -- I’ll go for Russell you jump in. I think a few things, one is this is about a dynamic space, we have not been running asset well and the short-term reaction if you will be that this is an asset we have to get arms around it and run better, improve the cash, get the cost there. So, part of this is, right now that’s our task is make this better than it has been.

The second thing I’d say is it’s a really long live asset, it’s 30% of the Power generation around the world, yes there is a huge disruption, yes there is growth in rapid growth in renewables and source and that’s clearly going to change quantumly the industry. But it’s not going to do it overnight, so there is some stability any forecast you look at it is 2%ish kind of growth in gas Power generation, electricity and gas Power. So, it’s a dynamic disrupted space, but it’s going to have some permanence to it.

And then the third thing, I look at and say big opportunity for digital here, big opportunity for Additives here, we should explore and understand those completely. And then the last thing I’d say is if you look back and say in 2003 everybody wanted to get rid of aviation, 2014 everybody is like I don’t really like the healthcare business so much. So, I think we want to -- there is a secular growth and demand for this and we have a really competitive technology position, we have a huge install base, so we have would be really I think thoughtful about.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I have three questions. One is, first and thinking about the dividend historically GE's policy is to payout the 45% of earning of EPS as dividend. And coincidently $0.48 a share on dividend provided by the midpoint of your guidance for next year is 45%. Is that how we should think about the dividend going forward?

John Flannery

We’re not giving a specific payout ratio, but I would say you would look at our free cash flow numbers and I look to our peer group around payout ratios and dividend yields and you should expect this to be in that general vicinity.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is, there is a lot of -- you are going to be selling a lot of assets over the next couple of years and some of them will be substantial and it will represent a significant dilution to the earnings base. So first, what should we be thinking about total growth in revenue and earnings so because you’ll be diluting the earnings base by removing the cash generating assets and how do you think about ameliorating that dilution?

Jamie Miller

I was just going to make a couple of comments. So, when you think about what we laid out for 2018 first of all only assumes a lot of industrial solutions access. Any of the layering of the additional dispositions John talked about would be incremental to that. When you start to think about that in relation to how do you think about earnings per share, how does that really work, look I think some of this depends on the form of those transactions right whether it's a spin, whether it's a split or some other form where either share count share or something else. So, I think as you go forward that’s at least one framing have to keep in mind.

Jeff Bornstein

I just amplify on that which is important for everybody. We are monetizing these assets in some form. It does not mean we’re selling, it means we may sell, we may do all sorts of transactions where our shareholders continue to own these and some different forms. So, some of these are major obviously you are going to have to relook at the overall financial construct of the company, but we have to let this unfold over the next year or two.

Unidentified Analyst

And my final question is more of a detailed question with respect to Baker Hughes. The company authorized a share buyback last week and GE will be receiving two thirds of the proceeds from that ownership, will the company earn free cash flow, is that the free cash flow?

Jamie Miller

No, we did not include that in our free cash flow essentially for next year and it actually will be reported for us. It’s free cash flow either we would consider that to be a return of capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And will GE recognize the gain or loss on the sale of those shares?

Jamie Miller

Not in earnings, no.

John Flannery

I just say on that just where we talked capital allocation maximizing value, first of all Baker Hughes was underleveraged company that had no net debt given the rate environment where the actual tax loss of the interest was roughly the dividend on the company so they can essentially self-fund this on its own and the company is going to go through an expansion of EBITDA and revenue and cash in a few years. It made a lot of sense in that asset to do that kind of recapitalization. So, we’re going to continue look at all sorts of things.

Unidentified Analyst

Why are you putting transportation on the block? It seems you’ve been in the business 100 years through the great depression, you make big machines, lots of sensors, lots of digital content customer services agreements. So, it just seems like it fits so why put it on the block?

John Flannery

So, one of the things we talked about is focus and the other thing we talked about was really cycles and which businesses are exposed to cycles. So, on the cycle side of things, we foresee an attracted slowdown in the North America market including some things that secular around coal shipments and other things. So, it is an excellent asset, we have a very strong franchise, we have incredible customer relations, but we think it's going to be an extended slow period in North America. And the international business can pick up some of that, point one.

Point two is again we're exploring the options that we have with these assets, so that maybe a sale, it may be a spend, so I think you have to watch again the form in which this happens.

And then the last thing I would say is focus means focus, so when we look at areas that I want to invest and where I want to put the shoulder of the company behind. Transportation is a great asset, its 3% 4% 5% of the company. And so, we're concentrating deliberately on the areas where we think we can make the most impact for the owners and then we maximize the value of the other assets.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thank you. Question for Russell on some of the challenges and the restructuring of Alstom. Can you comment on the options on 2018 and 2019 on Alstom?

And then also what are the challenges posed because of the deal employment contracts or employment guarantees in France? And how will you be able to work around that?

Russell Stokes

So, we're working through as part of the overall portfolio assessment we're working through how we'll deal with the option as it plays out so that's part of the overall assessment process so we're working on that. The contractual element, we continue to work with the work councils in France and all countries around the programs that we want to go execute. There are some additional commitments that we have in France that we are understanding or work and navigate. But it's all part of our overall plan to be kind of pay attention to at what point we believe we'll be able to enact some of things that we have planned and laid out right now. but it's part of our overall portfolio strategy.

John Flannery

And you seeing that in NHI, I mean everybody is going through some version of this right now.

Unidentified Analyst

And then for follow up on healthcare, John. So, we always look at this business is in three parts, the diagnostic imaging, life sciences, and there is also the healthcare IT business. and we saw some speculation that the healthcare IT business might be considered to be separated. Is that something you'd look at is that a separate business within healthcare as a whole?

John Flannery



the only thing I would just sort of maybe nuance there is within the healthcare IT business is a range literally probably a dozen different businesses. And so that's part of the area that we're looking at in the tier 2 tier 3 area. Other parts of that digital business are deeply critical to the core imaging business, scheduling workflows et cetera. So, the core imaging the artificial intelligence the machine learning, that part of the IT application and imaging is still very central to the company.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions if I may. The first is repeat, the question I asked on the earnings call, which is basically you targeted about $20 billion in asset sales, but presumably these are businesses are going to be at pretty superior free cash flow in growth characteristics.

Now the trend line CFOA for you is around 11 to 12 grenades, right? And you've talked about the noise in association with pension and you're not taking the GE Capital dividend. So, we're thinking you were there, but we're talking about probably industrial free cash flow of $1 per share add cap in '19. And you're not expecting a Power Recovery Oil & Gas is what it is. So, I guess what are we playing for industrial free cash flow growth and earnings Power, given the conundrum impact that you would have to divest some businesses with very strong free cash flow characteristics?

John Flannery

So, first I'd say there are some issues with your core assumptions, 20 billion is a wide range of cash flow performance and hopefully there'll be a wide range of what the proceeds and things are from those businesses, so I think it's way too early to look at that and say I can calculate proceeds and lost cash flow and a piece of balance, we gave you the algorithm for '19 and '20 in terms of the core businesses and again you're going to have to let this play out and we're going to do this in a way we're not going to do this, this is about focus, this is about a simpler company making it less complex, and we're going to maximize the value of those assets over a couple of years, so you have to wait and see how it plays out.

Unidentified Analyst

And that comes to my second question which is one of duration, what is the duration upon which we should give you and what metrics we should be looking at to decide whether this current construct something more larger -- like a larger breakup?

John Flannery

That's for the market to decide, I think we've laid out very clearly where we're going, very clearly where we can compete, where we have competitive advantage, where we generate cash, I recognize fully it's show me time I can say anything I want to today and until we produce results, not going to matter, we're focused on what we control, where we're allocating the capital, how we're running the company, how we're driving the teams, you guys will decide what you like and don't like.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk a little bit more about your thinking about the dividend and how you came to the decisions shortly after you were named CEO, it was widely quoted in the Journal and elsewhere that the dividend was safe, surprised that you would make some strong statement early on which is fairly in my view and maybe others, it's hurting your credibility right out of the gate and what other options did you consider when did you make the decision, you dropped, why did you drag that decision out so long etc.?

John Flannery

So, I think there's been major change in our cash flow forecast, so the timing we made that first statement, we're having a $12 billion to $14 billion CFOA. And the day I started, there was a guide to there was a guide to the low end of that range. That clearly has changed in a quantum way as that happened, so we're now at the $7 billion number. That's the fundamental change imprisonment once you look at the dividend, so that's the delta there, we've looked very carefully what the options were, we looked very carefully what we expect the rebound of free cash flow to be, but fundamental that dividend was predicated on us growing to a certain level that we just did not see happening in terms of industrial cash flow, in the next couple of years and that was better for the owners of the company that we reduced that dividend, still dividend in line with our competitors and peers in terms of payout ratio and yield and that we have ability to grow the company going forward. So, the single biggest delta I think is obvious which is what happened in the Power business.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible].

John Flannery

We said we are going to focus on improving the cash flow. The company issued a cash flow, free cash flow into 2018. It’s double what is in 2017, statement that not doesn’t true and that’s what saying we’re not going to stay in the same neighborhood, and we’re not.

Unidentified Analyst

No, I guess going to some specifics at Power how about that. I wanted to just kind of get into kind of completing -- making sure you are complete now on your understanding of what you are dealing with. And one of the things that I’ve been concerned about and I can’t measure is just really what’s happened on commercial terms in projects. Certainly, we have heard in the channel that there was slackness on acquiring deposits and giveaways on service and all kind of things to win orders. It’s kind of non-priced price for lack of a better term. Have you been able to really kind of work through the backlog and get a sense of comfort and confidence about what’s coming through the pipeline in that business?

Russell Stokes

Yes, so I've looked very hard at what's in those contracts in terms of some of that commitments we have made that’s really what we are talking about in terms of reduced strike zone type process and what we’re doing a lot of pricing governance. We have taken a hard look at the way that services, I think there is a view around the service portfolio in terms of are we giving things away et cetera that contracts have a degree of productivity in them at times working with customers to look at how we restructured to ensure value for them. We may trade value but then we get long-term economics back as well and as I see short-term economics at times on things like AGPs and may be sort of the assets are continuing at their own. So, I feel pretty good about where we are but we are continuing to make sure that we put the right controls in place to make sure that we don’t have issues going forward. There is a degree of complexity, obviously based on by country and financing requirements et cetera and we are working through all of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Analogous to your answer there. You put up the high service retention rates right but I guess it’s easy to retain if you are aggressive on price. Do you feel that there is pressure there just in the way these contracts have been written from an ongoing service standpoint?

Russell Stokes

If you look at the contracts the restructuring of margin on the contracts remains the same. So, the economics really is something where we get value and the customer gets value.

Unidentified Analyst

And then one final just nuance one. What percent of your business would you say is exposed to this idea of kind of the capacity payment dynamic and how things are kind of shaking shaping out in the market right now?

Russell Stokes

I would argue that the business in total -- so let me put it this way. There is less of that risk associated with the days everything that we are seeing around the -- where we have the long-term contracts, those assets we monitor we see they are running equal to the utilization that we assume they have. That’s about 30% of our service book.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a follow up question on dividends. $0.96 your ‘18 goal was $2 you did not have major divestitures in the numbers, working capital was better, you were getting payments from GE Capital. You are expecting that interest rate would go up in terms of pension payments. So, as you thought about the dividend cut, I appreciate the fact that you sort of benchmark yourselves to peers, but your peers are growing and you are not, you are shrinking. So, why not give yourself more room in terms of dividend, why did you decide to go with the 50% cut and not give yourself flexibility you, can always raise a dividend.

John Flannery

So, in order to come a little bit dividend relative to the cash flow of the company, we’ve laid that out extremely clearly. The cash flow of the company will grow in the future, will grow in 2018. Businesses that we focused on will continue to grow cash flow. So, I take the issue of shrinking. And it’s an important component of the total shareholder return, so we’ve focused on healthy dividend and that’s been organic. Share buyback or M&A where it makes sense, so it’s part of the balance picture we’re comfortable with our financial ability to do that.

Jamie Miller

I was just going to add to that too, I think the other thing you have to think about is that because we’re prefunding the pension we won't have those pension payments over the next couple of years. So that should factor into that as well.

Unidentified Analyst

And just a follow up on the board composition. Given that you said you're shrinking to 12 people, between you and the premium numbers that five people are going to be brand new out of 12 people -- not brand new but relative new. So, it’s very different board. So, should we expect this board to take another look in 12 months of the composition of the business in terms of sort of the portfolio review? Or do you think it's sort of set at this point.

John Flannery

I think you should look at the board doing what any board would do, which is constantly evaluate the businesses and the management teams and the strategies and play that as you go forward. So, I think you shouldn’t expect anything different from that board, they need to expect that any other board.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, John can you talk a little bit about the turnaround you made in healthcare? And at one point you mentioned that you had the turnover of 80% of the leadership team there. I was just wondering where are you in terms of the leadership changes that need to be made in Power to get that turnaround over the next one year or two years?

John Flannery

So, just a couple of things. In the healthcare case, first team turnaround, I’ll start with that. Secondly, we moved a lot -- out of the change of people, we probably took a third of new people from the outside, we took about a third of the people that changed other parts of GE. So, we had a tremendous infusion from the rest of the GE and we moved about the third of the people around inside the business. So, it’s a mix of that, I know Russel if you want to talk a little bit about where we are in assessment and Power team.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Russell Stokes

I mean the thing that we have was the ability and consolidate both the Power and the energy connection team. So, some amount of these staff is being put together is a combination of those two teams or people from both sides. We continue to understand and look by person at who we think is going to be with us in the long-term, I feel good about the teams that we have right now, I mentioned that change that we’ve made in the services, so Paul decided to retire so we made that change, we made a change in supply chain. There are things we continue to evaluated, but I feel good about the structure of the team right now, planning forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Maybe staying with you Russell for a second on just Power and the free cash flow conversion numbers going from negative to 60% next year. So, back of the envelop math, but looks at about a $1 billion as I think for the next year, so want to check them my amount is right. Secondly, what are the kind of key puts and takes clearly, I think you guys are probably looking for some net working capital benefits next year. But there is probably going to be some higher restructuring cost, so our cash restructuring as well. So, maybe try to bridge this on that negative from this year to 50% next year.

Jamie Miller

Maybe I'll start on that so first of all you mentioned $1 billion that try to a little bit north of that in terms of really handicapping it, and any second what you saw in Power over the last couple of years was a really serious build of working capital and over the next couple of years that excess inventory and receivables really start to turn and burn off. So that's really benefiting and lifting Russell as he is really changing the operation where the business itself. In addition to that they are making a lot of change with respect to cost and so this year they had very healthy cash restructuring, but next year will have more that as well and then lastly this year they had the one-time tax payment related to some re-domestication of about $1 billion that doesn’t repeat next year. So, you have a lot of moving parts, but a lot of sales will go next year or two I don’t know Russel if you wanted to comment.

Unidentified Analyst

That $1 billion plus number that fully burden, right that take an EBITDA that’s fully burden net income from Power?

Jamie Miller

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. You mentioned moving compensation or incentive compensation more from cash to equity presumably that will benefit your free cash flow calculations I’m not diving run through how that next toward, but can you quantify the benefit to free cash flow as you calculated moving from cash to equity?

Jamie Miller

I don’t know that number off the top of my head. I think the one thing that I’m most excited about benefiting free cash flow is fact that our incentive comp programs are going to be mostly aligned with free cash flow as primary metric.

John Flannery

The large equity component is for essentially the off surgical company, its 190 people. So, it will trickle down through the rest of the organization, but the most senior people are the 50%.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Your first slide speaks about 125 years of innovation. Going forward, what type of breakthroughs are we going to see from GE, also as CEO what would you like to see your biggest impact and the biggest change be I mean other than getting the stock back way up and also what type of buyback activity can we expect with the stock being so low?

John Flannery

So, there is a handful of questions in there. On the innovation side, there is still incredible things going on inside the company in every single business so I am most familiar with the healthcare business. Things are going on and around artificial intelligence and imaging, things are going on in our life sciences business, automation of that process, digitization of that process. The self-therapy business has a chance to be a huge business with incredible clinical support. You go right down the line, you look at David’s business, a series of incredible count in technical innovations. The additive -- we have to eat our own cooking first and prove to everyone it works inside the company and the early days of that are this is going to really radicle change the industrial manufacturing process. I mean this is not a small marginal productivity thing. So, I think there is no shortage of strong technologies across the company.

In terms of legacy what obviously be ridiculous Steven’s comment on that, but I don’t think about getting it resolve, answer your comment about the stock price. I don’t stand around thinking about the stock price. I want the team to move forward, I want the team to have confidence, I want the team to be focused, I want to invest where we want to invest, execute with rigor, maximize the value of everything else and those things will take care of themselves and right their own legacy. I really am motivated by that. And then on the buyback I think we're just we're not anticipating much in the short run right now as what I would say there. So, we play that again TSR, dividend, buyback M&A organic investment we'll see how it goes.

Unidentified Analyst

One last question what direction could we expect to see some M&A activity. What do you envision or could you give us some guidance?

John Flannery

Small in the near term close to home. What we said earlier.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks John. Couple of questions, one, to what extent is tax dilution minimization played a role in kind of how you shape not only what you kept as the core businesses, for founding the company going forward. But as you look at these other 10 plus or few others that you're going to divest. Will that influence the structure as opposed to the monetization of those. And then secondly as you recast the company what two key milestones are you likely to think about once achieved, you know you will have been successful at your repositioning of the company.

John Flannery

So, on the first part and Jamie you can jump in. But I'd say the screening criteria of the pool of assets if you will in businesses is fundamentally market backed, competitive backed, our capabilities rates of return capital investment it's not derived out of this tax it's not, it's business metrics, strategy metrics, and we're obviously move from there where there is most tax advantage and tax sensible for our ownership as a company.

So, tax was not a fulcrum of the thinking it's a factor hat how we ultimately execute the thinking. I come back to at the end of the day to your other question on metrics, growth in earnings, growth in cash flow. So, growth in cash to me are the ultimate litmus test. There are lot ways to grow your earnings without getting long-term growth at the top-line. We can't have that equation so there is going to be some element of fundamental long-term growth. And at the end of the day, the cash is what people consume the cash is what you let you invest, the cash as what let you do all the capital allocations things you want to do. So, I watch those two things ultimately long-term beacons of if we're growing and generating a lot of cash people are going to like what they see.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, can you talk a little bit more about kind of the long-term margin construct. You laid out what's happening in 2018 and 2019 from a restructuring perspective, but just thinking through the long-term kind of model. What gives you the confidence around kind of the continuous improvement on that end and what's going on internally looking out beyond kind of 2018 and 2019 in terms of getting out of that kind of margin expansion?

John Flannery

So, Jamie you can jump in after here. A few things embedded in your question. there is an operational part of that question. The 50 basis points a year the cost out the product cost out the working your supply chain. So, there is a constant march on the operating capabilities of the company.

There is a second aspect here, longer term which I think is important which go all the way to the beginning about where do we want to play, what the industries do we want to be in, what characteristics do they have. and we laid out we're looking for places we have competitive advantage that translate above and beyond our operational capabilities, it's higher margin, so I think you're going to see an operational aspect to margin improvement, steady, grind it out and you'll see a mix aspect as we go into more concentrated areas where we compete better.

Jamie Miller

And I'd just add to that when you think about the longer term algorithms here, you really have to get back to secular growth and revenue growth, and you look at the dynamics in aviation, you look at dynamics in healthcare and after we sort of stabilized Power, Russell really set on that slow transactional services pace and really focused on share, and so you add those together with revenue growth coupled with what John talked about around product costs, and going deep in the rigor, the materials management, the construct, even Additive is a huge element of that and then the structural cost, so it's all of that equation.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, the 20 billion in assets that you've identified transportation industrial solutions and current and lighting and when will we will hear about the other businesses that I think you've already identified that will be eligible -- that you've identified already for [transaction]?

John Flannery

I'd just say in general as the transactions unfold. So we're not planning on making major announcements on that. I don't know if the [HFS] or anything as you go but as they happen, so once you go beyond the names that we've put out there you're down to much smaller set of things.

So, I think, thanks very much Matt for housekeeping. Thanks everyone, and thanks for coming.

This concludes the conference and you may now disconnect. Have a good day.

