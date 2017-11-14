TerraForm Power Q3 Results Have Disappointed, But Growth Prospects Are Promising

Brookfield acquisition upside and projected dividend growth is mostly already priced in. We rate TERP a HOLD.

Brookfield transaction has brought positive momentum, with a simplification of the capital structure, credit rating upgrade, and identification of ROFO pipeline to grow CAFD and dividends per share over medium term.

Q3 results have disappointed, with most key metrics behind Q3 2016, driven by asset sales and lower wind speeds.

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) offers a 5.8% dividend yield (on FY2018 target dividend), in line with peers’ average. Brookfield’s (NYSE:BAM) involvement has brought momentum to TERP, which now projects strong dividend growth over the next 5 years supported by operational improvements, debt structure optimization, and acquisitions from ROFO pipeline.

This article builds on our previous article "TerraForm Power Has Transitioned To A New Shareholder Structure With The Potential For Higher Returns", and provides an update on the recently published Q3 2017 results.



Company Overview

TerraForm Power owns and operates renewable generation assets. The company's portfolio consists of renewable energy facilities located in the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, Chile, and the United Kingdom with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606MW (90% coming from the US), of which 41% from solar and 59% from wind.

As of June 2016, the portfolio's average remaining life was 26 years (average remaining PPA of 14 years), with high credit quality counterparties (84% of offtakers are rated investment grade).





Q3 2017 Update & Brookfield Transaction Closing

TERP’s Q3 2017 results were disappointing, with most key metrics behind Q3 2016. The weaker results were caused by asset sales and lower wind speeds (c. 20%) and lower solar irradiation (c. 5%). Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $109m, with $25m of CAFD in the quarter.

In October 2017, TERP entered into a new $450m revolving credit facility, with $250m initially drawn to repay the old revolver and for general corporate purposes. In November 2017, TERP issued a new $350m Term Loan priced at L+2.75%, about 75bps lower than initial pricing guidance. The proceeds were used primarily to repay a project-level loan that was due for repayment due to the Brookfield transaction.

Following the closing of the Brookfield transaction, TERP’s credit rating has been upgrade from B3 to B1 by Moody’s, and from B- to BB- by S&P, confirming the positive momentum brought on by Brookfield’s new sponsorship.

As part of the Brookfield transaction, all Class B shares were converted in Class A shares, increasing the Class A share count from 92m at quarter end to 148m as of October 31st.





Debt & Liquidity

TERP’s liquidity position has improved to $921m as of September 2017, pro-forma for certain transactions related to the Brookfield acquisition ((i) issuance of $350m Term Loan in Nov-2107, (ii) repayment of $338 million of the non-recourse portfolio term loan and $12m of corporate credit facility, (iii) payment of $288m special dividend and (iv) payment of $32m transaction advisory fees). This includes a new $500m acquisition line provided by the new sponsor (currently undrawn).

Total debt as of September 2017 amounts to $3.6bn, including $1.9bn HoldCo debt, and $1.8bn non-recourse project-level debt. The debt figure is pro-forma for certain post-period end transactions: (i) issuance of $350m term loan , (ii) repayment of $338m non-recourse portfolio term loan and $12m corporate revolver.

We believe that TERP’s current liquidity position (including the $500m acquisition line) and lack of near-term debt maturities, are adequate to support TERP’s liquidity needs and to fund future acquisitions and support the targeted 5-8% annual dividend increases. We also note that management will raise financing against some of its unlevered projects to reduce HoldCo debt, which is currently proportionally higher than its peers.





Cash Generation & Dividends

TERP’s guidance for FY2017 was unchanged as a result of Q3 results, with the exception of CAFD which was reduced from a range of $105-115m to $95-105m due to a change in the CAFD definition, rather than a change in projected cash generation. The dividend per share target of $0.72 in FY2018 was re-affirmed, together with a medium-term target pay-out ratio of 80-85%. TERP has also reiterated its plan to grow dividends per share by 5-8% annually, reaching $0.92 dividend per share in FY2022, supported by margin improvements and acquisitions. TERP has identified a 3,500MW right-of-first-offer (“ROFO”) pipeline which will enable the targeted CAFD and DPS growth, in addition to certain cost savings and potential repowering of projects (e.g. replace current turbines with larger and more efficient one, whilst retaining the current towers and supporting infrastructure).



Conclusion

We rate TERP a HOLD. It’s dividend yield currently stands at 5.8% (on FY18 projected dividend of $0.72 per share), expected by management to increase by 5-6% yearly until 2022, supported by accretive acquisitions. However, we believe the dividend growth upside is mostly priced-in.

Assuming no change in dividend yield over the next 12 months, the total return over the year would be 11.4%. However, if the dividend yield was to increase by 50bps to account for example for higher interest rates, the total return drops to 3.6%.

