Gorman-Rupp: Steep Valuation, So Where Are The Shorts?

Some companies rarely go on sale, and Gorman-Rupp (GRC) is one of them. Unfortunately, there is no discount here today; shares trade at about 13.2x my forecast of next year’s EBITDA. While this definitely does not scream “undervalued”, interestingly the company does not stand out as overvalued, either – at least once you dig past the superficial data and really get into the fundamentals of the company’s operations. So while I can’t get behind Gorman-Rupp on the long side as a value-driven investor, I can understand the reasons why risk-averse small cap investors continue to be drawn to the firm.

Business Overview

Gorman-Rupp can trace its roots back to 1933, when two unemployed engineers (company namesakes J.C. Gorman and Herb Rupp), borrowed $1,500 and began working on a design for a pump with a non-clogging feature. The story goes that the competition did not believe them, and disparaged the firm in a $100,000 public awareness campaign to discredit the firm. In a twist of fate, this worked as free advertising for the firm, and companies lined up to test the product for themselves. The pump worked perfectly, and the business was born.

Today, Gorman-Rupp has thousands of products serving millions of end markets. From fire end markets (hydrant, truck-mounted) to municipal products (clean drinking water, wastewater, flood control) to petroleum (petroleum product pumping at refineries, processing facilities, pipelines), Gorman-Rupp generally has a solution. Power ranges from tiny pumps that generate one horsepower, to large pumps generating thousands of horsepower. Like other equipment, demand for the pump industry is cyclical in nature, and is tied to business conditions within durable goods and equipment products. While there is a maintenance component here as old pumps are retired, the majority of annual sales are driven by new capital investment.

Potential M&A Target, Forefront Of Several Trends

Gorman-Rupp has always carried a steep valuation – roughly 13x EV/EBITDA on average – for a variety of reasons. The product base is one, as exposure to the pumping end market has been in vogue for several years now, particularly water exposure. Broader macroeconomic themes such as water pollution scandals (Flint, Michigan), global warming influence (agricultural pump demand), the Trump administration’s infrastructure plans (more than one third of piping and related infrastructure is in need of repair) all combine to create a stewing pot of speculation and drive investor interest on the long side. Short interest is basically non-existent: 0.81% of the float. Who wants to be on the short side, given Gorman-Rupp products are sold to many different end markets (construction, waste and wastewater handling, utility, agricultural, refined petroleum) that all benefit from one or more of these themes?

Further, there has been a wave of consolidation within the industry. Xylem (XYL), the world’s largest pump manufacturer, has been on a tear with acquisitions for years, from MultiTrode to Heartland Pump, and larger companies like General Electric (GE) participated as well, buying Lufkin Industries for $3,300mm before divesting its Water and Process Technologies divisions to SUEZ for $3,400mm earlier this year. Even Gorman-Rupp has participated in small deals, such as the purchases of American Turbine Pump and Pumptron back in 2012. With roughly $400mm in annual revenues, Gorman-Rupp doesn’t even crack the top 20 in pump manufacturers worldwide – but it is one of the larger pure plays. With a rock solid balance sheet (no debt, just $47mm in liabilities at the end of Q3 2017), the corporation makes for an easy takeover target for anyone in the industry looking to add more assets.

Recent Earnings Results Turning More Favorable

Revenue has been on a steady downtrend since 2014; 2017 should see the top line report $381mm in revenue, compared to $435mm in 2014. Downtrends in oil and gas (upstream and downstream), as well as weakness within agriculture, have all contributed to the firm just having a tough time getting growth moving again. There are signs of relief, however. Upstream energy production has certainly bottomed (although downstream remains weak), and agriculture is showing signs of life as well, particularly within foreign markets. Incoming orders increased 17% in Q3 2016, and backlog grew to $111mm, versus $98mm at the end of 2016. 2017 finally looks like the year the company regains sales growth. Sell-side analysts expect 4.2% growth next year, which actually might be on the low side; I don’t think 5-6% growth next year would be entirely out of line.

Overall, Gorman-Rupp has done an excellent job of keeping margin stable during this period; EBITDA margin has only fallen 275bps from 2014 highs (13% ttm EBITDA margin). Gross margin is actually up since then (up 80bps), so the loss has been entirely within selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) costs. The company has lost leverage due to lower sales, and the company has been incurring some incremental professional service fees due to a few small acquisitions that took place in 2014 and 2015.

The company’s cash balance is now at a multi-year high: $76mm. Gorman-Rupp generates healthy cash flow; $38mm after maintenance spending this year, and $28mm after the dividend (which was increased 8.6% annually back in October). Given that, this cash is only going to build over the coming quarters. With no share repurchase program and no debt to pay down, the expectation should be an acquisition. This will be a tough nut to crack for the firm; it has been historically a very conservatively run firm, and most acquisitions have not been large (<$50mm). What the company does with its cash, and how it positions itself, will be a key driver for the firm going forward.

Given my expectations for 5% revenue growth, as well as incremental EBITDA margin expansion (to 13.5%), Gorman-Rupp should generate $54mm in EBITDA next year. This is a 13.2x EV/EBITDA multiple, which is in-line with the five year historical average. Shares are likely fairly valued at this point in my opinion, but on the other side of the coin, shares represent a safe and uncomplicated way to get exposure to some great end markets.

