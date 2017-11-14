Syncora Holdings' (SYCRF) CEO Frederick Hnat on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call End:

Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:SYCRF)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Scott Beinhacker - Head of Investor Relations

Frederick Hnat - Chief Executive Officer and President

David Grande - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Andrew Gadlin - Odeon Capital Group LLC

Robert Halder - NATAlliance Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is James and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Syncora Holdings Ltd. Q3 2017 GAAP Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise and after the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Mr. Scott Beinhacker, you may begin your conference.

Scott Beinhacker

Good morning and thank you for joining us today for our third quarter 2017 consolidated GAAP financial results investor call. I'm Scott Beinhacker, the Head of Investor Relations at Syncora. As a reminder, please feel free to reach me by phone at 212-478-3400 or by email at investorrelations@scafg.com.

Participating with me on the call today are Fred Hnat, our Chief Executive Officer, and David Grande, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to my colleagues, I will remind everyone that, during our call and the Q&A session, management will reference certain documents that we posted after the market closed yesterday to the Investor Relations section of our website, www.syncora.com, specifically on the investor events page. These documents, which I hope you have had an opportunity to review, include the Syncora Holdings Limited GAAP consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2017 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and the associated earnings release together with our financial highlights deck. Please note that, as in the past, while we will not be reviewing the presentation slide by slide during the call, we will make reference to a number of the slides as we discuss our financial results.

I would also like to remind everyone that, during the call and the Q&A session, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements about future results, plans and events. We caution that these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future events and that actual events may differ materially from those in these statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control including, but not limited to, the factors described in our historical filings with the New York State Department of Financial Services and in Syncora Holdings Ltd.'s, Syncora Guarantee Inc.'s, and Syncora Capital Assurance Inc.'s consolidated GAAP and statutory financial statements as applicable, which are posted on our website.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as may, plan, seek, comfortable with, will, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, believe or continue or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, information in the press release, the financial highlights deck or as presented on the call to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date that the forward-looking statements are made.

References throughout the call to SHL, SGI and SCAI refer to Syncora Holdings Ltd., Syncora Guarantee Inc., and Syncora Capital Assurance Inc. respectively and the NYDFS refers to the New York State Department of Financial Services. Finally, references to numbers on the call are generally stated as approximations.

Lastly, to the extent possible, we will try to address as many of your questions and topics we received since our last earnings call and our prepared remarks. I look forward to receiving your feedback after the call.

And with that introduction, I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Fred Hnat.

Frederick Hnat

Thank you, Scott, and welcome everyone to our third quarter earnings investor call. As in the past we would like to provide updates on developments since our last earnings call in August which will convey further progress as well as ongoing challenges. In particular, I want to provide you with a meaningful update on the progress we have made with respect to our efforts around a large reinsurance transaction. As discussed on prior earnings calls, we engaged in a competitive process to list the bids from multiple parties for strategic transaction with the goal of providing value to our stakeholders.

We view value as being provided in two ways; first, with the capping of a substantial portion of our future liabilities and reducing our overall risk profile, and second the potential for future distributions on our outstanding securities. Of course with respect to payments to surplus note holders we are not able to predict whether, when, or what amount if any, the NYDFS may approve.

At this point we are engaged in advanced discussions with a single counterparty in respect to the potential 100% quota share reinsurance transaction of a high percentage of net par t outstanding of SGI's and SCAI's insured portfolios. We will continue to work with the potential counterparty to reach an agreement in principle that would be beneficial to the company and our stakeholders.

The potential reinsurance transaction remains subject to continued negotiation of material terms and documentation as well as consummation of the merger of SCAI with SGI, regulatory approvals, third-party consents, including those of our surplus note holders and swap counterparties and other customary conditions. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any potential insurance transaction will be entered into or if entered into close on a timely basis or at all. As I've said before, if we are able to meet these conditions we have other strategies to deliver value to our stakeholders including an orderly run-off of the portfolio.

Next I would like to provide an update on the progress made around the potential sale of our American Roads assets. On our last call I informed you that we had just commenced a process to evaluate a sale of American Roads. Recently we completed the first round of bidding for the sale of American Roads and had a strong response with a number of submissions. We are working with our advisors to evaluate each bid in order to select a smaller group of bidders to conduct deeper due diligence to assist in their second round bids. Our goal is to have a final agreement on material terms during the first quarter of 2018 and closes sale in the second quarter of 2018.

In the past we have described our current position with respect to our exposures in Puerto Rico. As everyone is aware, Puerto Rico was hit by hurricane Maria, a devastating storm that has caused massive loss and injuries to the people of Puerto Rico as well as the property. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the people of Puerto Rico. As recovery efforts are underway it is not possible to predict the actual effect financial or otherwise to the Island of Puerto Rico and this story will be developing for some time.

In the meantime, bond prices for both GO bonds and PREPA bonds have decreased significantly in the face of uncertainty from the effects of hurricane Maria. In addition, there have been press reports of lawmakers mentioning the possibility of finding a way to reduce or avoid the repayment of the amounts owed to creditors like Syncora. There has also been a discussion of flight of human capital from the Island that could negatively affect the economic recovery of Puerto Rico.

As David will discuss later, all of these are factored into increasing our loss reserves for the period. We will continue to work with the Commonwealth, PREPA, and other creditors to protect our interests and the interests of our stakeholders in making sure the rule of law is followed.

With respect to Reliance Rail, we are very pleased to report that the parties to the transaction including Syncora have been working hard to facilitate a refinancing of the debt obligations related to the largest and one of our most complex credits. We are optimistic that a refinancing will occur and if it does, that the net result will be a significant reduction in the risk of our insured portfolio which should greatly improve our liquidity mismatch and the overall stability of our financial condition.

We continue to focus on the level of our operating expenses in our continued efforts to perform our functions and as cost effective a manner as possible while still operating at the high level necessary for our company in our industry. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 operating expenses were $31.6 million as compared to $55.7 million for the same period last year. This represents a 43% reduction.

We also continue to work towards merging SCAI and SGI at year-end. We believe that the merger will help address potential liquidity issues at SCAI without adding risk to SGI by providing a more straightforward and efficient organizational structure for Syncora as a whole. We have received approval from one of our regulators and continue to work on obtaining the required third-party consents and additional regulatory approval for year-end effective date.

I would like to direct you to Slide 26 in the financial highlights deck for a description of the pro forma statutory basis financial effect of the merger. We have discussed previously our efforts to utilize a significant amount of net operating losses or NOLs held by Syncora. As we see positive events for the company on the horizon that will reduce our overall risk and potentially enable us to gain approval for additional payments to our stakeholders we continue to evaluate possible new business activities that would generate income that would enable Syncora to utilize the NOLs.

In connection with any new business effort it is expected that we will look to work with our current stakeholders and others to provide or raise capital that can be deployed and any such effort. As the section 382 ownership shift incurred in connection with the August 2016 restructuring transaction does not reset until August 2019 as compared to amounts that could potentially be raised after the 2019 reset date Syncora will not be able to raise a meaningful amount of equity for a new business until that time.

As we approach year-end we have significant momentum with respect to our key strategic initiatives and we believe that the progress on reinsurance and the sale for the American Roads assets together with our ongoing efforts to cap exposure, monetize positions, and further stabilize the insured portfolio, will have a positive effect on our financial condition. At the same time we continue to make every effort to preserve and improve our position on more challenging credits. We will continue to build on the current momentum to provide value for our stakeholders.

Now I would like to turn the call over to David Grande to discuss our third quarter 2017 financial performance and provide insured portfolio highlights.

David Grande

Thank you, Fred. As Scott mentioned, last night we posted to our website our third quarter 2017 GAAP earnings release and consolidated financial statements. In addition, we have posted our financial supplement titled Third Quarter 2017 Highlights which we refer as our financial highlights deck. Looking at our earnings year-to-date, our overall performance continues to be driven by loss development activity and by the steady run-off of our book of business.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 we had a GAAP net loss attributable to SHL of $125.7 million or a loss of $1.45 per common share as compared to net income attributable to SHL of $12.6 million or $2.07 per common share for the same period last year. For purposes of our earnings per share calculation for the 2016 period we included $115.2 million which related to the extinguishment of the Series A perpetual noncumulative preference shares at that time.

As I discussed on last quarter's earnings call, as a result of our decision to sell American Roads we now meet the criteria to classify the American Roads entity as held for sale on our consolidated balance sheets and as a discontinued operation within the consolidated statements of operations. The income from discontinued operations of $10.3 million is included in the net loss attributable to SHL of $125.7 million.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $123.5 million or a loss of $1.42 per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to income of $98.7 million or $1.60 per common share for the same period last year. A full description of the limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures and the adjustments made to derive our non-GAAP operating income and adjusted book value is included in the earnings release.

Turning to the drivers of our results, for the third quarter of 2017 our performance continued to be affected by adverse loss developments in Puerto Rico. For the nine months ended September 30, Puerto Rico accounted for $173.3 million of losses consisting of $154.1 million of incurred losses and $19.2 million of other than temporary impairments and remediation bonds. Partially offsetting this adverse loss development on Puerto Rico is $44 million of continued positive reserve developments on our RMBS exposures. For the same period last year we had net incurred gains of $101.4 million.

Other significant drivers for the period included first $38.6 million of net premiums earned which was lower than last year as a result of lower premium accelerations and from the continued runoff of our book of business. Total premium accelerations were $19.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $25.7 million for the same period in 2016. Second, $45.6 million of mark-to-market gains on our CDS contracts as compared to $52.3 million of mark-to-market losses for the same period last year. These gains were primarily due to higher nonperformance risk spreads.

Third, interest expense which includes both, noncash accretion and SGI's surplus note balance and the accrual of interest increased by $12.3 million to $65.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 from $53.6 million for the same period last year. In addition, as I discussed on our last call, on July 24, we made a net $27.5 million surplus note payment which reduced the accrued interest by $23.2 million and principal by $4.3 million. As of September 30, 2017 total surplus note claims including principal and accrued interest was $821.3 million.

And fourth, lower operating expenses mainly as a result of headcount reduction since last year. As I just discussed income from discontinued operations represents the results of American Roads which was $10.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $10.4 million for the same period last year. As shown on Slide 9 of the financial highlights deck, SHL's adjusted GAAP common shareholders' equity decreased from year end 2016 by $101.1 million to $302.6 million or $3.49 of GAAP book value for common share as of September 30, 2017.

Similarly SHL's adjusted book value decreased by $139.2 million to $344.9 million or $3.98 per common share. The decrease to shareholders equity was primarily driven by the items I just discussed on the consolidated statement of operations.

I'd like to now cover some highlights of our insured portfolio. As outlined on Slide 11 and 12 of the financial highlights deck for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 SHL reduced its total and net par exposure by $3.8 billion or 19% to $16.6 billion. The reduction in total net par exposure was driven mainly by $3.2 billion in public finance refundings, $689 million in amortizations and $489 million in terminations and commutations.

This reduction in net par outstanding was also partially offset by a $477 million increase as a result of the weakening U.S. dollar and $91 million of accretion. The average internal rating of our portfolio was unchanged from year end 2016 at BBB+ and total credit count decreased 30% from 819 credits as of December 31, 2016 to 575 credits as of September 30, 2017.

Our below investment grade credits or big exposures were $2.1 billion or 12% of Syncora’s total insured portfolio as of September 30, 2017. In addition, our BIG Flag List Leverage Ratio as shown on Slide 15 of the deck and defined as our big exposure divided by our claims paying resources decreased by 15.2% in total which was primarily driven by decreases in big explosions at SGI.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Scott for a brief question and answer period.

Scott Beinhacker

Thank you, David. With that Operator, let's open the call to questions. Operator, would you please provide instructions for those analysts on the call?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Andrew Gadlin. Go ahead please. Your line is open.

Andrew Gadlin

Hi, good morning. I wanted to follow up on a couple of things in the commentary earlier. Did you say Fred that you thought that the merger of SGI and SCAI could be completed by year end?

Frederick Hnat

Good morning Andrew. Yes that's right, that's the time frame that we're shooting for and we have some bases to cover in terms of getting further consents and one regulatory approval. But yes year end.

Andrew Gadlin

And then presumably this will help with further payments on the surplus notes going forward?

Frederick Hnat

A merger of the SGI and SCAI would combine their capital resources and facilitate payment on surplus notes, yes.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay, great.

Frederick Hnat

Go ahead.

Andrew Gadlin

Please.

Frederick Hnat

No I was going to say that it would enhance the liquidity position of SGI which would be the surviving entity in the merger.

Andrew Gadlin

Got it. And then you said in your comments that because of Section 382 limitations on raising equity capital any plans to do that would be on hold until 2019. Does this mean that all new business initiatives are on hold until that?

Frederick Hnat

We are reviewing business initiatives conceptually. The capital raising efforts would be limited by Section 382 until 2019, but obviously we are in the background internally working on strategies for new business.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay, thanks. I was just wondering if you could discuss the process of working with DFS as you mentioned earlier in your remarks. There's a lot of different initiatives at work here and the purpose of the reinsurance would be to enable larger payments on the surplus notes. So given all these different initiatives how are you, can you talk a little bit about the process of working with DFS? They have their own models are they are kind of running your models, are they able to get back to you with considerations? To what extent are they looking at other bidders and trying to flex reinsurers own Puerto Rico risk to say are we taking care of policyholders if we ship them over?

Frederick Hnat

That's a great set of questions Andrew. Obviously we don't and we can't speak for a regulator and all of their processes. We have previewed the reinsurance transaction at a very high level with the NYDFS. We're in touch with them on a wide range of issues and we're not aware of what they do internally in every case, but we would expect them on the reinsurance transaction to go through their usual processes, their own analyses in evaluating the reinsurance transaction looking at both credit and structure.

I note that the NYDFS for example does their own analysis every time they review a surplus note payment for Syncora when we make that request. Right now we're in the middle of our examination with the NYDFS and we know that they look closely both at individual credits like Puerto Rico and overall risk concentration. We have no reason to think that their approach would be any different for reinsure. And the reinsurance process with the DFS probably puts Syncora and its potential reinsure under an even larger microscope. I hope that's helpful.

Andrew Gadlin

Yes, it is and then looking at this at a high level, you're in negotiations with a single counterpart. What's the biggest hold up? Because you've been working for some time, is the biggest hold up knowing how you would impact what the DFS will allow you to do or is it just pricing with this other counterparty.

Frederick Hnat

Andrew, unfortunately I can't really get into the details of our discussions and negotiations with counterparty. It is a complicated process, it's a long process that has many aspects and involves the regulator among other things, but I could not go into detail on discussing what timing considerations are.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay, understood. Thanks very much. I'll get back in queue.

Frederick Hnat

Thank you, Andrew.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Halder. Go ahead please. Your line is open.

Robert Halder

Good morning guys. Just two quick questions for you, first is more procedural. Understanding the timing of the merger on the question that you just answered, did you guys say that you feel like you need to merge SGI and SCAI ahead of the reinsurance transaction or completing that reinsurance transaction?

Frederick Hnat

That's right, that's our objective and that's our current, our plan.

Robert Halder

Okay and then secondly given Puerto Rico and I understand that that premise is its own animal, but I'm just wondering how permits [ph] and how what is happening in Puerto Rico has changed the way that you guys are reserving for other muni exposures especially with some other stress that we’re seeing in other sectors of that muni market?

Frederick Hnat

Well, there has been stress in the muni market, but other than Puerto Rico our muni portfolio is performing fairly well. On that note I would note that we're not involved with or heavily exposed to the municipalities that have hit the news more recently. As David mentioned, our BIG Flag List Leverage Ratio decreased by 15%. So Puerto Rico is a unique situation. I don't think it changes our reserving process for other municipalities. We - more on our municipal portfolio we have not had many Flag List additions over the course of the year.

Some of our insured credits have actually stabilized since the credit crisis and we've also seen continued run-off of the municipal portfolios through refundings although that's expected to taper off now with most of the economic refundings have already been done.

Robert Halder

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back by over to Mr. Beinhacker for some closing remarks.

Scott Beinhacker

Thank you, operator and thanks everyone for joining us on the call. I hope you found that helpful. We look forward to talking to you again after the release of our year-end financial statements. In the meantime, if you have any questions at all as a means of continuing our dialogue, please feel free to reach out to me at 212-478-3400 or through our dedicated Investor Relations email investorrelations@scafg.com.

The transcript and replay of this call will be available on our website later today. Thank you all for listening.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.