Rambus: Risk Outweighing Reward, These 2 Details Have Me Shorting

As I look at the company's financial position I don't see much wiggle room for these factors to take effect in the upcoming year.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company's segments include Memory and Interface Division, Rambus Security Division, Emerging Solutions Division and Rambus Lighting Division.

Maturities: 9% Dilution or Significant Cash Depletion

On August 15th of 2018 the company's $138 million in senior convertible notes are due to mature causing the company to either pay out the notes in cash or convert into common stock (or a combination of both). With the former diluting the company's common stock by about 9%, the latter requires the company to take a ~$138 million hit to its cash.

While a similar $172 million maturity occurring in 2014, the company was in a significantly better financial position with over $338 million in cash and equivalents, which is significantly higher than its current cash position alongside a much larger research & development expense environment.

Generally speaking, a blow to cash with convertible notes is not as bad as portrayed as the company has the ability to re-offer notes, as it did in 2015 following the maturity in 2014. This time around, however, the company is boosting it's different segmental performance with significant research & development investments and a higher overall employee count boosting overall expenses and stock based compensation 20% and 85%, respectively. This both causes the company's financial position to be impaired and the rating of such future notes to decrease alongside a significant hinder to the company's balance sheet with the onset of new debt it may not sustain.

The company's further use of $50 million to buy back its own shares signals a mixed expense picture. On the one hand, the company's confidence that current price ranges are cheap enough to use its cash for such efforts signals optimism, yet on the other hand the use of $50 million to boost EPS on a temporary basis until maturities (as share count rose back to previous counts with conversions) signals a poor use of cash when the company's high growing segment needs a high degree of investment while its core licensing royalties slip on a comparable basis.

The company's research & development expenses have continued to soar as the company's reliability on royalties have continued to face some uncertainty with the vast amount of competition out there for the company's products and patents, which begin to expire this year throughout the year 2038. Alongside these factors, the company's overall expenses and interest expense puts a further hinder on the company's balance sheet as they are expected to pay around $55 million for various financial obligations in the upcoming years.

Stock based compensation, increasing at a far more rapid pace than sales, are another cause for concern when regarding expenses as the company needs to expand their global workforce of just 767 employees to accompany certain demand in its contract segment as the majority of the company's management is unfamiliar with manufacturing-based product lines and must expand to integrate those capabilities to remain competitive.

As an expense conclusion, I don't believe the combination of stock-based-compensation being exercised, significant boosts in needed R&D, employee and wage expansion and the upcoming $138 million hit to the company's balance sheet will get overcome by the natural growth environment of the company and that current valuations are vastly extended from the post-2018 maturity balance sheet condition.

This is especially true from a risk standpoint when looking at the company's core revenue streams and their sustainability:

Exposure: These 3 Companies Determine Solvency

A whopping 63% of the company's revenues came from its top 5 clients, mostly from royalty payment for their patented products. The company's top 3 customers, accounting for over 40% of all revenues are Micron (MU), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), which pay the company royalties for the use of their patented products and solutions. The dependency of the majority of revenues to a few companies have their own inherent risks in any given sector of the market but particularly in the technology sector relying on patent. It's known, for example, that large companies like Apple (AAPL) and Samsung notably use and copy patents in anticipation of large revenue savings and small fine payments, putting Rambus in a bad overall market position.

Rambus' agreement with Samsung includes a fixed $15 million quarterly royalty payment ($60 million annually or almost 20% of revenues) are both at the discretion of Samsung to alter but also are expected to be renegotiated in 2018 after the first 5 year part of the partnership concludes and the fixed quarterly royalty payments are due to change. This creates a fairly volatile situation for the company as they enter into this renegotiation but the validity and continuation of the contract are due to remain as Samsung's use of IC chips continue to increase and sales grow in the variety of usage segments.

Both the renegotiation due in the next few year and the conclusion of the agreement in 2023, there are numerous other companies and offerings due to impact the continuation of the deal as more IC chip manufacturers with greater experience than Rambus puts the partnership in an uncertain phase.

The company's agreement with Micron includes a 7 year contract where it gets paid a maximum of $10 million per quarter, or $40 million annually, determined by Micron's own filings of usages and orders for their memory-based products and services. This one is particularly uncertain where Micron has the discretion of filing the uses of Rambus' memory products and is also due to expire in 2020 where the company will have a tough negotiation position on behalf of the aforementioned competitive factors.

The undependability of this contract and its soon-to-be-void status has me questioning future royalty sustainability as these factors come into play in the coming fiscal year when more focus is put forth by management and analysts.

The company's agreement with SK Hynix includes an extended partnerships through 2024 where the company gets paid around $12 million per quarter ($48 million annually or almost 16% of revenues) for its licensing of products after a long disputed lawsuit of patent infringement. This contract has more merit than the others as some are binding by court decision and are not subject to change by SK Hynix per contract. The company's high dependability through an extended time frame has me slightly more optimistic on this specific contract but with SK Hynix's past actions of patent disregard it's hard to completely trust any future operational activity or contract misuse.

(Source: Pinxter Analytics / Company Filings)

Even as the company's other revenues continue to grow alongside the other 2 companies amounting for an additional ~$30 million each, the overall dependability on these few companies, all having their own woes, has me worried heading into 2018 where the company's contracts begin to get renegotiated or renewed. Any depletion of these fixed revenues in the upcoming years, which can be expected with the vast amount of new competition rising in recent years and a shift to security and other technology interfaces, these are volatile times for the company's fixed sales and income.

Risks: The Counterargument

As a contrarian view to the company's expenses and maturities, the company has the ability to simply offer any amount of senior convertible notes at any point, before or after the aforementioned maturity, without regard to its ratings which will allow the company to continue and invest heavily in new products and partnerships. However, I believe that with the company's current high valuation metrics, as discussed later on, a significant rise in long term debt will outweigh current benefits with the company's levered balance sheet.

Getting to the health of the company's core sales streams from Samsung, Micron and SK Hynix it can be argued that the financial health of these companies is well over peers and the likelihood of these contracts being terminated are low. However, with the constant competitive edge in the industry, these mega companies will likely shift focus from royalty payments to develop their own solutions once these patents expire or on the other hand look for acquisitions in the area, bringing me to the last risk involved.

As the company holds over 1,900 patents for its products and services solutions, it will be foolish to skip over the possibility the company can get acquired by any of the aforementioned partners paying royalties or any of their peers. An acquisition of the company, in my view, is the greatest risk in short selling the company's stock in hopes of returning to fair value once these factors are processed, even with the company's highly levered balance sheet waving off some likely or interested competitors.

Valuation: Oh Boy!

With EPS for 2017 expected to be in the range from $0.20 to $0.29, valuations for the company at an industry average of 40 times earnings, a high growth industry, puts the company's fair valuation at $8.00 to $11.60 per share, roughly 33% below current value of $14.65 per share. A further look at discounted cash flow valuation with a high 20% EPS growth rate brings a sub-$10 valuation with a 10% discount rate with future earnings expectations.

Conclusion

Both the company's crippling expense structure alongside a maturity destined to send the company's income into a loss for 2018 and the company's heavy reliability on a few single companies to provide the majority of their revenue when the entire memory and chip industry being heavily seasonal and competitive has me weary of the prospect of an investment in the company.

Moreover, the company's sales stream shift will require a continued boost to R&D and employee count and compensation, causing an unsustainable environment where the company's current valuation stands. I believe 2018 will have the greatest show of these expenses vs. income and the company will lose a significant part of their valuation to these factors.

With these two factors weighing in I believe the company is overvalued by roughly 40% and believe it will return to the $8.00 to $11.60 per share range in the upcoming 2 years. The company doesn't pay a dividend so natural depreciation and payment is minimal.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RMBS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.