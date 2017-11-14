Portola Pharmaceuticals: Valuable Assets Likely To Counterbalance Management Woes

There has been significant writing on Portola by the investment community; our goal is to be the voice of disappointed investors while highlighting why upcoming catalysts have kept us invested.

We believe shares are compelling at current levels but place greater risk on the name not due to aspects typical to pre-commercial biotechnology companies but, rather, because of management quality.

Despite having promising assets, management missteps over the years have provided us with attractive entry points.

We have published meticulous analyses on Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP), Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), and Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE). The investment thesis of the first two articles each yielded +150% gains and we have confidence in the 1Q18 EDGE interim readout though it is a more complicated story. As the biotechnology (XBI) sector recovers from recent headwinds, we believe there are select, risk-adjusted opportunities in the sector that could provide significant returns in the coming months.

We believe Portola (NASDAQ:PTLA) to be such an opportunity.

As we highlighted in the summary, our goal here is not to re-invent the investment thesis on Portola. Several Seeking Alpha contributors and various sell-side analysts have already covered this ad nauseam.

We agree that recently approved Bevyxxa, an oral once-daily treatment for adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness who are at risk for thromboembolic complications due to moderate or severe restricted mobility and other risk factors for VTE (venous thromboembolism), has the potential to gross nearly $1 billion in peak revenue. We also posit AndexXa, the only Factor Xa inhibitor soon available, could gross peak revenues in the $1 billion range.

In this article, we briefly highlight areas of management missteps and, despite these fumbles, why now is an attractive time to open a new position.

The three areas of management missteps are: the enrichment design of the pivotal Bevyxxa study causing a statistical miss, the AndexXa Complete Response Letter (CRL), and the ongoing manufacturing issue delaying Bevyxxa's launch.

1. Enrichment design. We are not taking too harsh of a position against management on this study design. Bevyxxa is not the first drug to market in this indication and management was likely attempting to demonstrate Bevyxxa is competitively superior via the enrichment design for the Phase 3 APEX trial. If the study had worked and not narrowly missed with a p-value of 0.054, investors, including yours truly, would have congratulated management on an astute clinical design innovation.

Hindsight being 20/20, and this issue being one of three seminal missteps, it is, therefore, worth noting this event caused a ~30% haircut to shares. It's also worth noting that Bevyxxa was recently approved with a good label but that approval occurred in the context of a softening FDA and not management deft.

2. AndexXa CRL. For management of biotechnology companies, few events compare with the black mark of an FDA CRL. Five months after the APEX miss, on August 17, 2016, Portola received a CRL for AndexXa's BLA causing shares to nosedive (again). The CRL requested more information regarding quality assurance, quality control, validation assays, and issues surrounding Bevyxxa labeling and post-marketing obligations. We readily admit that a BLA is traditionally a more challenging regulatory package versus an NDA but other companies have received approvals on their first pass.

Additionally, management is compensated well to make sure regulatory filings are, in fact, approved on the first pass as opposed to the significant delay AndexXa, patients, and investors are currently undergoing (as a reminder Portola re-filed the BLA and AndexXa's PDUFA date is now February 3, 2018).

3. Bevyxxa manufacturing issue. Before we discuss this topic, let us take a step back and think of context. Bevyxxa missed its primary endpoint in March 2016 and five months later, the company received a CRL for AndexXa. At this point, concurrent to the challenges seen in the market in 2016, shares declined significantly. Now in 2017, one would logically deduce management would look to regain investor confidence by ensuring a smooth and timely Bevyxxa launch.

Alas, Portola management, at the time of the writing of this article, is still fumbling the launch due to manufacturing issues despite being approved in June 2017. We will not get into the details but management admitted the manufacturing issue was "just a simple oversight that we’re trying to correct" on the 2Q17 earnings call. We find the phrasing in that statement frustrating. As it stands now, Bevyxxa could be finally approved and cleared to launch this month or January 2018, which constitutes a delay of several months. We would not consider this a 'simple oversight.'

There does appear to be one reassuring theme: management does not execute well on the first pass in many critical situations. We are, therefore, hopeful for a January 2018 Bevyxxa launch and are optimistic for a February 2018 FDA approval of AndexXa as neither of these events are management's first attempt at success.

We have factually illustrated a non-positive view of management so why did we recently open a new long position in Portola? The answer lies in upcoming catalysts for Bevyxxa and AndexXa, two undervalued assets we highlight in Figure 1 we created below.

Figure 1: Timeline of Upcoming Portola Catalysts

Source: Juggernaut Capital

In red are the two potential times the Bevyxxa manufacturing modification could be approved by the FDA, which we mark with moderate impact to shares.

Management has messaged for a Bevyxxa CHMP opinion by YE17 and for an AndexXa CHMP opinion in early 2018. Both of these events could materially impact Portola shares and we expect positive opinions for both drugs.

The most important catalyst that lies ahead for Portola is the Feb. 3, 2018 AndexXa PDUFA date. Based on management messaging and FDA acceptance of the BLA in August 2017, we expect a favorable outcome on or before this date. Also, while there are several weeks between now and then, we would expect Portola shares to go on a run into the PDUFA date as AndexXa will be the only Factor Xa inhibitor on the market.

Additional tailwinds to the Portola story:

We would be remiss to omit cerdulatinib. While we see potential value in this asset, we do not believe it provides a meaningful catalyst in the coming months to Portola investors relative to Bevyxxa's and AndexXa's catalysts.

Conclusion

If management is able to achieve positive CHMP opinions from the EMA, advance Bevyxxa's launch, and attain AndexXa approval on the second attempt, Portola shares are clearly undervalued. Portola has several catalysts in the next three months that could provide meaningful investor returns. Additionally, Bevyxxa being added to major payer formularies ahead of the launch, having sufficient cash through 2018, and having the continued support of major pharma should portend positive developments for Portola shareholders.

We want to note one group of individuals that remain marginalized in these challenges: patients. Patients will benefit from having AndexXa on the market and any delay is an unfortunate event we hope Portola remedies. We state this not as investors but as biotechnology enthusiasts.

Thank you for reading and sharing thoughts and/or feedback.

