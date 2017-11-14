An Upcoming Conversation With An Expert: Exploring Kala's MPP Technology And The Market Potential For KPI-121 In Dry Eye And Post-Surgical Pain

KPI-121 will be entering a competitive market, so in order to succeed, it must be able to demonstrate superiority over current treatment options.

This call will discuss the need for KPI-121 in its indications for post-surgical pain and inflammation and the treatment of dry eyes as well as Mucus-Penetrating Particles (MPP).

We’re interviewing a specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of refractive errors, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease, and cataracts.

About The Company

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing and commercializing drugs that use its Mucus-Penetrating Particles. These nanoparticles allow the associated medication to penetrate the mucosal surface of the eye instead of becoming trapped on the surface. Its two primary drugs are KPI-121 1% and KPI-121 0.25%, which are indicated for post-surgery ocular pain and inflammation and the treatment of dry eyes respectively. The company recently raised $94 million in its July IPO.

Why Investors Should Care:

Kala submitted an NDA for KPI-121 1% on October 25th.

KPI-121 uses proprietary Mucus-Penetrating Particles to significantly enhance the penetration of the corticosteroids into the eye.

KPI-121 is a twice-daily medication that was statistically superior to placebo in trials and requires fewer applications per day than current treatment options.

There are questions surrounding the Phase III trials for this drug about why it was compared to the placebo rather than to current, effective, treatment options.

For successful commercialization, Kala will need to convince doctors and patients that 2 applications vs. 4 applications per day is worth the switch to KPI-121 for post-surgery ocular pain and inflammation.

Why Speak To An Expert:

Hear about the commercial potential of this drug in a competitive space with current and coming generic treatment options.

Discuss the needs of patients for a twice daily ocular corticosteroid.

Understand the implications of the Phase III trial being run against a placebo rather than a current treatment.



Who's The Expert Slingshot Will Be Speaking To?

Currently, manages 400 patients per month at the Vanderbilt Eye Institute.

Specializes in diagnosis and treatment of refractive errors, glaucoma, diabetic eye disease, and cataracts.

Familiar with the KPI-141 data.

Key Things To Consider Or Ask An Expert About KPI-121:



The Dry Eye space has a number of successful widely-used treatments. How much unmet need is there in this patient population? What is the largest shortcoming of the current treatments? The post-surgical setting has a number of successful widely-used treatments. How much unmet need is there in this patient population? What is the largest shortcoming of the current treatments? At a high level, what is your take on KPI-121? How about the MPP technology and use of Loteprednol as the active drug? Some of the KPI-121 trials were run against vehicle/placebo. What do you make of this decision given the well-established standard of care? Do you think this makes it possible to evaluate the drug?

In Conclusion

Kala Pharmaceutical is attempting to break into an already crowded market with its proprietary Mucus-Penetrating Particles. This raises some potentially serious issues with its Phase III trials. KPI-121 was tested versus a placebo rather than against a current treatment. This opens the door to questions about its efficacy compared to current options. If the efficacy is not improved versus current options, is convenience alone enough of a reason to make KPI-121 commercially viable?

Approval for KPI-121 1% is especially important for Kala because it has an almost identical treatment for dry eyes, KPI-121 0.25%, that just completed Phase III trials. The result of this NDA should be indicative of the FDA’s response for KPI-121 0.25%. KPI-121 is the first application of the company’s MPP technology, making approval and commercial success the key for the future of this company.

