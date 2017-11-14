Concordia International's (CXRX) CEO Allan Oberman on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Concordia International Corp. (NASDAQ:CXRX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017, 8:30 am ET

Executives

Adam Peeler - VP, IR & Corporate Communications

Allan Oberman - CEO

David Price - CFO

Francesco Tallarico - CLO

Analysts

Andrew Ang - Stifel

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Concordia's Third Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. My name is Jack, and I will be your conference operator today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Management has requested that parties limit their questions to two each.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Adam Peeler, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Concordia International Corp. Please go ahead, sir.

Adam Peeler

Thank you, Operator, and good morning everyone, and welcome to Concordia's 2017 results conference call. Before we start, we would like to remind you that all amounts discussed on this call are denominated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Please note that statements made during this call may include forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information regarding Concordia and its business and disclosure regarding possible events, conditions, or results that are based on the information currently available to management, which indicate managements' expectations of future growth, results of operations, business performance, and business prospects and opportunities.

Such statements are made as of this date hereof and Concordia assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect events, disclosures, or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance or results. A number of these risks and uncertainties could cause results to differ materially from the results discussed today.

Given these risks and uncertainties, one should not place undue reliance on these statements and information. Please refer to the forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information section of our public filings, including without limitation our MD&A, Annual Information Form, and Q3 earnings press release for additional information.

Joining us on the call today are Allan Oberman, Concordia's Chief Executive Officer; David Price, Concordia's Chief Financial Officer; and Francesco Tallarico, Concordia's Chief Legal Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Allan Oberman for opening remarks. Allan?

Allan Oberman

Thank you, Adam, and good morning everyone. We're pleased to be with you today to review the business transformation progress we have made during the third quarter and year-to-date. We will also discuss our financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2017.

During the first nine months of the year, we've made important progress that we believe will help Concordia advance its long-term strategy. As you may recall, the five priorities we set at the beginning of the year for 2017 include raising our level of operational execution, strengthening our financial management and financial discipline, expanding our pipeline and portfolio, emphasizing ongoing stakeholder outreach, and developing a comprehensive long-term growth strategy. We believe we have made meaningful progress on all five fronts so far this year.

In particular, we are very excited about the progress we've made on the development and implementation of our long-term growth strategy. As you may recall, on September the 6th, we shared with you the details of the vision for our company as well as deliver Concordia's new long-term growth strategy. Our vision is to become a leader in European specialty off-patent medicines through the implementation of our DELIVER strategy. We believe the name DELIVER is appropriate because it is what the company intends to do and it is an acronym that letter-by-letter defines the critical elements of the strategy.

As a reminder, DELIVER stands for D, drive growth in the UK; E, expand our presence into key European markets; L, level set and stabilize the U.S. business; I, increase the product pipeline and portfolio; V, vary Concordia's approach to non-core markets; E, extend the company's lean operating model and further build its talent; and finally, R, realign the company's capital structure.

I'm pleased to report that since September the 6th we've made progress on all of these initiatives. Perhaps our most visible initiative has been our focus on realigning Concordia's capital structure.

On October 20th, we announced that the company commenced the court proceeding under the Canada Business Corporations Act or the CBCA. The CBCA is a Canadian corporate statute allowing Canadian corporations to restructure certain debt obligations. It is not a bankruptcy or insolvency statute. During the CBCA process, our arrangements with our customers, suppliers, and employees remain in place and we intend to continue to meet our obligations to these stakeholders.

Concordia chose the CBCA path as a means to attempt to reduce its existing secured and unsecured debt obligations by more than $2 billion.

As a result, the company's annual interest expense is also expected to be significantly reduced. We believe the CBCA process will preserve our cash and give us extra time to negotiate with lenders to ensure we achieve the best possible transaction for our company including our employees, suppliers, customers, and other business partners.

We are continuing to discuss a consensual transaction with the ad hoc groups of secured and unsecured debt holders. If the terms of the recapitalization transaction can be finalized, the CBCA process allows the company to return to court to obtain an order setting forth the process for the holding of any required meetings of the company stakeholders to consider and vote on the recapitalization transaction.

We thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support and look forward to sharing more information on the realignment of our capital structure in due course.

Concurrent with our efforts to realign the capital structure, we're continuing to focus on delivering financial results that are consistent with our forecasts. During our DELIVER Conference Call on September 6th, we stated that we anticipated that both the revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the second half of the year would reflect a low-double-digit decline from the first half revenue of $321 million and the first half EBITDA of $166 million.

I'm pleased to report that we remain on track to achieve these results. On a consolidated basis, we generated third quarter revenue of $155 million which is down approximately 4% compared to the second quarter 2017 revenue of $161 million.

Concordia recorded consolidated third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $79 million which is also approximately 4% lower than second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $82 million.

In addition, selling and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development expenses totaled approximately $30 million in the third quarter and were in line with the level of similar second quarter expenditures. When David joins the call in a few moments, he will provide greater financial detail for the quarter, and other important information related to our three and nine months financial results.

I would now like to provide a brief update on the regulatory developments in the UK which is the largest market in Concordia's International segment. As many of you are aware, on April 27, 2017, the UK Medical Supplies Bill received Royal Assent and the Bill effectively passed into law and became enact. Starting in late August of this year, the UK government began its public consultation on different aspects of the new Act. We expect that these consultations could last until the end of this year. After the consultations close, the Department of Health would consider the feedback and determine whether amendments to the draft regulations are needed. Given the timing surrounding the consultative process, we continue to believe the Department of Health is unlikely to issue any new regulations before early 2018.

As Concordia does not take part in the statutory Pharmaceutical Pricing Regulation Scheme, PPRS, not all elements of the act will impact Concordia. Going forward, we believe, we have included any anticipated impact of this bill in our 2018 budget process.

As we've communicated in the past, in the context of this act, we remain positive about the state of the UK generics market. The UK has one of the highest levels of generic use in the developed world and Concordia's portfolio operates in a very competitive market and continues to deliver cost savings opportunities to the NHS.

Still with the UK, I'd like to share an update concerning the ongoing competition and markets authority matters involving Concordia. As we have stated previously, we are working cooperatively with the CMA, as it assesses all the facts and we do not believe that Concordia has infringed any competition law with respect to any of the matters.

The CMA case related to hydrocortisone continues to progress. In March of this year, the CMA issued a statement of objections in this matter. On May 26, 2017, Concordia submitted its detailed response to the CMA's statement of objections, and on July 20, 2017, the company attended an oral hearing to present the key points of its response to the CMA decision panel. The CMA decision panel will now consider the evidence and the submissions before it announces its decision which will likely happen later this year or early next year.

Should the CMA issue an adverse decision to Concordia, we will have every right to a full appeal. The route of appeal would first be to the Competition Appeals Tribunal which is likely to take up to one year, and then, if still adverse to the English Courts consisting of the High Court, Court of Appeal, and ultimately the Supreme Court.

The second CMA investigation is a pricing investigation involving three Concordia products. At the end of May, we disclosed that the CMA notified the company that it held its first Stop/Go review and that it was going to continue with its pricing investigation. The decision to continue with the investigation is not necessarily an indication that the CMA considers that Concordia had committed any offence, but it is a decision to continue the process.

The CMA has continued to ask Concordia for additional information as it was doing before the first Stop/Go review. Concordia has been cooperating fully. A second Stop/Go decision is currently scheduled for later this month to determine whether to continue with the investigation or to close the investigation. If the CMA does continue with its investigation, there would still be a number of additional steps before the CMA could issue a statement of objections. If a statement of objections was to be issued, Concordia would have the right to submit a detailed response and to attend an oral hearing prior to any CMA decision.

As with the first investigation I outlined, there would be various routes of appeal in the event of an adverse decision and these would likely take a number of years.

One of the products that is part of this pricing investigation has now been segregated into a separate investigation where the CMA has indicated it will continue to evaluate whether Concordia participated in agreements, concerted practices, or has abused its dominant position in the supply of this product.

In addition, on October 11th, we announced that the CMA is investigating new anti-competitive allegations in relation to the UK pharmaceutical sector and that Concordia's International segment and certain of its products are part of this new inquiry. This new investigation remains at a very early information gathering stage and the CMA has confirmed that at this time, it has not reached any conclusions relative to whether competition law has been infringed.

This investigation involves five additional Concordia products. Since October the 11th, we have worked to better understand the CMA's position and we will continue to work constructively with the CMA to resolve these matters. The CMA has advised that it is targeting April 2018 as the date to reach a decision on whether to proceed or closeout these new matters.

All of the CMA investigations include matters that pre-date Concordia's ownership of the International segment which we acquired as a result of our transaction to purchase Amdipharm Mercury Limited on October 21, 2015.

Again I want to reiterate that we do not believe that Concordia has infringed any competition law with respect to any of these four CMA cases. We will continue to keep you updated as the year unfolds.

Now continuing with the progress update on our 2017 business priorities, and the letter I of the DELIVER strategy, we identify the increased expansion of our pipeline and portfolio as a key priority for the long-term growth of this company. Concordia's portfolio is currently made up of more than 200 products sold in over 90 countries around the world.

During the third quarter of 2017, the company launched two new products into markets that have a current IMS estimated value of $21 million. Concordia also has 13 products that have already been approved or awaiting approval by regulators. These products, if launched, are expected to compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated value in excess of $94 million.

In addition, the company currently has 27 products under development that are anticipated to launch in the next three to five years. These products, if launched, are expected to compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated value in excess of $1.5 billion.

We believe that these products include several first to market or early to market opportunities for difficult to make products. In addition, we have 16 products identified for potential development that if launched are expected to compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated value in excess of $600 million. Therefore in total, Concordia's current pipeline is comprised of more than 50 products that could compete in markets that have a current IMS estimated value in excess of $2 billion.

As we look forward, we continue to evaluate additional opportunities above and beyond the 50 products I just cited as we work to further increase Concordia's pipeline and portfolio.

As we communicated in our DELIVER Strategy Conference Call, we see the European off-patent medicines market as a compelling opportunity for Concordia. The European pharmaceutical market is already estimated at approximately $40 billion and is growing at approximately 4% per year. This represents an important opportunity for Concordia to leverage our strengths and investments in the UK, as well as our international M&A experience to get in front of potential industry consolidation, launch new products, and establish a leadership position in the region.

Concordia expects to accelerate growth in Europe with portfolio, infrastructure, and local talent investments in large and growing European markets with an initial focus on Germany in the Dock region, France in the Benelux region, and from our Abcur position in Sweden more broadly into the Nordic region.

We intend to organically leverage our product portfolio and distribution of our products throughout Europe. Of course with Germany and France as the two largest markets in the region, they rank highly in our evaluation of markets with favorable conditions for generic and off-patent medicines. Therefore these two countries will become key as initial focus for inorganic growth plan.

In relation to the Nordics, mandates for generic substitution in pharmacies and hospitals are increasing generics penetration and thus market volume. We believe these new mandates will create new opportunities for our Nordic business allowing us to further extend into Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Iceland.

We remained excited about the opportunity in Europe. However to best capitalize on this opportunity, we believe that we need to realign our capital structure. I'd like to reiterate my thanks to all of our stakeholders as we work diligently through this process.

With that, I'll hand the call over to David for his commentary on our third quarter results. David?

David Price

Thanks, Allan, and good morning everyone. My remarks will address Concordia's three and nine month financial results for the period ended September 30, 2017. My prepared comments will focus on revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA, because we continue to believe they are important metrics in assessing the performance of the ongoing business.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure and we've included a full reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS measures, including IFRS net loss in our third quarter MD&A and earnings press release.

As Allan mentioned, consolidated top-line revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $154.6 million and $78.6 million respectively were in line with our expectations for the third quarter. Third quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA were both 4% below their respective amounts in the second quarter of 2017.

Revenue for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2017, decreased by $30.9 million or 17% and $169.8 million or 26% respectively compared to the corresponding periods in 2016. These year-over-year decreases are primarily due to lower sales from both the Concordia North America and International segments, as well as lower foreign exchange rates impacting translated revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2017, decreased by $25.9 million or 25% and $143 million or 37% respectively compared to the corresponding periods in 2016. The decline is primarily due to lower sales and gross margin from both the Concordia North America and International segments, as well as lower foreign exchange rates.

Consolidated third quarter gross margin of 70% increased slightly from 69% in the second quarter. This is primarily attributable to a shift in product mix within our Concordia International and North America segments. Compared to the corresponding quarter in 2016, gross margin decreased from 74% to 70%, primarily due to a change in the mix of product sales to lower margin authorized generics within the Concordia North America segment, and a shift towards lower margin generic products within the Concordia International segment.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, gross margin was 70% compared to 73% for the same period in 2016. This is primarily due to a change in the mix of product sales within both the Concordia North America segment and Concordia International segment.

On a segment basis, North America third quarter 2017 revenue of $36.9 million was lower than the second quarter 2017 revenue by approximately 19%, primarily due to declines in revenue from Dibenzyline, Nilandron, Lanoxin authorized generic, and Donnatal. These declines were partly offset by an increase in revenue from Plaquenil authorized generic. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017, decreased by $11.1 million or 23% compared to the corresponding period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a $6.3 million decrease from Lanoxin authorized generic, a $3 million decrease from Donnatal, and a $1.5 million decrease from Nilandron. All declines are attributable to additional competitive pressures that have resulted in a loss of market share.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, decreased by $92.7 million or 43% compared to the corresponding period in 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a $28.9 million decrease in revenue from our Plaquenil authorized generic, a $15.6 million decrease in revenue from Donnatal, a $12.6 million decrease in revenue from Nilandron, $9.8 million decrease in revenue from Lanoxin, and a $9.7 million decrease in revenue from our Lanoxin authorized generic.

Regarding Donnatal, late in the second quarter of 2017, we became aware that a second competitive product at Donnatal had entered the market. To-date this new entrant has had a moderate impact on our market share. However this product combined with the first non-FDA approved copy of Donnatal has entered the market last year has taken approximately 31% of Donnatal's market share as measured by total prescriptions. We continue to assess the legal right of the second product to be on the market and are considering our legal options against this third-party. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate.

Gross margin was 81% for the North America for the three month period ended September 30, 2017, and 80% for the nine month period. This represents a decrease of 4% and 6% respectively compared to the corresponding periods in 2016. These decreases were primarily due to a shift in product mix to a higher proportion of authorized generic products that have lower profit margins than Concordia's branded products in North America.

Concordia's International segment, revenue for the third quarter was $117.7 million compared to $115.3 million in the second quarter of the year. This increase is attributable to the impact of the Sterling strengthening against the U.S. Dollar resulting in $2.1 million of additional translated revenue.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017, decreased by $19.8 million or 14% compared to the corresponding period in 2016. The main drivers of the decrease were primarily due to ongoing competitive market pressures that resulted in a $5.9 million decrease from Fusidic Acid, a $4.5 million decrease from Liothyronine Sodium, a $3.6 million decrease from Prednisolone, and a $3.3 million decrease from Levothyroxine Sodium.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, decreased by $77.1 million or 18% compared to the corresponding period in 2016. Approximately $33.7 million of the decline is attributable to the impact of foreign currency as a result of the British Pound weakening against the U.S. Dollar. The primary drivers of the remaining decrease were an $11.7 million decrease from Prednisolone, a $9.3 million decrease from Fusidic Acid, and a $7.2 million decrease from Levothyroxine Sodium. These revenue decreases were partially offset by $7 million revenue increase in Nitrofurantoin.

Gross margin for the International segment was 67% for three month period ended September 30, 2017. This 3% decrease compared to the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to a decline in revenue and a shift in product mix to a higher proportion of sales from products with lower profit margins.

Gross margin of 67% for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, was flat compared to the corresponding nine month period in 2016.

With respect to liquidity please note that our third quarter interim financial statements and MD&A continue to provide an expanded discussion regarding the company's liquidity, capital structure, and our assessment of our ongoing operations.

As contemplated by the CBCA order, the following payments owed to unsecured lenders were not paid as scheduled and are instead expected to be addressed or have been settled as part of the proposed recapitalization transaction under the CBCA proceeding. Approximately $26 million interest payment due on October 16, 2017, under Concordia's 7% unsecured senior notes, approximately $2.5 million under Concordia's unsecured extended bridge facility due on October 23, 2017, and approximately $34 million of principal and accrued interest due on October 20, 2017, under the company's unsecured two-year equity bridge facility.

Subsequent to quarter end the company agreed to settle this principal amount for a significant discount.

As previously disclosed, Concordia doesn't tend to continue to make scheduled on ordinary course interest and amortization payments under its secured debt instruments as applicable.

Our cash position as of September 30, 2017, was $341.3 million compared to $301.8 million at the end of the second quarter this year and $397.9 million at the end of 2016. At the present time we believe that cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2017, along with our positive cash flows from operations will be sufficient to meet current liquidity needs over at least the next 12 months.

Looking ahead, consistent with our comments on September 6th, when we communicated the DELIVER strategy we anticipate that the additional competition for Donnatal and the launch of competitive products for Liothyronine Sodium will adversely impact our second half performance relative to the first half.

We believe that both revenue and adjusted EBITDA for our combined third and fourth quarter 2017 results will reflect a low-double-digit decline from the first half of 2017. If the anticipated declines of Donnatal and Liothyronine Sodium do not materialize in the fourth quarter of 2017, as we have initially forecasted, we believe that revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2017 will decline from the run rate of the first half of 2017 by a high-single-digit percentage.

We believe that the full-year effects in 2018 have increased competition for Donnatal and Liothyronine Sodium combined with a continued focus on stabilization of the overall business will result in our 2018 revenues adjusted EBITDA continuing to decline in 2018 at low-double-digit percentages compared to the second half 2017 run rates. We anticipate modest improvement thereafter.

I will now hand the call back to Allan for closing remarks.

Allan Oberman

Thanks, David, and thank you to the Concordia team for your hard work and dedication during the first nine months as we developed and began to execute upon our DELIVER strategy. We're also grateful to all of our stakeholders for your ongoing support and patience as we work to realign our capital structure.

We look forward to updating you on our progress as we move forward.

Thank you all and we will now open the call up to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

Your first question comes from the line of Andrew Ang with Stifel. Your line is open.

Andrew Ang

Yes, hi good morning. I was wondering if you could provide any more color on the discount you captured in the bridge loan that you paid off. And I guess, why would you choose to pay that in cash and treat that differently at this point than the other unsecured creditors which are carried?

Francesco Tallarico

So we haven't publically disclosed the discount at this time and we will do so at the appropriate time as we go to the CBCA process. This is Francesco talking from Concordia, the Chief Legal Officer. So that information we haven't publically disclosed and we'll do so when we feel it's appropriate to publicly disclose it whether that's in a subsequent press release or next kind of earnings release.

And then just as part of the CBCA process, I mean this was a principal payment and as we go through concentual discussions with our stakeholders, we thought that it was appropriate to make the payment at a significant discount and capture that discount at this time.

Andrew Ang

Okay, great. My second question on just the CMA investigations, I think you guys had mentioned that many of the actions that they're looking to predate your purchase of Amdipharm. Would you believe that you -- given that fact do you believe that you could seek relief potentially from the Sin Bin for a breach of Reps & Warranties if the CMA investigations would turn up adverse conclusions?

David Price

No, our eighth year share purchase agreement which is available, we publicly filed it. It's typical what you would find in the UK private equity deal, limited Reps & Warranties from the equity owners which was primarily Sin Bin at the time and we don't actually have any recourse under the terms of that contract vis-à-vis Sin Bin specifically from kind of breach of contract perspective.

Operator

I would now like to turn the call back over to Adam Peeler for closing remarks.

Adam Peeler

Thank you, Operator, and thank you to Allan, David, and Francesco and thank you very much to everyone for your participation today. This concludes today's call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.