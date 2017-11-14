Diversification The Name Of The Game For Orange

When you hear about major telecommunication stocks you rarely hear of Orange (NYSE: ORAN) as the conversation is usually dominated by a few domestic firms. Perhaps the French telecom should be garnering more attention as the American telecom market is a hotly contested industry being severely hampered by price competition. Even if the French market were to become as congested with competitors as the U.S. is (or worse), Orange still owns the advantage of geography. Orange has the opportunity to earn revenue from a multitude of different countries within a reasonable distance. Of course, there are cultural differences as well as other hurdles to clear but generating revenue from a variety of sources is the best way to protect against unexpected revenue declines. The excerpt below shows ORAN's revenue trend as well as a bridge of its revenue compared to Q3 2016:

Source: Orange's Q3 2017 Investor Presentation

This chart displays two of the reasons why I believe that diversification is so important, but also how it essentially defines the investment thesis for Orange. Before reviewing these charts keep in mind that the Europe is not comparable to the United States in terms of economic strength for the time period provided. The last few years have been quite turbulent so to have no year-over-year revenue swing greater than 1.5% (positive or negative) is something not many companies (if any) in the entire continent can claim. Granted, some of this is due to the relatively stable nature of the telecom industry but a look the revenue trend at some other companies in the same sector supports my assertion that Orange "better" at being diversified.

DTEGY Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

In the chart are three of the largest telecom companies in the world, all from different parts of the globe. With swings as high as 7.5% revenue growth and declines as far as -18%, the world's leading telecom companies have not been able to stabilize revenue the way Orange has.

The inherent benefit that Orange has as a result of its diversification is that each region it operates is in a different position from the rest. Please turn your attention to the revenue bridge in the first image posted. While some may see that France is only up €10M year-over-year there is also the fact that this is Orange's largest revenue driver in terms of geography and has put together two consecutive quarters of positive revenue growth and posted the best fixed services revenue growth in 10 years at 1.9%, according to CEO Stephane Richard on the Quarterly Conference Call. Spain is the sexiest of Orange's end markets with revenue accelerating 6.4% off an already large €1.37B base making it the largest international market for Orange on the basis of revenue. Revenue from operations in Poland dropped 1% but the company is more focused on pushing its customers to its convergence strategy. Approximately 47% of Polish customers are now on are part of convergent contracts, an increase of 15 percentage points year-over-year. The story in Poland is similar to that in Belgium and Luxembourg, except the latter grew revenue 1.7% in the third quarter. In Central Europe the company is seeing strong revenue growth with Q3 seeing revenue jump 6.9% to follow up a strong Q2 where revenue grew 7.1%. Romania is the strongest performer with double digit revenue growth in consecutive quarters. Convergence packages were recently rolled out to Central Europe so more positive results are expected. The Africa & Middle East segment posted revenue growth of 3.1% in a quarter that pleased management while the focus there is improving mobile data revenues to the region.

Valuation

The broad revenue diversification of ORAN has also caught the attention of analysts. The table below shows EPS estimates provided by The Wall Street Journal for Orange through fiscal year 2019.

Year EPS P/E FY17 1.16 14.2 FY18 1.29 12.8 FY19 1.38 12.0

In addition, the Journal has 30 analysts covering the stock with the following breakdown of ratings:

Buy 21 Overweight 3 Hold 4 Underweight 0 Sell 2

Those 30 analysts have an average price target of $19.66, representing ~19% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

Diversification is no new concept and I am hardly the first to look for it in a company or acknowledge it. However, I believe that while some companies claim to be diversified, Orange is exemplary in its diversification. That is because it is diversified in both the geographic location of its end markets but also the economic landscape and its relative power in those markets. Each of those conditions inherently brings its own headwinds and tailwinds which Orange has been able to balance masterfully. Orange is truly opening its arms the "Global Economy".

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.