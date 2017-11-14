Seadrill: Should We Expect Another Big Move?

Since Seadrill (SDRL) declared bankruptcy in September, its shares have had two major runs, each of which ended near the $0.60 level. As I believe that fundamentally Seadrill shares are heavily overvalued at current levels even in the best-case scenario, the practical reason to follow Seadrill shares is to trade them on potential spikes (for speculative investors and traders) or to exit a long position at better prices (for long-term Seadrill shareholders). In this light, it's important to study the mechanics of previous upside moves and look at potential catalysts in the future.

In my opinion, the first upside move in Seadrill shares after bankruptcy was due to short covering. As soon as shorts learned that the restructuring plan was leaving a 1.9% post-dilution stake for current shareholders (subject to bondholder vote), they rushed for exits. The exact valuation of this 1.9% post-dilution stake (I have previously argued that it is worth 5 cents and my expectations have not changed since then) is not that important from a practical point of view for shorts. The bankruptcy process will be ongoing for many months, during which shorts will have to incur various costs, including borrow costs, margin requirements and opportunity costs. Not surprisingly, short interest has significantly declined since bankruptcy announcement:

Source: gurufocus.com

The current level of short interest in the company is not sufficient enough to trigger any kind of a short squeeze. This factor was in play in September, but will not be influencing the trading of Seadrill shares in the future.

The second move in Seadrill shares was likely a mix of higher oil price, a technical setup and, mainly, news on the activity of Seadrill bondholders. In short-term trading, participants don't have the time to study bankruptcy filings in detail, so they often act on perceived "news" in hope that momentum will keep going. If the "news" proves to be non-relevant as in Seadrill's case, the stock quickly fades back to previous levels and the speculative crowd continues to monitor shares patiently, awaiting another chance to play the game.

"News" from the bankruptcy front may be the only real catalyst that may trigger interest in Seadrill shares going forward, as the short interest has dropped to insignificant levels and no positive fundamental changes can occur. Remaining bulls may argue that Seadrill is still in the so-called go-shop period, where interested bidders may submit their proposals to Seadrill and offer better terms than the ones outlined in the restructuring plan. The go-shop period expires on December 11, 2017. The problem here is that Seadrill searched for potential bidders and only received two proposals from bondholders.

No one outside the current restructuring process showed up and you can't blame them for this - the company will remain heavily leveraged after restructuring is complete and could still run into trouble if offshore drilling market recovery is postponed further into the future. In my view, the expiration of the go-shop period may be a significant downside catalyst, as the market will realize that no deus ex machina scenario has been realized and that the company will not be suddenly bailed out by some Chinese buyer.

Another notable date is November 28, when the court will be hearing on various applications for approval of employment by the official committee of unsecured creditors (dockets 395, 396, 399, 400). I don't expect that this hearing will serve as any catalyst, although the market can sometimes react to any news coming from a bankrupt company, whether they can theoretically serve as a catalyst or not.

It looks like only one viable catalyst may emerge in the short-term. Brent oil (BNO) is currently consolidating in the $63.00 - $64.50 range. In case Brent is able to go past the $64.50 mark and rally above $65 per barrel, Seadrill shares may benefit from increased interest to offshore drilling. Fundamentally, there is no way how oil price fluctuations can avert the ongoing bankruptcy process and the maximum recovery that shareholders can get is a 1.9% post-dilution stake in the new Seadrill equity. However, market participants will certainly be inspired by higher oil and bid up everything offshore-drilling related.

As you can see, it's hard to expect that any news that can be interpreted as positive to come from the company in the near term. More, the expiration of the go-shop period expires in less than 30 days, so a key hope that Seadrill might receive a better proposal will be going away soon. In this case, everyone willing to bet on momentum in Seadrill shares should wait for this momentum. Otherwise, there's a high chance to get stuck in a fundamentally overvalued stock which may stay flat for almost a month and then gap down after the expiration of the go-shop period. For longer-term holders of Seadrill, any upside in its shares is a chance to get a better price for their beaten shares before the market adjusts Seadrill shares closer to their fundamental value, which, in my view, is 5 cents.

