Famous Dave's Excellent Q3 2017

Last night, I am very happy to report that my favorite nano-cap company, Famous Dave's (DAVE), reported a very strong Q3 2017. Now there are lot of pieces, and you need to really be following the company in order to move beyond the headlines and understand the nuances, so let's get started.

For context and candor, I am long 3,500 shares of DAVE with a cost basis of $5.90. I bought my first batch of 1,000 shares on October 27, 2015 an average price just north of $8 per share. From the first day I owned shares until Famous Dave's May 2, 2017 annual shareholder meeting (see my notes as I attended) I watched and witnessed disappointing results. However, on May 2nd, management finally proved that they "got it" and took actions that paralleled some of my recommendations. (see my March 27th piece: Adventures in Capitalism. )

So for readers unfamiliar with why I continued to like DAVE, my turnaround thesis is straight forward.

The company is transitioning from a blended model of operating both company owned units and franchises to a franchise only model. When I met with the management team in Minnetonka on May 2nd, during the annual shareholders meeting, I picked up on the subtext that during Famous Dave's rapid expansion phase, when operating margins were more robust and casual dining industry headwinds were at bay, the company got really sloppy in its real estate selection process (this is more subtext as they didn't explicitly state that).

As you can see, overall total store units peaked at 194 in Q4 2013. Notably, company owned same store sales have been consistently negative until this quarter. The last time the company had positive company owned comps was back in 2013.

From 2013 through Q2 2017 Famous Dave's operating margin, arguably the most important metric for a company's financial health (although some would argue same store sales are equally important) struggled. Restaurant level operating margins were 10.2% in FY14, 6.3% in FY15, and only 4.0% in FY16.

So at face value, assuming that most franchises had modestly better operating margins, not only did company wide profitability decline, but investors feared that margins were too low and could only cover the 4% to 5% franchise royalties. So the continued disappointment in same store sales, operating margins, bloated corporate SG&A, disarray with two failed CEO tenors by Ed Rensi and Adam Wright, and industry wide headwinds took shares from the mid $30s to as low as $3.45 per share.

However, I continued and continue to believe in the turnaround because of the low valuation ($3.90 per share x 7 million shares equals a market capitalization of $27.3 million and net debt as of 9/30/17 (and per the conference call) was only $1.9 million. So at $3.90, we are looking at an enterprise value of call it $30 million.

Moreover, royalty companies trade a much higher valuation as the shadow debt from operating leases is non existent and it is an asset light model.

This is a good segue to discuss one the best aspects of the Q3 2017 earnings release.

Per Famous Dave's new CEO, starting today, Jeff Crivello, his and the teams' G&A target FY 2018 is for $8 million. Jeff Crivello, commented,

“Mike’s tireless effort to execute upon the strategic initiatives set forth by the Company has been commendable. His work is evident in the improving restaurant sales trends as well as the successful refranchising of eight Company-owned restaurants and closures of thirteen underperforming Company-owned restaurants since the beginning of the year. The Board and I sincerely appreciate the thoughtful and decisive decision-making that Mike brought to the organization. I am thrilled to be joining the Company during such a pivotal time. With the refranchising effort well underway, my focus will be on improving the existing value proposition, while expeditiously addressing the development and evolution of the Famous Dave’s concept. Additionally, although the team has made substantial progress with their general and administrative optimization plan, I believe that we can strategically reduce G&A expenses to approximately an $8.0 millionrun-rate within the next 90 days, while continuing to improve upon the franchisor services that we provide. It truly is an exciting time to become a part of the Famous Dave’s team.”

For context, and per my model, corporate G&A was $16.7 million in FY16. FY18 G&A at only $8 million will have a dramatically positive effect on net income. When I wrote Famous Dave's Path to $8, my back of the envelope input estimate was $12 million, although I was hoping for $10 million. $8 million is outstanding and dramatically alters the future profitability of Famous Dave's earnings power.



Next, let's move along to highlights from the earnings release and conference call.

As I mentioned above, company owned comps were positive 0.9%. The first positive same store sales since 2013.

Restaurant level margins were back to a healthy 7%

G&A expenses were down $600K YoY for Q3.

Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $1.4 million.

Q3 2017 cash flow from continuing operating activities was positive $2.33 million

Nine months FY 2017 ended continuing cash flow was positive $4.484 million.

Importantly, cash flow from operations, excluding one time items relating to store closures, was positive $2.33 million in Q3 2017.

Here is the back up data on cash flow from operations:

1st half 2017 cash flow provided by operations was $2.154 million.

Nine months ended October 1, 2017 cash flow from continuing operations was $4.484 million. So $4.484 million less $2.154 million equals the $2.33 million.

Turning to the conference call (see transcript here) and per CFO, Dexter Newman: Net Debt was only $1.9 million.

As I have been closely tracking the news and following Famous Dave's closures, here is my tracking spread of company closures.

Note how in the top right, I had 4 company owned units in Maryland and Virginia that match the 8 unit figure. Those are the stores that have been re-franchised.

Here are the closed units:

Next, let's turn to the 10-Q to get the underlying details about the re franchises. So netting out $750K in repair and maintenance credits, the company will get paid $228K ($2.35 million less $750K divided by 7) per unit, for the seven units. However, the company will now earn a 4% to 5% royalty stream from these units and operating leases risk moves to Elliot Baum's (the same guy who is a successful franchise and refranchised 7 Chicago, IL units in Q4 2015) balance sheet. Also, similar to Chicago, the Frederick, MD operating lease stays with Famous Dave's corporate and the royalty split is lower, as this must have been a more marginal performing unit relative to the group.

Let's face it, Mr. Baum has got to review all the units with a fine tooth comb and he was able pick the performing units. The underperforming units have already been shut down, and Mr. Baum's group now has 8 units in a new operating territory. However, Famous Dave's needed a refranchising win, so the deal was win-win.

As I stated in the Famous Dave's Path to $8, I don't care if management gets a low price. I just want the operating leases risk off corporate's balance sheet and I want to earn the royalty income stream.

Refranchising of Mid-Atlantic Restaurants On November 1, 2017, the Company simultaneously entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Mid-Atlantic APA”) and completed a transaction to effect the sale of seven restaurants in Maryland and Virginia (the “Mid-Atlantic Restaurants”) to Capital Blue Ribbon Restaurants, LLC and Commonwealth Blue Ribbon Restaurants, LLC (the “Mid-Atlantic Purchasers”). Pursuant to the Mid-Atlantic APA, the contract purchase price for the Mid-Atlantic Restaurants was $2,350,000 and included a repairs and maintenance credit of $750,000, which must be exhausted within one year. Also pursuant to the Mid-Atlantic APA, the Company and the Mid-Atlantic Purchasers entered into a line of credit agreement in the amount of $750,000 (the “LOC Agreement”) on which the Mid-Atlantic Purchasers can draw funds to pay for necessary repairs and maintenance work. The LOC Agreement has a four year term with interest payable at a rate of 4.25% per annum and a balloon payment at maturity. The Mid-Atlantic Purchasers also agreed to purchase inventory and petty cash on hand ten days after closing. Also effective November 1, 2017, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Frederick APA”) to effect the sale of its Frederick, Maryland restaurant (“Frederick”) to Capital Blue Ribbon Restaurants, LLC (the “Frederick Purchaser”). Pursuant to the Frederick APA, the contract purchase price for Frederick shall be an amount equal to (I) 50% of the rent, fees, charges, taxes and other amounts payable to the landlord or another third party pursuant to the lease agreement, plus (ii) 50% of that portion of Frederick’s EBITDA (as defined in the Frederick APA) attributable to Frederick that exceeds $25,000 in any 12-month period and $37,500 in any 18-month period (the “Frederick Purchase Price”); however, the Company has guaranteed the 12-month and 18-month EBITDA performance of Frederick. Installments of the Frederick Purchase Price shall be payable by the Frederick Purchaser to the Company monthly in arrears until the month following the month in which Frederick is closed. The Company will remain the primary obligor on the lease agreement. The Frederick Purchaser also agreed to purchase inventory and petty cash on hand ten days after closing.

As I said, we had a lot of terrain to cover. There was one other piece related to last night. The new CEO is the #2 to Patrick Walsh's hedge fund. Mr. Walsh has a deep history when it comes to investing in restaurant companies and a good track record in the space. As a sweetener and incentive to perform, Famous Dave's board gave his investor group a sweet heart deal by allowing him to buy 418,169 shares for $3.50 per share (for gross proceeds of $1.5 million). Moreover, the company announced a rights offering for another $4 million whereby existing shareholders, at a future record date, can elect to buy shares in order to prevent their proportional ownership from being diluted in a capital raise. Mr. Crivello has offered to buy any shares from shareholders who do not elect to participate. How magnanimous of Mr. Crivello.

Also keep in mind that Famous Dave's owns the underlying real estate for 4 Minnesota locations. That real estate is pledged as collateral for the long term debt. Given the geographic clustering, the ten Minnesota locations, and real estate (of those 4) might be worth $4 to $5 million ($200K to $300K per unit plus $2 million for the real estate).

Takeaway

This was an excellent report. A future $8 million G&A run rate, positive company owned comps, and 7% operating margins are key positives. With only $1.9 million in net debt, before the MD & VA refranchising deal and the $1.5 million sweet heart deal for Mr. Crivello's investors, not to mention the $4 million future rights offering, Famous Dave's will have no net debt. Moreover, there are still 16 company owned units. The ten Minnesota units are clustered and the four New Jersey and one New York unit are geographically close.

If Famous Dave's royalty income is a pro-froma $17 million in 2018 less the G&A of $8, with minimal interest expenses and loss carried forward, DAVE could earn as much of $1 per share. As of 10am, shares of DAVE are only trading up 10%. This is an underreaction in my opinion.

I would argue the shorts, given the BBQ them, could get smoked out today and over the few weeks, as they are suddenly short 810K shares (500K of which were shorted in the $3s) and the bear case is completely off the table.

Even if we were super conservative, Famous Dave's could earn $0.50 (or more) per share in E.P.S. in FY18.

Here is the short interest data:

Finally, the technicals are lining up nicely, too. I fully expect DAVE to suprass the $5 mark in the near future.