Electronics For Imaging (EFII) 12B-25 Filing Review Conference Call (Transcript)

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

12B-25 Filing Review Conference Call

November 14, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

JoAnn Horne - IR, Market Street Partners

Marc Olin - CFO

Analysts

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Jim Suva - Citi

Joseph Wolf - Barclays

Joe Wittine - Longbow Research

Ananda Baruah - Loop Capital

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kelly, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the EFI Form 12B-25 Conference Call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

JoAnn Horne, Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

JoAnn Horne

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning to discuss EFI’s Filing of the Form 12B-25 after market close yesterday. Leading the call today Marc Olin, EFI's Chief Financial Officer. Mark will make brief comments and then we will take questions. Before management’s remarks, let me review the safe harbor statement.

And, I’ll turn the call over to Mark.

Marc Olin

Thank you, JoAnn. Good morning and thank you for joining the call this morning. Last night we filed a Form 12B25 with the SEC indicating that our Q3 2017 10Q filing deadline was not net. We felt its best to have a conference call this morning to share additional information and answer what questions we can regarding the filing. We of course regret the delay, but it was necessary in order to file an accurate 10Q.

The information we issued yesterday indicated that our preliminary earnings announcement for Q3 2017 included an expense related to a write off, of approximately $3.5 million during the quarter of certain inventory, the majority of which we acquired as part of our July 2015 acquisition of Reggiani.

We just concluded negotiations with the prior owners to recover part of this expense and as a result the expense has been reduced. The company has evaluating the accounting impacts of the write offs and reduction of the inventory expense and related settlement and whether this affect management's assessment of effectiveness of its current and historical disclosure control and internal control over financial reporting.

After conducting further review, we do expect to report a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting related to this matter and that are disclosure controls were not effective in prior periods.

In addition, the company continues not to expect any negative impact or previously announced Q3 2017 financial results, but now we expect it if there is a positive adjustment to Q3 2017 over the previously disclosed results for that period there may be a negative impact to prior period.

For these reasons we were not able to complete the preparation review and filing of our 10-Q for Q3 2017 within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. We're in a quiet period and will not be able to have further contact with investors until we have filed our 10-Q which we expect to do as soon as practicable. Thank you.

JoAnn Horne

Operator we will take questions now please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Ananda Baruah

I guess a couple for me. Can you give us anymore context around I guess the dynamic where you said how you could have a positive impact through September quarter, why reflectively that may result in a negative impact, just mechanically to prior quarters and then I have a follow up.

Marc Olin

Ananda as you know there is limit is to what we can say today, because we are still working on this but we are reviewing and the accounting impacts of the write off and reduction and so that as part of that evaluation of the accounting impact will make the determination as to whether there should be any impact to the current quarter and if there is what impact that would have on the prior quarters.

Ananda Baruah

And I don’t have it in front of me but did I -- am I recalling accurately that in the press release last night there is some mention of no material impact and no impact to prior reporting in some contacts?

Marc Olin

The press release yesterday just spoke to financial results in general. So, we are again trying to provide the most current information we have today and you know that current information is what I stated that if Q3 2017 improves as a result that may cause the prior periods to be reduced.

Ananda Baruah

Got it, if this ends up being materially weakness would that internal controls, will that have any relationship to the prior internal control dynamic or would this be separate from that?

Marc Olin

We're still on the process completing our assessments of the review of the current and historical disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting so we haven't reached any conclusions as of yet.

Ananda Baruah

Okay, last one from me. So, if you reduce the cost base with just a GAAP or a non-GAAP charge that you took in September quarter and if it's non-GAAP and you reduce the cost base this has also reduce the cost base for December quarter as well? Thanks, that's from me.

Marc Olin

The preliminary earnings that we announced for Q3, 2017 included both GAAP and non-GAAP impacts of the 3.5 million that we mentioned, it was the same in both GAAP and non-GAAP results. But we are not opining on anything as it relates to any Q4 impacts at this time.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jim Suva from Citi. Please go ahead.

Jim Suva

I just kind of want to get a little bit understanding if you can provide us anymore about it sounds like this is related to the Reggiani acquisition which if I my memory is correct or maybe it's not it closed over a two years ago and it's an inventory items of purchased inventory and I would think most inventory does not fit in a warehouse for over two years that it would have been turned and work through on the more atomic basis. How can inventory or maybe I'm misunderstanding kind of sit around for over two years or am I misunderstanding the facts here?

Marc Olin

So, Jim I can't go into really more detailed than we had in the release other than you are -- the statements that some of the inventory was acquired during our acquisition of Reggiani which was in July 2015 is accurate.

Jim Suva

Okay, I'll have to think about that a little bit more because it seems like inventory should be turned more than once every over two years, that sounds like you can't comment more on that.

And my second question is am I correct then also your stock buyback is on pause once again and if so are you guys going to then recoup the stock buyback because you've been unable to buyback any stocks for a very material amount of time?

Marc Olin

So, when we are in the acquired period our stock buyback does have to be on hold, however we were not in the quite period after our Q3 earnings announcements and the completion of our investor day. So, we are in the acquired period now but we have not been in the quite period in that entire time period between the investors day and today.

Jim Suva

And then in that quite period that you are now I assume it goes until you are able to file your SEC documents and then is that correct?

Marc Olin

You are correct.

Jim Suva

And the one last time the first question -- [actually] I just wanted to clarify, you had mentioned that the prior quarter the Q3 you have reported that charge and now you've been able to negotiate with the sellers of Reggiani to potentially recoup some, but then you talked about of charge in getting the past so it's sounds like you already booked a charge and there is another charge you are looking at from a weakness of internal controls, or are they the same charge because its seems like you already took the charge so why mentioned you might after restate the past charges again?

Marc Olin

So, we are -- as part of evaluating the accounting impacts of the write off and reduction we are determining the appropriate period in which those write offs and reductions were to be reported.

Jim Suva

But you already took the charge in Q3 am I correct or incorrect?

Marc Olin

Correct. Well in our preliminary earnings announcement that we gave the charge was reflected, the write off of $3.5 million was reflected, however, as we mentioned we just concluded the negotiations with the prior owners to recover part of that expense.

Jim Suva



And the recovery was not in the preliminary results, correct?

Marc Olin

Correct.

Operator

Your next question comes from Joseph Wolf from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Joseph Wolf

Thank you, good morning Mark, I guess I'm just trying -- I'm still having a little bit of trouble understanding if your volume accounting rules and then you negotiated a repayment from the original owners. What did you do wrong and what kind of material risk can control what your accounting control what you do not have in place?

And then could you just elaborate now given the issue that happened in the second quarter about the global nature of your control in the accounting organization?

Marc Olin

So, Joe I would say that we are evaluating the appropriate impact that's what we mentioned in the in the statement. So, we are evaluating the appropriate time period and the write off and reduction of the inventory expense in the settlement.

And again, we have to do that assessment to the effectiveness of our disclosure controls to determine whether there was a material weakness and if there was one with the nature of that material weakness would be. So that’s part of the process that we need to go through in advance of filing the 10Q.

Joseph Wolf

But does that mean the negotiation was going on already because of this is new information what would you -- what should you have done?

Marc Olin

So, I can't comment on that while the review is still taking place and that evaluation that we mentioned in the document but again the negotiation just concluded and we haven't filed our 10Q.

Joseph Wolf

And any comments on the global nature of your risk and control or controls and accounting?

Marc Olin

No that’s -- I certainly can't comment on that at this point in time but we are certainly looking and evaluating those controls and that’s part of as we get on file we will update the information about that as part of our 10Q.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Joe Wittine from Longbow Research.

Nick Todorov

This is Nick Todorov on behalf of Joe. So, first thing to clarify so only some portion of the inventory that was written-off was acquired in 2015? Correct.

Marc Olin

That's correct. We said a majority of which we acquired in July 2015 not all of it.

Nick Todorov

Okay so the majority of the inventory that was written-off was acquired in 2015.

Marc Olin

Correct.

Nick Todorov

And then mechanically speaking can you explain the materiality threshold that you and Deloitte are using to assess this?

As because these similar issues were deemed immaterial to restate whereas this new inventory and versus expend issue is holding up your quarterly filing, I mean what is the materiality of threshold that you are using?

Marc Olin

Yes, so I can't comment based on where we are in our process. I can't comment on materiality issues at this point in time.

Nick Todorov

Okay, and regarding the audit, mechanically speaking again how does that impact the ability of your auditor [indiscernible] clean opinion [what they are thinking] next year?

Marc Olin

That I certainly can't comment upon that at this point in time we're just focused on the 10-Q at this point.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ananda Baruah from Loop Capital. Please go ahead.

Ananda Baruah

So just a quick follow-up on the mechanics of the potential restatement so you look back discovery is nothing incremental to the 3.5 million that you've already written down and if you renegotiated some portion of that bag which would reduce that 3.5 million. Will the subsequent reduction to sort of your restatements reductions to the past earnings would that be whatever kind of 3.5 million minus whatever that we negotiated portion is on that out against whatever the restated increase in September quarter earnings are so nothing else were discovered with all the isolated to 3.5 million minus the renegotiated portion?

Marc Olin

So, I can't say for certain what the net impact of the accounting review is but we are evaluating the impact of the $3.5 million.

Operator

Our next question comes from Patrick Newton from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, this is James [indiscernible] on for Patrick. You mentioned that this charge was reflected in both your GAAP and non-GAAP results. But if we look back at your release in the third quarter there was a small charge for the fair-value inventory adjustment and then so far year-to-date you had about 1.3 million in fair value inventory adjustment charges so I'm just wondering when do you decide to remove that from your pro forma results and how are the charge is different how is different from those current charge?

Marc Olin

So again, the I can't go into much more detail that we've stated in the release but that Q3 2017 result does include the value of inventory reflecting the $3.5 million reduction that was mentioned in the -- or the $3.5 million write off I should say of inventory that was done in the quarter. So, beyond that level of detail I can't comment at this point in time.

Operator

Our next question comes from Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Aaron Rakers

Two quick questions. First of all, can you tell us how long you've been in negotiations on the charge and then secondly the company itself has been fairly acquisitive over several years so is this -- are you confident that this is truly isolated to just the Reggiani transaction or you looking at all of the past transactions that you have done to make sure that any controls related to those were also of issue?

Marc Olin

So of course, we are -- every quarter as part of our quarterly close process we are always evaluating our operations across the company to make sure everything is done in a proper form. So that’s a standard type of review that we are doing every quarter as part of our quarterly close process.

Aaron Rakers

And with regards to the negotiations on the charge how long were you in negotiations for?

Marc Olin

So, we can't comment on when the negotiations began but as we mentioned we just concluded them.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. I'll now turn the call back to management for closing remarks.

Marc Olin

Thank you. We look forward to getting our 10-Q on file and speaking with you all as soon as possible. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

