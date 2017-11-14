Home Depot: Beating My More Aggressive Expectations

I believe HD might react more timidly than an otherwise solid beat-and-raise would usually suggest, but I continue to appreciate the stock

The quarter's natural disasters impacted the financial performance, which I believe would have still been quite solid regardless of the events

Home Depot (HD) continues to stand out in the brick-and-mortar retail world. This Tuesday morning and as I had anticipated last week, the company delivered another impressive set of results, this time aided by hurricane recovery efforts in the United States.

Credit: ZDNet

Revenues of $25.0 billion were substantially better than consensus and my own estimate of $24.5 billion, the largest top-line beat since 4Q15 and the 13th of the past 14 quarters. Comps came in very strong, 250 bps above consensus, driven primarily by a robust U.S. market that was hit by severe weather, wild fires and earthquakes in 3Q17. I calculate that the top-line results were responsible for a nine-cent uplift to EPS compared to my expectations (see table below). Excluding hurricane-related sales, I estimate that the revenue beat would have been only about half as pronounced, but still impressive nonetheless.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Gross margins of 34.6% came in exactly where I expected. But profitability could have been better if not for the fact that "sales related to the hurricanes were struck at a lower margin rate than the company average". I believe average ticket price, up +5.1% and well ahead of inflation, helped to keep gross margins afloat.

On the opex side, once again the hurricane season left its mark -- this time serving as a drag to earnings. I calculate that five cents of EPS were lost vs. my expectations, as operating costs of nearly $5.0 billion grew YOY at a +5% rate. The opex increase did not outpace the improvement in sales and gross profits, however. As a result, EPS still landed a penny ahead of my expectations and three cents higher than Street's consensus, despite a richer effective tax rate.

Home Depot also took the opportunity to increase its guidance for the full year, to $100.6 billion in revenues and $7.36 in EPS. However, the bumps were barely enough to cover the third quarter beat, and I believe the Street will likely receive the outlook improvement without much excitement.

On the Home Depot stock

I have flip-flopped on my preference for HD over competitor Lowe's (LOW). I find the latter a more compelling proposition in terms of lower P/E, comparable earnings growth expectations and richer free cash flow yield (see chart and table below). But this is not to say, however, that I am not impressed by HD's run on the back of solid management practices and macro tailwinds.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG TTM FCF Yield Home Depot - HD 22.5x 12.9% 1.7x 4.6% Lowe's - LOW 17.2x 13.5% 1.3x 7.3% Wal-Mart (WMT) 20.8x 6.5% 3.2x 6.4%

Today's results certainly included one-off, short-term financial benefits from natural events that are likely to be more heavily discounted as the Street assesses the health of Home Depot's business in the longer term. For that reason, I believe HD might react more timidly in the next few days than an otherwise solid beat-and-raise would usually suggest. However, the company continues to provide plenty of reasons for investors looking for a high-quality name, even if at a richer valuation multiple, to consider adding HD to their portfolios.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.