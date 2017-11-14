Apple: How Big Is Too Big?

Last week, I talked about how I expected the Apple (AAPL) bear camp to soon come out talking about how this year's phone success will create a problem for Apple in 2018. With iPhone sales through the roof thanks to a three phone lineup highlighted by the X, phone revenues will help the company to a new corporate record for its top line. I asked the question how Apple could top this year's success next year, and although we are still basically 10 months from the next expected iPhone reveal, part of the story may have already been revealed.

On Monday, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who probably makes the most predictions about upcoming Apple product launches, detailed his expectation for another three phone release lineup in 2018. The key takeaway is that Apple will go big next year, mostly through the elimination of the Home button, which allows for a greater screen to body ratio. We saw an example of that this year, where the iPhone 8 has a 65.4% screen to body ratio while the iPhone X is at 82.9%, per GSM Arena stats.

With Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) still being the only OLED supplier to Apple next year, but more OLED screen supply coming to Apple, this will result in two OLED devices, one being a 5.8 inch while the other will come in at 6.5 inches, the largest display ever for an iPhone. The third device will actually have a screen size between those at 6.1 inches, but will be a traditional LCD screen like the majority of iPhones have been.

Now it is hard to determine what the actual size of these phones will be at the moment even if we know the screen size. Apple will certainly be looking to get the screen to body ratio up, but we also don't know for instance how things like speakers or cameras may impact the overall device size. One thing is certain, and that is that if this KGI report is true, it will continue the trend of increasing iPhone screen size beyond what we've seen in the chart below.

(Source: iPhone wikipedia page)

The obvious question here was posed in the title of my article - how big is too big? Not every consumer is going to want a phone that's approaching the size of a brick, which is where we are certainly heading. The iPhone 8 Plus, for instance, also is 50% heavier than the original iPhone. Some of these larger screen non-Apple phones already are blowing well past 7.3 inches. To put that in perspective, a US dollar bill is 6.14 inches long, so take a dollar bill and basically add another 20%. That might not fit in many shirt or pants pockets.

While it certainly seems Apple is just going along with other phone makers and going bigger and bigger as we move forward, it brings up a key question about two other products for the company. Does this mean that the iPhone SE, which reportedly sold fairly well and is popular with people like me who don't like to carry around a giant phone, is going to be eliminated? Additionally, since we are approaching 7-inch screen sizes in smartphones, does that finally mean the iPad mini is also going to be eliminated?

These two other products didn't get any real upgrades this year, but did get increases to their storage size. The iPad mini 4 has been on the market since late 2015, while the iPhone SE has been available since Spring 2016. If Apple does not upgrade either of these products in the next couple of quarters, it means that we are likely just going through the process of selling through the final inventory. It would not make sense to keep producing these two as is in too much volume beyond 2017 given how outdated their hardware is. I haven't received too many comments about the iPad mini, but I've heard from a fair number of people who like myself prefer the SE size and could use some upgraded internals.

So my question today for you is how big is too big? While I certainly understand the benefits of having a larger screen, especially for those who use the phone more for things like video, gaming, web browsing, and potentially multi-tasking (where available), there is a group of consumers that appreciate smaller devices. Monday's news of Apple's larger phone lineup would seem to explain how the company can up the ante next year, as it would likely increase phone prices to account for more expensive hardware. Thus, it won't need to match this year's unit sales bonanza, while still being able to achieve decent revenue growth.