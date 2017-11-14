Why We Believe AmTrust Is A Great Buy Opportunity

AmTrust's EV/EBITDA is 2x below its peers' median number, just like its EV/sales number. The divergence is even more significant when comparing EPS and free cash flow.

AmTrust (NASDAQ:AFSI) shares are down almost 50% year to date. Shareholders' value has been damaged by false allegations from short sellers and an FBI investigation in 2011. This drop occurred at a time when the Nasdaq index had risen by more than 10% since the beginning of the year. Am Trust is a part of this index.

Am Trust Financial's Decline Vs. the NASDAQ Index:

As a part of our activist approach, we have summarized the main problems with regard to AmTrust that caused this significant decline. We have contacted all the major shareholders to act together toward better value for shareholders. We requested the calling of an exceptional shareholders meeting and to elect new board members with Arca Capital representatives. We describe AmTrust's problems in more details below.

Lack of Information From AmTrust Executives

In our opinion, management could improve the presentation of information for shareholders and investors. Uncertainty remains regarding the FBI and SEC investigations, where the exact results of the investigations and the impact of their findings on the company are unknown. Similarly, speculation about the amount of the company's reserves is constantly occurring. Such situations create uncertainty around AmTrust, which creates the ideal environment for short sellers, who have been active in this name lately. The short position is at a level of one-fifth the free float.

Late Announcement of 2016 Results

The violation of the publication deadline for a publicly listed company is considered to be a very negative signal. At the same time, Am Trust was forced to postpone the publication of the results for 2016 (see its 10-K here) twice, which was logically reflected in a decline of shares.

The reason for the delay was that management, in accordance with the new auditor, KPMG, found that the results for 2014, 2015 and the first three quarters of 2016 needed to be adjusted. Restated statements were finally released on April 4, 2017. Net income levels were down by 7% to almost 11% in individual years.

Net Income ($ in thousands) 2014 2015 2016 Previously Reported 446,598 510,522 482,240 As Restated 434,276 457,633 430,370 variance (%) (7.0%) (10.4%) (10.8%)

Decline of Operational Margins

Another significant factor contributing to the reduction in the stock price is the declining profitability of the company. Although AmTrust continues to grow in sales, they are unable to translate this growth into profits, as evidenced by the company's half-year results.

($ in thousands) 1H2016 1H2017 y/y Total revenues 2,632,379 3,053,804 16.0% Net income attributable to AmTrust common stockholders 211,134 28 461 (86.5%) EPS diluted $ 1.20 $ 0.16 (86.7%)

Close Relationship With Reinsurance Agents (Maiden Holdings and ACP Re)

The long-term, close relationship of AmTrust's insider shareholder, the Karfunkel family, with Bermuda-based Maiden Holdings and ACP Re has been a significant root cause of accounting disruption and share price drawdowns. Although past financial statements were adjusted, the continuation of the relationship with these reinsurance agents brings significant vulnerability to future stock valuations and imposes on shareholders serious risk of operational disruption (e.g., P&C loss reserves creation).

Why Have We invested in AmTrust?

We currently own a significant stake of 1% in AFSI. As a part of our investment strategy, we hired the Pinkerton investigative agency to provide complete due diligence regarding a potential FBI investigation and the background of key executives. This due diligence has proven that there was no FBI investigation and the main executives -- including the Karfunkel family -- have transparent backgrounds. (We can provide this due diligence upon request.)

Regarding its relative valuation, AmTrust significantly underperforms its closest competitors despite similar profitability and leverage. AmTrust's EV/EBITDA is 2x below its peers' median number, just like EV/sales. Divergence is even more significant when comparing EPS and free cash flow. AmTrust currently trades at 6x EPS and 3.4x FCF, while its peers trade at 19.3x EPS and 13.3x FCF, on average. Such a gap can partially be explained by slightly lower profit margins and higher earnings. However, it's mostly due to past accounting discrepancies that have been resolved (confirmed by the recent quarter results showing unchanged expansion of sales and profits). Therefore, the current pricing reflects the market's inefficiency and irrational investors' behavior avoiding bargains due to resolved issues with no consequences on current operations and the future stock outlook. Source: Reuters Eikon

AmTrust has entered into a strategic partnership with the leading private equity firm Maiden Dearborn Partners. AmTrust agreed to sell a 51% stake of its fee business MDP for $1.15 billion, plus up to an additional $50 million upon exit, subject to agreed thresholds. Here are a few positive points regarding this transaction:

AmTrust to Receive Gross Cash Proceeds of Approximately $950 Million to Support Organic Growth and Value Creation Opportunities

AmTrust Estimates Net Tangible Book Value and Net Book Value to Increase by approximately $6.00 per Share and $3.50 per Share, Respectively

Madison Dearborn Partners will have a 51% Equity Interest, with AmTrust Retaining 49% Interest, Enabling Continued Participation in the Business's Future Growth

Strategic Transaction Unlocks Value for AmTrust and Positions U.S. Fee Businesses for Accelerated Growth

Demonstrates Value of AmTrust's Retained Fee Business

